Sony GV-D 900 - Convert mini-DV to DigitalD or DVD without a Camcorder



Want to convert your mini-DV tapes to digital but don't have access to a camcorder. Fret not, as you can use a mini-DV VCR or tape player to digitize your mini-DV tapes. Learn more about the features of the Sony GV-D 900 mini-DV cassette player to understand how you can easily use it to convert your mini-DV cassettes to digital or DVD. Learn more at https://www.freevideoworkshop.com/how-to-transfer-mini-dv-tapes-to-computer-without-a-camcorder/