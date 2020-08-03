Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creating Ledgers
Steps to Create Ledger
Gateway of Tally  Accounts Info.  Ledgers  (Single Ledger) Create
Creating Sales Ledger  Under Sales Group
Certain Ledgers Under Groups Ledger Names Under Group Ledger Names Under Group ICICI Bank Bank Account Mutual Trust Loan L...
Creating ledgers in Tally.ERP 9

This Slide Share is about How to create a Ledgers in Tally.ERP 9. A step by step Slide Show.

×