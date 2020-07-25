How Important Emotional Intelligence Is To Become A Great Leader

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when I say intelligence? Is it the picture of a mathematician solving complicated equations or a philosopher expounding on wise principles. or a novelist writing great works of literature or is it you excelling in all your PG Courses in India? The ability of a human being to comprehend and manage emotions is called as emotional intelligence. Emotional Intelligence in every step of your life be it in your PG Diploma in Business Management or while working in a big company.



Here is a list of few positives that emotional intelligence provides you:



Acute Awareness



One of the most astounding features of emotional intelligence is the ability of a person to comprehend the effects of their feelings. Being aware of your emotions helps you in making sound and objective decisions especially when your self-esteem is at stake.



Impact Interpretation



Having sound emotional intelligence not only makes you aware about your emotions but make it easy for you to anticipate and respond to other people’s sentiments. As rational or professional we want our work life to be, humans at the end of the day are emotional creatures.



Cultivated Communication



Having emotional intelligence improves your ability to gauge others' responses into their words and actions. Communication is a two way process that is talking and listening. Emotional Intelligence makes people good listener without judging the other person.

