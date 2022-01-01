Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNITED MEDIA WORKS & STANDALONE STREAM (USA) A JOINT VENTURE OF D2T DIRECT TO THEATER
REVOLUTION IN DIGITAL CINEMA PRINT DELIVERY SYSTEM In the 2012, United Media Works made a mark in Indian Cinema by startin...
INNOVATIVE SCREENING TECHNOLOGY D2T is The Most Secure Anti-Piracy Theatrical Screening Technology D2T (Direct To Theatr...
FREEDOM D2T provides a Full Control Dashboard to each Film Producer & it’s Authorized Distributors On D2T Platform, The ...
INDEPENDENCE Pre-downloaded Encrypted Content in the Cinemas decrypts Only with System Generated Dynamic Key Code when Pro...
POWER D2T Servers installed in Cinemas are compatible of Screening FHD / 2K / 4K Digital Prints and all format of Sounds 5...
For More Information Contact Us Dhanashree Heights, Off Veera Desai Road, Behind Axis Bank, Andheri (w), Mumbai-400058 1...
Ist time in the history of theatrical content distribution Kumaar Aadarsh of UV Talkies, Mumbai has designed software that will change the distribution and exhibition business. This piracy secured software will empower the producer/distributors to exhibit films directly to the theatre without any third party.

D2T Direct To Cinema presentation by Kumaar Aadarsh

  1. 1. UNITED MEDIA WORKS & STANDALONE STREAM (USA) A JOINT VENTURE OF D2T DIRECT TO THEATER
  2. 2. REVOLUTION IN DIGITAL CINEMA PRINT DELIVERY SYSTEM In the 2012, United Media Works made a mark in Indian Cinema by starting with its proprietary based technology to deliver the contents (movies) to the theaters. They were the fi rst who o ff ered low VPF to Producers/Distributors. Later in 2016, UVT’s SPD Cinema has become the 1st Indian Digital Cinema service provider who started the delivery of encrypted content to their servers, installed in the theaters, through internet. Now UMW & UVT’s Standalone Stream (USA) join hands to revolutionize the World Cinema and created D2T
  3. 3. INNOVATIVE SCREENING TECHNOLOGY D2T is The Most Secure Anti-Piracy Theatrical Screening Technology D2T (Direct To Theatre) Platform is FOR The Filmmakers, BY The Filmmakers & OF The Filmmakers D2T is A Cost E ff ective Solution for the Delivery of Digital Cinema Prints to the Theaters D2T gives FREEDOM from VPF (virtual Print Fee) or CDC (Content Delivery Charges) D2T saves Filmmakers’ amount in millions D2T provides Direct Theatrical Screening all over the World
  4. 4. FREEDOM D2T provides a Full Control Dashboard to each Film Producer & it’s Authorized Distributors On D2T Platform, The Filmmaker Processes the Film and Create the Most Strong Encrypted Digital Cinema Print in FHD / 2K / 4K Filmmaker Schedules or instant delivers Digital Prints to any numbers of Cinemas Encrypted Digital Cinema Print Ingests Online Directly to D2T Server Assign The Film Territory-wise to Distributors & Exhibitors on D2T Dashboard Generate RO (Release Order) Online for the Screening of The Film in The Particular Theater for any Number Of Shows / On Particular Date or Time
  5. 5. INDEPENDENCE Pre-downloaded Encrypted Content in the Cinemas decrypts Only with System Generated Dynamic Key Code when Producer / Authorized Distributor issue RO (Release Order) to the Cinema Hall D2T empowers Filmmakers to attach up to 2 mints Advertisement in the beginning and in the Interval of the Film D2T Dashboard provides Auto-Generated Show Screening Report D2T Provides Every Filmmaker a Password Protected Unlimited Storage Cloud Vault. Production Of fi ce Cloud Vault Cinema Projection
  6. 6. POWER D2T Servers installed in Cinemas are compatible of Screening FHD / 2K / 4K Digital Prints and all format of Sounds 5.1 / 7.1 / Atmos D2T Empowers E-Cinema and D-Cinema Technology D2T Servers Communicate and Identify the Paired Projector and Sound System installed in Cinema to Secure the Content during Shows D2T sends Noti fi cation for any kind of Changes or modi fi cations in the Hardware in the Cinema’s Projection System 24X7 Worldwide D2T Help Centers to assist
  7. 7. For More Information Contact Us Dhanashree Heights, Off Veera Desai Road, Behind Axis Bank, Andheri (w), Mumbai-400058 10A, Gurunagar Soc., J P Road, Four Bungalow, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058 India 710 E Commercial Street, Los Angeles, CA-90012 United States www.uvtalkies.com | www.standalone fi lmfest.com | www.standalonestrem.com | kumaar.aadarsh@unitedmediaworks.in | info@uvtalkies.com | kumaaraadarsh@gmail.com +91 8850665059 | +1 (323) 770 7760

Ist time in the history of theatrical content distribution Kumaar Aadarsh of UV Talkies, Mumbai has designed software that will change the distribution and exhibition business. This piracy secured software will empower the producer/distributors to exhibit films directly to the theatre without any third party.

