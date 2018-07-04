Sophia, the fairy, is here to take these children on a fun-filled adventure. The Magical Forest, disguised creatures, challenging cave and, finally, the treasure, gets the children excited and gives them an opportunity to learn about animals that are masters of disguise. They can create their own music to sing the treasure hunt song and then there is PEEK-A-BOO- where children find the camouflaged animals.

Language : English

