This Little Grasshopper Books collection includes 12 board books with art based on traditional Bible stories.?The simple stories will delight babies and?toddlers.Whimsical illustrations bring the stories to life.The small sturdy board books are great for little fingers! - 3x3 inches each.The books included are: David;?Noah;?Joseph;?Daniel;?Jonah;?Moses; Bible Heroes;?Thank You, God;?My Father's World; Jesus Loves Me; Praise the Lord; and?Good Night, God.For an extra layer of interactive learning and fun, the set is paired with digital content. Parents can download the Little Grasshopper Library app to smartphone or tablet, iPhone or Android, and then access three stories: David and Goliath, Joseph and His Colorful Coat, and Noah and the Ark.The keepsake box houses all 12 books until it's time to bring them out again!12 board books - 10 pages each

