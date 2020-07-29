Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pertemuan 1 Perencanaan Usaha Makanan Khas Daerah
Ide peluang usaha

Ide peluang usaha

Ide peluang usaha

  1. 1. Pertemuan 1 Perencanaan Usaha Makanan Khas Daerah
  2. 2. IDE DAN PELUANG USAHA Faktor-faktor yang dapat memunculkan ide usaha makanan khas daerah?
  3. 3. IDE DAN PELUANG USAHA Risiko usaha - Penyebab timbulnya Risiko Usaha? - Unsur untuk mengurangi Risiko Usaha (Tugas Wirausaha)? - Jenis-jenis Risiko?
  4. 4. IDE DAN PELUANG USAHA Resiko yang dapat ditemui dalam memulai usaha makanan khas daerah?
  5. 5. IDE DAN PELUANG USAHA Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi keberhasilan / kegagalan usaha makanan khas daerah?
  6. 6. Materi lebih lengkap dapat dilihat di internet atau dari foto materi yang ibu lampirkan.

