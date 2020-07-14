Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha

KVGPS organization was established in the year 1991 and emerging as a regional and national development organization aimed at the betterment of rural, semi-rural, and diversifying urban communities that depend on agro and nonfarm-based activities for their livelihood and progress. Since establishment, KVGPS has devised and implemented multiple developmental and skill building activities in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh which covers Sustainable agriculture, Natural Resource Management, Nature Conservation, Sustainable Livelihoods, Promotion of Community Based Organizations, Women’s Holistic Development, Irrigation, Microfinance, Digital Literacy, Sanitation and Rural Infrastructure. KVGPS has been growing in a challenging rural habitat which is draught prone and constrained by unavailability of basic rural infrastructure. The beneficiaries of KVGPS include the most vulnerable poor farming households, Tribal’s, women, farm laborers, landless farm laborers, small scale rural entrepreneurs, youth and underprivileged communities in need of Skill, education, health, and developmental infrastructure.



