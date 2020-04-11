Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOOK REVIEW SAPHIENS – A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND Author : Yuval Harari Place : Israel Publisher : Harper Publication da...
1. The ability to think gave early humans language, which eventually led to agricultural advances allowing them to grow ex...
In order to facilitate trade in large communities, humans invented money and writing.  The emergence of empires and rel...
Book review of Saphiens A brief history of humankind

Book review 1 17 bcl081

  1. 1. BOOK REVIEW SAPHIENS – A BRIEF HISTORY OF HUMANKIND Author : Yuval Harari Place : Israel Publisher : Harper Publication date : 2011(in Hebrew), 2014 (in English) Genre : Non fiction Pages : 443 Price : 450 rupees ISBN : 978-0062316097 “YOU COULD NEVER CONVINCE A MONKEY TO GIVE YOU A BANANA BY PROMISING HIM LIMITLESS BANANAS AFTER DEATH IN MONKEY HEAVEN SAPIENS is a guide to becoming an expert on the entire history of the human race as it reviews everything our species has been through from ancient ancestors to our dominating place in the world today. Sapiens presents a work on the evolution of humanity. In it, the author Yuval Noah Harari rewrites the history of the human being through time. Turning to striking facts such as the development of communication: The cognitive revolution, The agricultural revolution, The scientiﬁc revolution. The book addresses the central points of our Evolution and Explores the Positive and Negative points of these developments. Also, Sapiens also addresses the future of humanity, where these revolutions will lead man and what we will become. Here are the 3 most interesting lessons this bookteaches about our species:
  2. 2. 1. The ability to think gave early humans language, which eventually led to agricultural advances allowing them to grow exponentially. Homo sapiens had some distinct advantages that let them get ahead of other human species on earth. Most importantly are the differences in humans brains. These began with the Cognitive Revolution around 70,000 years ago. This was a time when mental development roserelatively suddenly, setting our ancient ancestors apart. 2. Improvements in trade were only possible with the invention of money and writing. With agriculture, humans became more efficient with their time and energy. This let some people begin doing other work like weaving or blacksmithing. These individuals would then trade or barter with farmers, exchanging their goods forfood. While this new system was better, it quickly became inefficient. 3. With better Economic and Communication means, Scientific Progress gave our race the abilities necessary to get to where we are today. Now that they had efficient food, trading, and writing methods, our ancestors could begin thinking more. This led to a scientific revolution with many people considering ways to improve their way of life. SUMMARY  Although not the first humans, Homo sapiens came to replace all other human species on Earth.  With the Cognitive Revolution, Homo sapiens acquired thinking and Communication Skills that allowed them to conquer the globe.  The capacity for complex language gave Homo sapiens great advantages, allowing them to spread and thrive.  During the Agricultural Revolution, humans transformed from foragers into farmers, which led to exponential population growth.
  3. 3.  In order to facilitate trade in large communities, humans invented money and writing.  The emergence of empires and religion pushed humankind in the direction of global unification.  The scientific revolution modernized humanity, paving the way for new technologies, imperialism and economic growth. #8: Today’s global society, with its central belief in the power of capitalism, is a legacy of European imperialism.  Humankind has never been more peaceful than in our globalized times.  History is neither good nor bad, and its twists and turns are largely irrelevant to our subjective happiness.

