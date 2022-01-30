Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sony GV-D 900 - Convert mini-DV to DigitalD or DVD without a Camcorder

Jan. 30, 2022
Want to convert your mini-DV tapes to digital but don't have access to a camcorder. Fret not, as you can use a mini-DV VCR or tape player to digitize your mini-DV tapes. Learn more about the features of the Sony GV-D 900 mini-DV cassette player to understand how you can easily use it to convert your mini-DV cassettes to digital or DVD. Learn more at https://www.freevideoworkshop.com/how-to-transfer-mini-dv-tapes-to-computer-without-a-camcorder/

Sony GV-D 900 - Convert mini-DV to DigitalD or DVD without a Camcorder

  1. 1. Sony GV-D 900 : Convert mini-DV to Digital/DVD without a Camcorder
  2. 2. Want to play your mini-DV tapes but don't have a camcorder?
  3. 3. Maybe you want to convert your mini-DV tapes to digital
  4. 4. And badly need a playback device...
  5. 5. Fret not, you can use a mini-DV VCR to play back your tapes
  6. 6. A mini-DV VCR like the Sony GV-D 900
  7. 7. You can use it to play back the tapes to a TV...
  8. 8. And also connect it to your computer through a capture device
  9. 9. Let's learn more about the features of this mini-DV tape player
  10. 10. 5.5" active matrix color LCD monitor
  11. 11. 6" wide, 5" deep, and 2.5" high when closed
  12. 12. Audio dubbing (12-bit mode) Audio recording 12-bit/16-bit
  13. 13. SP and LP record/playback mode
  14. 14. DV in/out - iLink/Firewire for lossless video transfer
  15. 15. SP and LP record/playback mode
  16. 16. 500 lines of horizontal resolution
  17. 17. 16-bit PCM CD-quality stereo sound
  18. 18. 3x color bandwidth compared to VHS
  19. 19. Compact Design -Bring along with you when travelling
  20. 20. LASER LINK - transmit video and sound between mini- DV VCR and LASER LINK TV.
  21. 21. Tape Speed SP - about 18.83mm/s
  22. 22. Tape Speed SP - about 18.83mm/s LP - about 12.57mm/s
  23. 23. S-Video input/output supporting 4-pin mini DIN
  24. 24. RCA Video input/output
  25. 25. LANC jack
  26. 26. Supports playback of mini-DV cassettes with cassette memory
  27. 27. 1/3 Speed Playback supported
  28. 28. Explore More @ www.freevideoworkshop.com

