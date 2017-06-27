The weekly buzz for your brand Check out: What’s New What’s Trending What Brands Want On Trend Tuesday
On Trend Tuesdays - June 27th, 2017

  1. 1. The weekly buzz for your brand Check out: What’s New What’s Trending What Brands Want On Trend Tuesday
  2. 2. summer Essentials 1 Portable Pocket Pen Fan Stay cool all summer long wherever you go with this portable pocket pen fan. PMS matching available with screen printing techniques, or laser engraving. Small but mighty, this item will blow your clients away!
  3. 3. 2 Summer is finally here – we can taste it! What’s your favorite flavor in season? Peach? Strawberry? Cherry? 6oz of fruit flavored gummy candy of your choice comes packaged in a fruit carton with a 2” x 2” hang tag. Deliver even sweeter branding options with custom ribbon, or packaging. Fruit Basket summer Essentials
  4. 4. summer Essentials It’s summer time– and that means on the go! There’s nothing more handy than a reusable and washable tote for all your farmers market adventures, beach days and travels. Lessen your brand’s footprint with this eco friendly tote, while still making a bold impact with a full color logo. Washable Kraft Paper Tote3
  5. 5. Until next week! nadel.com check us out On Trend Tuesday

