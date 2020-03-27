Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
เรื่อง การพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อคว...
2 1.1 ผลการศึกษาหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 กลุ่ม สาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ ตัวชี้วัดและมาตรฐาน...
3 3.2 นักเรียนมีคะแนนความสามารถในการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ ผ่านเกณฑ์ร้อยละ 80 ของ คะแนนเต็ม 30 คะแนน จำนวน 35 คน คิดเป็นร้อยละ 89....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Abstrac

5 views

Published on

การพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้
ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Abstrac

  1. 1. เรื่อง การพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 ชื่อผู้วิจัย กีรตยา นิยมคุณ ปีการศึกษา 2561 บทคัดย่อ การวิจัยเรื่อง การพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 มีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อ 1) ศึกษาข้อมูลพื้นฐานในการพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้าง ความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียน ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 2) เพื่อพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 ให้มีประสิทธิภาพตามเกณฑ์ 80/80 3) เพื่อทดลองใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้าง ความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียน ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 ดังนี้ 3.1) เพื่อศึกษาผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนของนักเรียน โดยใช้รูปแบบการเรียน การสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ เพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 ระหว่างก่อนเรียนและหลังเรียน 3.2) เพื่อศึกษา ความสามารถในการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษของนักเรียน หลังการสอนด้วยรูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตาม ทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความ เข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 3.3) เพื่อศึกษาความพึงพอใจของนักเรียนที่มีต่อรูปแบบการ เรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่าน ภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 หลังการใช้รูปแบบการเรียน การสอน และ 4) เพื่อประเมินผลการใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับ การให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษา ปีที่ 2 กลุ่มตัวอย่างที่ใช้ในการวิจัยครั้งนี้ คือนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2/4 โรงเรียนเทศบาล 1 (บ้าน โพธิ์กลาง) สังกัดเทศบาลเมืองพิบูลมังสาหาร ที่กำลังศึกษาในภาคเรียนที่ 1 ปีการศึกษา 2561 จำนวน 39 คน ซึ่งได้มาโดยการสุ่มแบบกลุ่ม (Cluster Random Sampling) โดยใช้ห้องเรียนเป็นหน่วยในการสุ่ม สถิติที่ใช้ในการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ได้แก่ ค่าเฉลี่ย ( X ) ส่วนเบี่ยงเบนมาตรฐาน (S.D.) การทดสอบค่า t (t-test Dependent) และการวิเคราะห์เนื้อหา (Content Analysis) ผลการวิจัย พบว่า 1 ผลการศึกษาข้อมูลพื้นฐานในการพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้าง ความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียน ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2
  2. 2. 2 1.1 ผลการศึกษาหลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐาน พุทธศักราช 2551 กลุ่ม สาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ ตัวชี้วัดและมาตรฐานการเรียนรู้กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ภาษาต่างประเทศ และเป้าหมายในการพัฒนานักเรียน พบว่า หลักสูตรแกนกลางการศึกษาขั้นพื้นฐานพุทธศักราช 2551 มุ่งพัฒนาผู้เรียนทุกคน ซึ่งเป็นกำลังของชาติให้เป็นมนุษย์ที่มีความสมดุลทั้งด้านร่างกาย ความรู้ คุณธรรม มีจิตสำนึกในความเป็นพลเมืองไทย และเป็นพลโลก ยึดมั่นในการปกครองตามระบอบ ประชาธิปไตยอันมีพระมหากษัตริย์ทรงเป็นประมุข มีความรู้และทักษะพื้นฐาน รวมทั้งเจตคติที่จำเป็น ต่อการศึกษาต่อการประกอบอาชีพและการศึกษาตลอดชีวิต โดยมุ่งเน้นผู้เรียนเป็นสำคัญบนพื้นฐาน ความเชื่อว่าทุกคนสามารถเรียนรู้และพัฒนาตนเองได้เต็มตามศักยภาพ 1.2 ผลการสัมภาษณ์ครูวิชาการ และครูผู้สอนวิชาภาษาอังกฤษเกี่ยวกับแนวคิดใน การจัดการเรียนการสอนและเป้าหมายในการพัฒนานักเรียน สรุปข้อมูลสอดคล้องกัน พบว่า รูปแบบ การเรียนการสอนควรมีลักษณะที่อ่านแล้วเข้าใจได้ง่ายไม่ซับซ้อนตั้งแต่เริ่มแรก และพัฒนาขึ้นจากแนวคิด ทฤษฎีที่หลากหลาย โดยสรุปเป็นแนวคิดในการพัฒนารูปแบบการสอนที่สามารถสนองความต้องการของ ผู้เรียน โดยต้องมีการสอบถามความต้องการของผู้เรียนจะทำให้ทราบข้อมูลความต้องการที่แท้จริง เนื้อหา ที่สอนควรเป็นเนื้อหาที่เข้ากับสถานการณ์ปัจจุบัน ทันสมัย กระตุ้นให้ผู้เรียนอยากรู้ อยากเรียน และ ผู้เรียนต้องสามารถนำไปปฏิบัติได้จริงในการดำเนินชีวิตประจำวัน และทักษะที่จำเป็นในการสื่อสาร ภาษาอังกฤษคือทักษะการอ่าน 1.3 ผลการสอบถามความต้องการของนักเรียนเกี่ยวกับความต้องการและความสนใจ เกี่ยวกับเนื้อหาวิชา พบว่า ความต้องความสนใจเกี่ยวกับเนื้อหาวิชาของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 อยู่ในระดับมากที่สุดทุกด้าน 2. ผลการพัฒนารูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระ งาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 พบว่า ได้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอน ประกอบด้วยกิจกรรม 5 ขั้นตอน (ICPAE MODEL) ได้แก่ 1) ขั้นที่ 1 ขั้น กล่าวนำ (Introduction : I) 2) ขั้นที่ 2 ขั้นสร้างองค์ความรู้ (Constructionism : C) 3) ขั้นที่ 3 ขั้น การกระทำอย่างถูกต้องสมบูรณ์ (Precision : P) 4) ขั้นที่ 4 ขั้นการปรับปรุงและประยุกต์ใช้ (Adaptation : A) 5) ขั้นที่ 5 ขั้นให้แบบฝึกหัดและตรวจผลงาน (Exercise and Progress : E) และ เมื่อนำไปหาประสิทธิภาพ (E1/E2) ได้ค่าประสิทธิภาพของรูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการ สร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของ นักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 เท่ากับ 84.03/82.22 ซึ่งสูงกว่าเกณฑ์ที่กำหนดไว้ คือ 80/80 3. ผลการทดลองใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระ งาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 พบว่า 3.1 นักเรียนที่เรียนโดยใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้น มัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 มีผลสัมฤทธิ์ทางการเรียนหลังเรียนสูงกว่าก่อนเรียนอย่างมีนัยสำคัญทางสถิติที่ระดับ 0.05 ยอมรับสมมติฐานข้อที่ 1
  3. 3. 3 3.2 นักเรียนมีคะแนนความสามารถในการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษ ผ่านเกณฑ์ร้อยละ 80 ของ คะแนนเต็ม 30 คะแนน จำนวน 35 คน คิดเป็นร้อยละ 89.74 ของจำนวนนักเรียนทั้งหมด ยอมรับ สมมติฐานการวิจัยข้อที่ 2 3.3 ความพึงพอใจของนักเรียนที่มีต่อรูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้าง ความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียน ชั้นมัธยมศึกษาปีที่ 2 พบว่า คะแนนเฉลี่ยโดยรวมอยู่ในระดับมากที่สุด ยอมรับสมมติฐานการวิจัย ข้อที่ 3 4. การประเมินการใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนตามทฤษฎีการสร้างความรู้ร่วมกับการให้ ภาระงาน เพื่อส่งเสริมทักษะการอ่านภาษาอังกฤษเพื่อความเข้าใจ ของนักเรียนชั้นมัธยมศึกษา ปีที่ 2 หลังการใช้รูปแบบการเรียนการสอนทั้ง 4 ด้านโดยรวมมีความเหมาะสมอยู่ในระดับมากที่สุด

×