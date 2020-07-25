Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is the first thing that comes to your mind when I say intelligence? Is it the picture of a mathematician solving complicated equations or a philosopher expounding on wise principles. or a novelist writing great works of literature or is it you excelling in all your PG Courses in India? The ability of a human being to comprehend and manage emotions is called as emotional intelligence. Emotional Intelligence in every step of your life be it in your PG Diploma in Business Management or while working in a big company.

Here is a list of few positives that emotional intelligence provides you:

Acute Awareness

One of the most astounding features of emotional intelligence is the ability of a person to comprehend the effects of their feelings. Being aware of your emotions helps you in making sound and objective decisions especially when your self-esteem is at stake.

Impact Interpretation

Having sound emotional intelligence not only makes you aware about your emotions but make it easy for you to anticipate and respond to other people’s sentiments. As rational or professional we want our work life to be, humans at the end of the day are emotional creatures.

Cultivated Communication

Having emotional intelligence improves your ability to gauge others' responses into their words and actions. Communication is a two way process that is talking and listening. Emotional Intelligence makes people good listener without judging the other person.

  How Important Emotional Intelligence Is To Become A Great Leader
  What is the first thing that comes to your mind when I say intelligence? Is it the picture of a mathematician solving complicated equations or a philosopher expounding on wise principles. or a novelist writing great works of literature or is it you excelling in all your PG Courses in India?
  Well! When we talk of intelligence, it is always the academia that comes into our mind, but in reality brilliance takes has many forms. One such intelligence is the trait that is often overlooked. The ability of a human being to comprehend and manage emotions is called as emotional intelligence.
  Although it is the most ignored form of intelligence, it is yet the most crucial factor of success for a business leader. Emotional Intelligence in every step of your life be it in your PG Diploma in Business Management or while working in a big company.
  Here is a list of few positives that emotional intelligence provides you: • Acute Awareness • Impact Interpretation • Cultivated Communication
  Acute Awareness One of the most astounding features of emotional intelligence is the ability of a person to comprehend the effects of their feelings. Being aware of your emotions helps you in making sound and objective decisions especially when your self-esteem is at stake.
  Leaders have complicated life at workplace. It is highly likely for them to face such situations where a decision made out of emotions seem much better than the one that they must have taken through rational thinking. That is where, emotional intelligence comes into play.
  For example, for a particular project, you thought of some strategy and now you can see it is not working that well, but your pride is stopping you from accepting this fact. In situations like this, having an awareness about your emotions would make you more rational and you will be able to make the difficult yet impartial choices.
  Impact Interpretation Having sound emotional intelligence not only makes you aware about your emotions but make it easy for you to anticipate and respond to other people's sentiments. As rational or professional we want our work life to be, humans at the end of the day are emotional creatures.
  For example, a bad news can break the morale of your team and a good news can make them utterly optimistic. As they say, excess of anything is bad news. Having an emotional intelligence would help you predict how your team will react to a particular news and you can then develop a strategy to keep their emotions at bay.
  Cultivated Communication Having emotional intelligence improves your ability to gauge others' responses into their words and actions. This help you know for sure that if the employees are getting what you are saying or are confused about the whole situation.
  Based on this, you can then refine your messages to make them more understandable and reliable. Communication is a two way process that is talking and listening. Emotional Intelligence makes people good listener without judging the other person.

