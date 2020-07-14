Successfully reported this slideshow.
Amitkumar Naphade, CEO TISS, Mumbai
VisionVisionVision Ongoing projects have special focus onOngoing projects have special focus onOngoing projects have speci...
Soil & Water Conservation StructuresSoil & Water Conservation StructuresSoil & Water Conservation Structures Skill Develop...
Our PartnersOur PartnersOur Partners Corporate PartnersCorporate PartnersCorporate Partners Empanelment For CSR Project Im...
Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha

KVGPS organization was established in the year 1991 and emerging as a regional and national development organization aimed at the betterment of rural, semi-rural, and diversifying urban communities that depend on agro and nonfarm-based activities for their livelihood and progress. Since establishment, KVGPS has devised and implemented multiple developmental and skill building activities in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh which covers Sustainable agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Nature Conservation, Sustainable Livelihoods, Promotion of Community Based Organizations, Women’s Holistic Development, Irrigation, Microfinance, Digital Literacy, Sanitation and Rural Infrastructure. KVGPS has been growing in a challenging rural habitat which is draught prone and constrained by unavailability of basic rural infrastructure. The beneficiaries of KVGPS include the most vulnerable poor farming households, Tribal’s, women, farm laborers, landless farm laborers, small scale rural entrepreneurs, youth and underprivileged communities in need of Skill, education, health, and developmental infrastructure.

Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha

  1. 1. ContactContactContact Amitkumar Naphade, CEOAmitkumar Naphade, CEO TISS, MumbaiTISS, Mumbai Amitkumar Naphade, CEO TISS, Mumbai Malkapur,Dist : Buldana-443101,MH, India Phone:+91-8551919293 / 9545755200Malkapur,Dist : Buldana-443101,MH, India Phone:+91-8551919293 / 9545755200Malkapur,Dist : Buldana-443101,MH, India Phone:+91-8551919293 / 9545755200 Email:Email: krushi.vikas@yahoo.comkrushi.vikas@yahoo.com Web:www.krushivikas.orgWeb:www.krushivikas.orgEmail: krushi.vikas@yahoo.com Web:www.krushivikas.org krushi vikas Preserving Nature Shaping Livelihood KRUSHI VIKAS VA GRAMINKRUSHI VIKAS VA GRAMIN PRASHIKSHAN SANSTHAPRASHIKSHAN SANSTHA KRUSHI VIKAS VA GRAMIN PRASHIKSHAN SANSTHA 25 Years of Service to Humanity25 Years of Service to Humanity25 Years of Service to Humanity Registered Under Society Reg. Act, B P Trust Act, 12 A,80G, FCRA, NITI Aayog Recognized by Govt of Maharashtra, Govt of India
  2. 2. VisionVisionVision Ongoing projects have special focus onOngoing projects have special focus onOngoing projects have special focus on Community Based OrganizationsCommunity Based OrganizationsCommunity Based Organizations To Create Opportunities for theTo Create Opportunities for the Disadvantaged Section of the Society toDisadvantaged Section of the Society to Improve their Quality of Life throughImprove their Quality of Life through Knowledge Based Socio-EconomicKnowledge Based Socio-Economic Interventions with an Integrated Approach.Interventions with an Integrated Approach. To Create Opportunities for the Disadvantaged Section of the Society to Improve their Quality of Life through Knowledge Based Socio-Economic Interventions with an Integrated Approach. --- A Society, Where All People HaveA Society, Where All People Have Equitable Access to Opportunities andEquitable Access to Opportunities and Resources to Participate in DevelopmentResources to Participate in Development Process and to Live Life with Dignity.Process and to Live Life with Dignity. A Society, Where All People Have Equitable Access to Opportunities and Resources to Participate in Development Process and to Live Life with Dignity. Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan SansthaKrushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha (KVGPS) is a non proﬁt organization based in(KVGPS) is a non proﬁt organization based in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra StateVidarbha region of Maharashtra State endeavoring for Agricultural Advancement andendeavoring for Agricultural Advancement and Training for Integrated Rural Development.Training for Integrated Rural Development. Since its establishment by the local farmerSince its establishment by the local farmer youth in 1991, KVGPS has been activelyyouth in 1991, KVGPS has been actively striving for the betterment of rural communitiesstriving for the betterment of rural communities that are dependent of agriculture and alliedthat are dependent of agriculture and allied activities for Livelihood.activities for Livelihood. KVGPS functions in the most deprivedKVGPS functions in the most deprived region of India suffering from Low Rainfall, Lackregion of India suffering from Low Rainfall, Lack of Infrastructure, and Agrarian Distress. Beingof Infrastructure, and Agrarian Distress. Being part of a region suffering from the agrarianpart of a region suffering from the agrarian distress, KVGPS has been actively working ondistress, KVGPS has been actively working on the challenging scenario by advocating projectsthe challenging scenario by advocating projects that are useful for reducing Agricultural Inputthat are useful for reducing Agricultural Input Cost and Maximizing Proﬁts for Small Farmers.Cost and Maximizing Proﬁts for Small Farmers. Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha (KVGPS) is a non proﬁt organization based in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra State endeavoring for Agricultural Advancement and Training for Integrated Rural Development. Since its establishment by the local farmer youth in 1991, KVGPS has been actively striving for the betterment of rural communities that are dependent of agriculture and allied activities for Livelihood. KVGPS functions in the most deprived region of India suffering from Low Rainfall, Lack of Infrastructure, and Agrarian Distress. Being part of a region suffering from the agrarian distress, KVGPS has been actively working on the challenging scenario by advocating projects that are useful for reducing Agricultural Input Cost and Maximizing Proﬁts for Small Farmers. --- ... ... ... Climate ChangeClimate Change Skill DevelopmentSkill Development Sustainable AgricultureSustainable Agriculture Soil and water ConservationSoil and water Conservation Women EmpowermentWomen Empowerment Tribal DevelopmentTribal Development Health and SanitationHealth and Sanitation GovernanceGovernance Animal HusbandryAnimal Husbandry Poverty EradicationPoverty Eradication EducationEducation Climate Change Skill Development Sustainable Agriculture Soil and water Conservation Women Empowerment Tribal Development Health and Sanitation Governance Animal Husbandry Poverty Eradication Education KVGPS believes in active communityKVGPS believes in active community contribution for success of development projectcontribution for success of development project and hence keep promoting CBOs such as Selfand hence keep promoting CBOs such as Self Help Group (SHG), Farmer ProducerHelp Group (SHG), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO), Joint Liability GroupOrganizations (FPO), Joint Liability Group (JLG), Cooperatives, Water Users(JLG), Cooperatives, Water Users AssociationAssociation (WUA), etc.(WUA), etc. KVGPS believes in active community contribution for success of development project and hence keep promoting CBOs such as Self Help Group (SHG), Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO), Joint Liability Group (JLG), Cooperatives, Water Users Association (WUA), etc. In addition, KVGPS is dynamicallyIn addition, KVGPS is dynamically determined for the Diversiﬁcation of Ruraldetermined for the Diversiﬁcation of Rural Livelihoods by providing Training to RuralLivelihoods by providing Training to Rural Communities on Agri-Allied and Non-FarmCommunities on Agri-Allied and Non-Farm Activities.Activities. In addition, KVGPS is dynamically determined for the Diversiﬁcation of Rural Livelihoods by providing Training to Rural Communities on Agri-Allied and Non-Farm Activities. • • • • • • • • • • Skill Development & TrainingSkill Development & Training Farmer Producer CompanyFarmer Producer Company Rural LivelihoodsRural Livelihoods Digital LiteracyDigital Literacy Natural Resource ManagementNatural Resource Management Micro Enterprises PromotionMicro Enterprises Promotion Skill Development & Training Farmer Producer Company Rural Livelihoods Digital Literacy Natural Resource Management Micro Enterprises Promotion ••• ••• ••• ••• ••• ••• • MissionMissionMission 25 Years of Service to Humanity25 Years of Service to Humanity25 Years of Service to Humanity About UsAbout UsAbout Us KVGPS has emerged as a Resource Organization OnKVGPS has emerged as a Resource Organization OnKVGPS has emerged as a Resource Organization On
  3. 3. Soil & Water Conservation StructuresSoil & Water Conservation StructuresSoil & Water Conservation Structures Skill Development TrainingSkill Development TrainingSkill Development Training . . Digital Literacy CentersDigital Literacy CentersDigital Literacy CentersClimate Change ProgramClimate Change ProgramClimate Change Program Farmers Field School-Sustainable AgricultureFarmers Field School-Sustainable AgricultureFarmers Field School-Sustainable Agriculture Participatory Irrigation and Agri. Dev. ProjectParticipatory Irrigation and Agri. Dev. ProjectParticipatory Irrigation and Agri. Dev. ProjectGramsabha & Participatory Rural AppraisalGramsabha & Participatory Rural AppraisalGramsabha & Participatory Rural Appraisal Composting and VermicompostingComposting and VermicompostingComposting and Vermicomposting Agri Value ChainAgri Value ChainAgri Value Chain
  4. 4. Our PartnersOur PartnersOur Partners Corporate PartnersCorporate PartnersCorporate Partners Empanelment For CSR Project Implementation.Empanelment For CSR Project Implementation.Empanelment For CSR Project Implementation. * Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi* Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi* Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi * National CSR Hub, TISS, Mumbai* National CSR Hub, TISS, Mumbai* National CSR Hub, TISS, Mumbai Transparency CertiﬁcatesTransparency CertiﬁcatesTransparency Certiﬁcates “Intermediate Level Transparency Batch” by Guide star India“Intermediate Level Transparency Batch” by Guide star India“Intermediate Level Transparency Batch” by Guide star India Important AwardsImportant AwardsImportant Awards * “World Water Leadership Award” at World CSR Congress 2015* “World Water Leadership Award” at World CSR Congress 2015* “World Water Leadership Award” at World CSR Congress 2015 * National Award at. NRCC, Nagpur.* National Award at. NRCC, Nagpur.* National Award at. NRCC, Nagpur.

×