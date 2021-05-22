Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Proceso contable en una empresa comercial Nombre del Estudiante Kristhel Camelia Castillo Gómez Curso y Paralelo Tercero...
2 Este proyecto es importante ya que vivimos en tiempos en que la economía del mundo, la falta de empleo prácticamente ha ...
3 proyecto se busca ilustrar el conocimiento del proceso contable para obtener saldos reales de acuerdo a la normativa de ...
4 Desarrollo Datos para la Elaboración de Estado de Resultado y Situación Patrimonial Empresa “El Globo” S.A Al 30 de ener...
5 37 Décimo Cuarto por pagar 149,32 38 Fondos de reserva por pagar 450,24 39 Vacaciones por pagar 225,23 40 Cuentas Incobr...
6 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Balance de Comprobación Ajustado Al 30 de enero del 2021 N.º Detalle Deudor Acreedor 50% Gastos ...
7 Contador Gerente 33 Décimo cuarto 149,32 -------------------- $ 74,66 34 Fondos de reserva 450,24 -------------------- $...
8 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Estado de Resultado Al 30 de enero del 2021 Ingresos Operacionales Ventas $ 229.387,54 (-) Costo...
9 Contador Gerente Gasto Útiles de aseo $ 22,40 Depreciación Muebles y enseres $ 13,77 Depreciación Equipo de oficina $ 23...
10 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Estado de Situación Patrimonial Al 30 de enero del 2021 ACTIVOS Activos Corrientes Caja chica $...
11 Contador Gerente Interés cobrado por adelantado $ 551,94 IVA por pagar $ 20.573,71 IESS por pagar $ 1.113,54 Impuesto a...
12 Porcentaje de cálculo de las utilidades La utilidad del ejercicio es lo cual la empresa gana en un tiempo definido que ...
13 El cinco por ciento (5%) restante será entregado directamente a los trabajadores de la empresa, en proporción a sus car...
14  En el caso de los hijos discapacitados el carnet de discapacidad. Estrés generado por la actividad del cierre del per...
15 Episodios de tristeza: Las personas con trastornos psicológicos como la depresión pueden sentir estrés en sus vidas, ya...
16 Prevención del estrés. Existen muchas maneras de manejar el estrés: Evite las situaciones de estrés. – Constantemente q...
17 Medidas de prevención del estrés generado en el cierre del periodo contable. Un contador al finalizar el periodo contab...
18 espalda duele, los pies están cansados, las manos escriben sin parar. El hecho de permanecer muchas horas estáticos, en...
19 Traducción al inglés de la justificación del proyecto Justification The accounting process is the set of activities tha...
20 Bibliografías Ministerio de trabajo. Código del trabajo (2021). (Sitio Web). PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B048W...
21 https://consultasec.com/requisitos-para-cobrar-utilidades-en-ecuador/ Infobae (enero 2021) Señales para reconocer cuand...
  1. 1. 1 Proceso contable en una empresa comercial Nombre del Estudiante Kristhel Camelia Castillo Gómez Curso y Paralelo Tercero de Bachillerato Especialidad Contabilidad Paralelo “C” Nombre del Tutor Dra. Ligia Quintanilla Justificación El proceso contable es el conjunto de actividades que permiten integrar a la contabilidad y manifestarse por medio de estados financieros de las operaciones económicas de una organización. Los estados financieros sirven para evaluar la capacidad y rendimiento de una empresa y es un instrumento fundamental ya que permite toma de decisiones. En la Unidad Educativa “Gran Colombia”, se perfila a los alumnos de la especialidad Contabilidad para incorporarse fructíferamente en el campo empresarial, proporcionándoles de destrezas y capacidades, para que logren ejercer su profesión de manera competente. Por esto, el presente proyecto de investigación se ha realizado con el objetivo de mejorar los conocimientos de la asignatura de Contabilidad y realizar la práctica del proceso contable según las normativas legales, permitiendo que el estudiante obtenga los estados de resultado y situación patrimonial de manera estricta. Tambien se realizará traducción de textos al idioma inglés, cálculo de utilidades, y entendimiento de Leyes que se rigen en el ámbito contable del país y se incursionará la utilización correcta de pausas activas para evadir el estrés en el cierre del periodo contable.
  2. 2. 2 Este proyecto es importante ya que vivimos en tiempos en que la economía del mundo, la falta de empleo prácticamente ha obligado a emprender, innovar y buscar un ingreso con el que se pueda subsistir, por tal razón el proceso contable juega un papel importante. Entre los principales beneficios están los directos que son; cumplir con un requisito como estudiantes para poder lograr ser un bachiller de la República, dominar los conceptos y la práctica de los procesos contables, mismos que pueden ser aplicados en un futuro. Los beneficiarios indirectos son; la empresa en la que se ejecuten los procesos contables permitiendo realizar un análisis real de su situación económica. Objetivos Objetivo General  Perfeccionar la extracción de estados financieros (saldos reales) de acuerdo a lo que dicta la ley Objetivos Específicos  Elaborar estados financieros, según la normativa legal vigente  Calcular las utilidades, de acuerdo a la normativa legal vigente  Conocer los artículos de la normativa vigente para el cálculo de utilidades  Investigar las características y consecuencias del estrés generado por cierre de periodo contable  Aprender a manejar el estrés desde el desarrollo de pausas activas en el trabajo sedentario Diagnóstico El proceso contable es registrar y procesar cada una de las operaciones que realiza una empresa. Implica una secuencia de pasos que se relacionan entre sí y que se realizan por un contador. Aunque, existe un problema en varios contadores, el cual al momento de presentar estados financieros algunos no presentan saldos reales de acuerdo a lo que establece la ley. Los alumnos de la especialidad de Contabilidad, no poseen mucho conocimiento debido a que los estados que realizaron no se rigen según las leyes establecidas en el país, por ello con este
  3. 3. 3 proyecto se busca ilustrar el conocimiento del proceso contable para obtener saldos reales de acuerdo a la normativa de la ley, consiguiendo que la información sea verídica, de tal forma que ayude en la toma de decisiones que presente en la rentabilidad de la empresa. Para ejecutar este proyecto primeramente se debe evaluar el conocimiento de los estudiantes, para luego poder retroalimentar los temas específicos en los que haya dificultad y así poder desarrollar los procesos contables de manera eficiente y poder obtener los resultados deseados. Planificación A continuación, el cronograma de actividades: Actividad 11 de enero - 15 de enero 18 de enero - 22 de enero 25 de enero Elaboración del diagnóstico, objetivos, justificación, y planificación del proyecto de investigación Desarrollo de los subtemas del proyecto y elaboración de los estados de resultado y de situación patrimonial Envió del proyecto de investigación al Tutor de Curso Recursos A continuación, los recursos que se requieren en mi investigación: Humanos  Estudiante Investigador  Docente Asesor Materiales  Esferos  Hojas de cuadros  Calculadora  Regla Tecnológicos  Computadora  Internet  Word, Excel
  4. 4. 4 Desarrollo Datos para la Elaboración de Estado de Resultado y Situación Patrimonial Empresa “El Globo” S.A Al 30 de enero de 2021 N° Cuenta Saldo 1 Caja 336,00 2 Bancos 132.277,42 3 Inventario de mercaderías 48.878,36 4 Cuentas por cobrar 12.711,16 5 Documentos por cobrar 74.171,08 6 Terrenos 44.800,00 7 Muebles y enseres 3.304,00 8 Equipo de oficina 5.544,00 9 Equipo de computación 5.376,00 10 Vehículo 16.240,00 11 Edificio 212.800,00 12 Cuentas por pagar 3.920,00 13 Documentos por pagar 12.320,00 14 Capital Social 427.952,00 15 Publicidad pagada por adelantada 2.284,90 16 Retención en la fuente 549,61 17 Impuesto retenido 2.398,73 18 Interese cobrado por adelantado 551,94 19 Caja chica 336,00 20 Gastos generales 224,90 21 Útiles de aseo 179,20 22 Servicios básicos 114,24 23 Mantenimiento vehículo 218,40 24 Retención en la fuente 2% 4,37 25 Sueldo Unificado 4.424,00 26 Horas extras 399,17 27 Comisiones 582,40 28 Aporte patronal 602,72 29 Impuesto a la renta 128,44 30 1% Trabajadores 19,60 31 IESS por pagar 1.113,54 32 Décimo Tercero 450,24 33 Décimo Cuarto 149,32 34 Fondos de reserva 450,24 35 Vacaciones 225,23 36 Décimo Tercero por pagar 450,24
  5. 5. 5 37 Décimo Cuarto por pagar 149,32 38 Fondos de reserva por pagar 450,24 39 Vacaciones por pagar 225,23 40 Cuentas Incobrables 868,82 41 Provisión Cuentas Incobrables 868,82 42 Gasto Útiles de aseo 44,80 43 Depreciación muebles y enseres 27,53 44 Depreciación acumulada muebles y enseres 27,53 45 Depreciación equipo de oficina 46,20 46 Depreciación acumulada equipo de oficina 46,20 47 Depreciación equipo de computación 147,84 48 Depreciación acumulada equipo de oficina 147,84 49 Depreciación vehículo 270,67 50 Depreciación acumulada vehículo 270,67 51 Depreciación edificio 886,67 52 Depreciación acumulada edificio 886,67 53 Gasto publicidad 403,10 54 IVA por pagar 20,573,71 55 Utilidad bruta en ventas 101.086,82 56 Renta interés 430,55 57 Venta 229.387,54 58 Costo de ventas 128.300,72
  6. 6. 6 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Balance de Comprobación Ajustado Al 30 de enero del 2021 N.º Detalle Deudor Acreedor 50% Gastos 1 Caja 336,00 -------------------- - 2 Bancos 132.277,42 -------------------- - 3 Inventario de Mercadería 48.878,36 -------------------- - 4 Cuentas por cobra 12.711,16 -------------------- - 5 Documentos por cobrar 74.171,08 -------------------- - 6 Terreno 44.800,00 -------------------- - 7 Muebles y enseres 3.304,00 -------------------- - 8 Equipo de oficina 5.544,00 -------------------- - 9 Equipo de computación 5.376,00 -------------------- - 10 Vehículo 16.240,00 -------------------- - 11 Edificio 212.800,00 -------------------- - 12 Cuentas por pagar -------------------- 3.920,00 - 13 Documentos por pagar -------------------- 12.320,00 - 14 Capital -------------------- 427.952,00 - 15 Publicidad pagada por adelantado 2.284,90 -------------------- - 16 Retención en la fuente -------------------- 549,61 - 17 Impuesto retenido 2.398,73 -------------------- - 18 Interés cobrado por adelantado -------------------- 551,94 - 19 Caja chica 336,00 -------------------- $ 168,00 20 Gastos generales 224,90 -------------------- $ 112,45 21 Útiles de aseo 179,20 -------------------- $ 89,60 22 Servicios básicos 114,24 -------------------- $ 57,12 23 Mantenimiento vehículo 218,40 -------------------- $ 109,20 24 Retención en la fuente 2% -------------------- 4,37 - 25 Sueldo unificado 4.424,00 -------------------- $ 2.212,00 26 Horas extras 399,17 -------------------- $ 199,59 27 Comisiones 582,40 -------------------- $ 291,20 28 Aporte patronal 602,72 -------------------- $ 301,36 29 Impuesto a la renta -------------------- 128,44 - 30 1% trabajadores -------------------- 19,60 - 31 IESS por pagar -------------------- 1.113,54 - 32 Décimo tercero 450,24 -------------------- $ 225,12
  7. 7. 7 Contador Gerente 33 Décimo cuarto 149,32 -------------------- $ 74,66 34 Fondos de reserva 450,24 -------------------- $ 225,12 35 Vacaciones 225,23 -------------------- $ 112,62 36 Décimo tercero por pagar -------------------- 450,24 - 37 Décimo cuarto por pagar -------------------- 149,32 - 38 Fondos de reserva por pagar -------------------- 450,24 - 39 Vacaciones por pagar -------------------- 225,23 - 40 Cuentas incobrables 868,82 -------------------- $ 434,41 41 Provisión cuentas incobrables -------------------- 868,82 - 42 Gastos útiles de aseo 44,80 -------------------- $ 22,40 43 Depreciación muebles y enseres 27,53 -------------------- $ 13,77 44 Depreciación acumulada muebles y enseres -------------------- 27,53 - 45 Depreciación equipo de oficina 46,20 -------------------- $ 23,10 46 Depreciación acumulada equipo de oficina -------------------- 46,20 - 47 Depreciación equipo de computación 147,84 -------------------- $ 73,92 48 Depreciación acumulada equipo de computación -------------------- 147,84 - 49 Depreciación vehículo 270,67 -------------------- $ 135,34 50 Depreciación acumulada vehículo -------------------- 270,67 - 51 Depreciación edificio 886,67 -------------------- $ 443,34 52 Depreciación acumulada edificio -------------------- 886,67 - 53 Gasto publicidad 403,10 -------------------- $ 201,55 54 IVA por pagar -------------------- 20.573,71 - 55 Renta interés -------------------- 430,55 - 56 Venta -------------------- 229.387,54 - 57 Costo de ventas 128.300,72 -------------------- - TOTAL $ 700.474,06 $ 700.474,06 $ 5.525,85
  8. 8. 8 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Estado de Resultado Al 30 de enero del 2021 Ingresos Operacionales Ventas $ 229.387,54 (-) Costo de ventas $ 128.300,72 Utilidad bruta en ventas $ 101.086,82 Gastos Operacionales Gastos Administrativos Servicios Básicos $ 57,12 Sueldo Unificado $ 2.212,00 Horas Extras $ 199,59 Comisiones $ 291,20 Décimo Tercero $ 225,12 Décimo Cuarto $ 74,66 Aporte Patronal $ 301,36 Fondos de Reserva $ 225,12 Vacaciones $ 112,62 Cuentas Incobrables $ 434,41 Gasto Útiles de aseo $ 22,40 Depreciación Muebles y enseres $ 13,77 Depreciación Equipo de oficina $ 23,10 Depreciación Equipo de computación $ 73,92 Depreciación Edificios $ 443,34 Depreciación Vehículo $ 135,34 Gasto Publicidad $ 201,55 Gastos generales $ 112,45 Mantenimiento Vehículo $ 109,20 Total Gastos Administrativos $ 5.268,25 Gastos de Venta Servicios Básicos $ 57,12 Sueldo Unificado $ 2.212,00 Horas Extras $ 199,59 Comisiones $ 291,20 Décimo Tercero $ 225,12 Décimo Cuarto $ 74,66 Aporte Patronal $ 301,36 Fondos de Reserva $ 225,12 Vacaciones $ 112,62 Cuentas Incobrables $ 434,41
  9. 9. 9 Contador Gerente Gasto Útiles de aseo $ 22,40 Depreciación Muebles y enseres $ 13,77 Depreciación Equipo de oficina $ 23,10 Depreciación Equipo de computación $ 73,92 Depreciación Edificios $ 443,34 Depreciación Vehículo $ 135,34 Gasto Publicidad $ 201,55 Gastos generales $ 112,45 Mantenimiento Vehículo $ 109,20 Total Gastos de Venta $ 5.268,25 Total Gastos Operacionales $ 10.536,50 Financieros (+) Otros Ingresos Renta Interés $ 430,55 Total Otros Ingresos $ 430,55 (=) Utilidad del Ejercicio antes del 15% Participación Trabajadores $ 90.980,87 (-) 15% Participación Trabajadores $ 13.647,13 (=) Utilidad del Ejercicio antes del 25% Impuesto a la renta $ 77.333,73 (-) 25% Impuesto a la renta $ 19.333,44 Utilidad del Ejercicio $ 58.000,31
  10. 10. 10 Empresa "EL GLOBO S.A." Estado de Situación Patrimonial Al 30 de enero del 2021 ACTIVOS Activos Corrientes Caja chica $ 336,00 Caja $ 336,00 Inventario de mercadería $ 132.277,42 Cuentas por cobrar 12.711,16 $ 12.276,75 (-) Provisión cuentas Incobrables 434,41 Documentos por cobrar 74.171,08 $ 73.736,67 (-) Provisión cuentas Incobrables 434,41 Publicidad pagada por adelantado $ 2.284,90 Impuesto retenido $ 2.398,73 Útiles de aseo $ 179,20 Total Activos corrientes $ 272.704,03 Activos no corrientes Terrenos $ 44.800,00 Muebles y enseres 3.304,00 $ 3.276,47 (-) Depreciación acumulada muebles y enseres 27,53 Equipo de Oficina 5.544,00 $ 5.497,80 (-) Depreciación acumulada equipo de oficina 46,20 Equipo de computación 5.376,00 $ 5.228,16 (-) Depreciación acumulada equipo de computación 147,84 Vehículo 16.240,00 $ 15.969,33 (-) Depreciación acumulada vehículo 270,67 Edificio 212.800,00 $ 211.913,33 (-) Depreciación acumulada edificio 886,67 Total Activos no corrientes $ 286.685,09 TOTAL ACTIVOS $ 559.389,12 PASIVOS Pasivos corrientes Cuentas por pagar $ 3.920,00 Documentos por pagar $ 12.320,00 Retención en la fuente $ 549,61 Retención en la fuente 2% $ 4,37
  11. 11. 11 Contador Gerente Interés cobrado por adelantado $ 551,94 IVA por pagar $ 20.573,71 IESS por pagar $ 1.113,54 Impuesto a la renta $ 128,44 1% Trabajadores $ 19,60 Décimo Tercero por pagar $ 450,24 Décimo Cuarto por pagar $ 149,32 Fondos de reserva por pagar $ 450,24 Vacaciones por pagar $ 225,23 15% Participación Trabajadores $ 13.647,13 25% Impuesto a la renta $ 19.333,44 Total Pasivos corriente $ 73.436,81 PATRIMONIO Capital Social $ 427.952,00 Utilidad del ejercicio $ 58.000,31 Total Patrimonio $ 485.952,31 TOTAL ACTIVO + PATRIMONIO $ 559.389,12
  12. 12. 12 Porcentaje de cálculo de las utilidades La utilidad del ejercicio es lo cual la empresa gana en un tiempo definido que generalmente es de un año. Bien sabemos que las organizaciones poseen ingresos, sin embargo, además poseen gastos y costos, la diferencia entre los ingresos, costos y gastos es lo cual llamamos utilidad. El resultado final de las cuentas de ingresos, gastos y costos nos da como resultado la utilidad del ejercicio o perdida del ejercicio. A medida que los gastos y costos no superen a los ingresos tendremos la posibilidad de tener en cuenta que poseemos una utilidad, de lo opuesto esta va a ser una perdida. Las utilidades del ejercicio, en el balance general, se localizan dentro del patrimonio de la organización, debido a que toda ganancia de los activos aumenta el patrimonio de la empresa. Para lograr determinar la utilidad de la empresa requerimos hacer el estado de resultado, primeramente, sacamos el total entre los ingresos operacionales y gastos operacionales, dicha diferencia se denomina utilidad antes del 15% de participación trabajadores. Al resultado obtenido se le aplica el 15% y se resta al valor del resultado de la utilidad antes del 15% de participación trabajadores, dando como resultado la utilidad antes del 25% impuesto a la renta. Al valor dicho previamente se lo multiplica por el 25% impuesto a la renta y el resultado que da se resta con el valor comentado antes, dando como resultado el valor de la utilidad del ejercicio. Artículos de la normativa vigente para el cálculo de las utilidades. Art. 97.- Participación de trabajadores en utilidades de la empresa. El empleador o empresa reconocerá en beneficio de sus trabajadores el quince por ciento (15%) de las utilidades liquidas y se deben distribuir de la siguiente manera: El diez por ciento (10%) se dividirá para los trabajadores de la empresa, sin consideración a las remuneraciones recibidas por cada uno de ellos durante el año de reparto y será entregado personalmente al trabajador.
  13. 13. 13 El cinco por ciento (5%) restante será entregado directamente a los trabajadores de la empresa, en proporción a sus cargas familiares, entendiéndose por éstas al cónyuge en unión de hecho, los hijos menores de dieciocho años y los hijos minusválidos de cualquier edad. Art. 97.1.- Limite en la distribución de las utilidades. Las utilidades distribuidas a las personas trabajadoras conforme lo señalado en el artículo anterior, no podrán exceder de veinticuatro Salarios Básicos Unificados del trabajador en general. Art. 98.- No tendrán derecho a utilidades. Los trabajadores que percibieren sobresueldos o gratificaciones cuyo monto fuere igual o excediera al porcentaje que se fija, no tendrán derecho a participar en el reparto individual de las utilidades. Art.101.- Exoneración del pago de utilidades. - Quedan exonerados del pago de la participación en las utilidades los artesanos respecto de sus operarios y aprendices. Art. 102.- Las utilidades no se consideran remuneración. - La participación en las utilidades liquidas de las empresas, que perciban los trabajadores, no se consideran como parte de la remuneración para los efectos de pago de aportes al Instituto Ecuatoriano de Seguridad Social, ni para la determinación del fondo de reserva y jubilación. Art. 104.- Determinación de las utilidades en relación al impuesto a la renta. Para el cálculo tomarán como base las declaraciones que se realicen para el pago del Impuesto a la Renta. Art. 105.- Plazo para pago de utilidades. La parte que corresponde individualmente a los trabajadores por utilidades se pagará dentro del plazo de quince días, contados a partir de la fecha de liquidación de utilidades, que deberá hacerse hasta el 31 de marzo de cada año. Art. 108.- Anticipo de utilidades e impuesto a la renta. Las empresas pueden conceder anticipos a sus trabajadores para imputarlos al quince por ciento de las utilidades liquidas. (Código del trabajo, 2021). Documentos que acrediten el pago del 5% a las cargas familiares:  En el caso de la cónyuge la partida de matrimonio.  En el caso de la conviviente, el Acta de Reconocimiento de la Unión de Hecho en una Notaria.  En el caso de los hijos menores de 18 años las partidas de nacimiento.
  14. 14. 14  En el caso de los hijos discapacitados el carnet de discapacidad. Estrés generado por la actividad del cierre del periodo contable. Definición de estrés. Son un conjunto de cambios fisiológicos que ocurren una vez que el organismo confronta a una situación que provoca un desequilibrio o un cambio en el modo de vida que una persona acostumbra tener. Estado de gran Tensión Nerviosa originado en la persona por el exceso de trabajo, las aspiraciones no satisfechas, la ansiedad, etc. Suele manifestarse a través de una serie de reacciones que van desde la fatiga prolongada y el agotamiento hasta dolores de cabeza, logrando provocar inclusive trastornos psicológicos. Gráfico 1 Estrés generado por el trabajo Fuente: Publicada por Cuídate Plus. (2020) Causas del estrés. Las causas más comunes son: Estrés laboral: Tener demasiada responsabilidad en el trabajo, tener una rutina con demasiada presión o no saber delegar son componentes que generan estrés. Estrés en la escuela: Los niños/as también pueden vivir periodos de estrés en el ámbito educativo, sobre todo, en la secundaria, bachillerato o en la universidad. La acumulación de asignaturas, trabajos puede hacer que la persona se sienta superada y no pueda afrontar la carga. Problemas económicos: En la sociedad capitalista que vivimos, el dinero es muy importante. Y hace varios años que vivimos en una crisis de la que cuesta salir, por tanto, el tema financiero es también una de las principales causas de estrés.
  15. 15. 15 Episodios de tristeza: Las personas con trastornos psicológicos como la depresión pueden sentir estrés en sus vidas, ya que no llevan la vida que les gustaría llevar, pero tampoco tienen fuerza para reconducirla. Problemas familiares: La familia también puede convertirse en un foco de estrés para una persona. La falta de corresponsabilidad en la crianza, problemas en la pareja o falta de conciliación familiar y laboral suelen ser detonantes para la salud de una persona. Consecuencias del estrés. Ahora que conocemos las cusas, vamos a detenernos en las principales consecuencias del estrés, ya que es una condición que puede afectar sobremanera nuestro estado de salud, tanto a nivel físico como psicológico. Bajada de defensas: El estrés, sobre todo el crónico, puede propiciar que nuestro sistema inmunitario se debilite y que, por tanto, tengamos un riesgo más alto a padecer enfermedades. Alteraciones cutáneas: El estrés también puede traer como consecuencia la aparición de acné o eccemas en el cutis, debido al desajuste que se crea con esta respuesta del organismo. Problemas corporales: Debido a la tensión creada por el estrés, se pueden experimentar contractura en los músculos o bruxismo durante las horas de sueño. Desajustes en la presión arterial. - Una de las consecuencias del estrés más preocupantes es que puede alterar la presión sanguínea y hacer que suframos hipertensión. Problemas psicológicos. - Tambien puede causar depresión, problemas sociales, tristeza, apatía, angustia, etc. (Redacción Vidae, 2020) Gráfico 2 Dolores de cabeza causados por el estrés. Fuente: Publicado por Cuídate Plus. (2020)
  16. 16. 16 Prevención del estrés. Existen muchas maneras de manejar el estrés: Evite las situaciones de estrés. – Constantemente que sea viable, aléjese de la fuente del estrés. Realice ejercicio. - Hacer actividades físicas casa día es la mejor y más simple forma de lidiar con el estrés. Al hacer ejercicio, su cerebro libera químicos que lo hacen sentir bien. Además, puede ayudarle con su energía reprimida o su frustración. Haga algo que disfrute. - Cuando el estrés lo tenga decaído, haga algo que disfrute para ayudar a ponerlo de pie de nuevo. Puede ser algo tan simple como leer un buen libro, escuchar música, ver su película favorita o salir a cenar con un amigo. Aprenda nuevas maneras para relajarse. - La práctica de técnicas de relajación es una gran manera de lidiar con el estrés día a día. Las técnicas de relajación le ayudan a disminuir el ritmo cardiaco y reducir la presión sanguínea. Duerma lo suficiente. - Descansar suficientemente durante la noche puede ayudarle a pensar con más claridad y a tener más energía. Intente dormir entre 7 y 9 horas todas las noches. Mantenga una dieta saludable. - Comer alimento saludable ayuda a darle energía a su cuerpo y su mente. Evite los refrigerios con altos contenidos de azúcar y consuma muchas verduras, frutas, granos integrales, lácteos reducidos o libres de grasas y proteínas magras. (MedlinePlus, 2020) Gráfico 3 Realizar actividades que le despejen la mente Fuente: Publicada por Web Consultas (2019)
  17. 17. 17 Medidas de prevención del estrés generado en el cierre del periodo contable. Un contador al finalizar el periodo contable sufre de estrés, debido a que trabajan bajo presión. Una vez ya establecidos los conceptos, causas y consecuencias sobre el estrés, se determina las causas por el que la actividad del cierre contable produce estrés en los contadores. Ambiente laboral y la naturaleza de la profesion. - Los profesionales del área deben laborar en esquemas y limites rigurosos, donde tienen que concentrarse al más alto para evadir cometer errores. Labores para las que no están preparados. - Debido a la alta competitividad y el exceso de capacidades que las pymes modernas, varios profesionales se ven sometidos a desarrollar algunas tareas que involucran conocimientos complementarios. Personalidad del contador. - Hablamos de una profesión que no da espacio a errores, los contadores acostumbran ser en extremo perfeccionistas, lo cual produce cierta adicción al trabajo e indecisión, debido a que debería revisar en numerosas situaciones que su trabajo se encuentre bien llevado a cabo y bajo control. Una vez que dichos aspectos se muestran en exceso, tienen la posibilidad de derivar en enfermedades como el que ya conocido estrés. (Carlos Mecías, 2021) Gráfico 4 Estrés generado por el cierre contable Fuente: Publicado por Blog de Desarrollo Directivo (2019) Pausas activas en tiempo de trabajo para prevenir el sedentarismo. Es importante tomar unos minutos del día laboral para ejercitar el cuerpo y prevenir algunas enfermedades. Personas que trabajan sentadas frente a un computador 8 horas o más, de reunión en reunión, contestando el teléfono, redactando correo, sobrellevando apenas las labores del día, la
  18. 18. 18 espalda duele, los pies están cansados, las manos escriben sin parar. El hecho de permanecer muchas horas estáticos, en la misma posición y realizando la misma actividad puede ocasionar graves problemas de salud. (Dra. Dolly Camila Montenegro, 2021) Cuello (Zona cervical). - Inclinar cabeza hacia adelante, intentando tocar el pecho con el mentón. Inclinar la cabeza lateralmente hacia ambos lados. Gráfico 5 Movimientos de cuello Fuente: Publicado por Health Keeper (2020) Hombros y brazos. - Elevar y bajar al máximo. Hacer rotaciones en ambos sentidos. Con las manos entrecruzadas hacia afuera estirar los brazos a la altura de los hombros. Gráfico 6 Estiramiento de hombros Fuente: Publicado por Rutina Ejercicios (2021)
  19. 19. 19 Traducción al inglés de la justificación del proyecto Justification The accounting process is the set of activities that make it possible to integrate accounting and manifest itself through financial statements of the economic operations of an organization. Financial statements are used to evaluate the capacity and performance of a company and is a fundamental instrument since it allows decision-making. In the Educational Unit "Gran Colombia", students of the Accounting specialty are outlined to successfully join the business field, providing them with skills and abilities, so that they can exercise their profession competently. For this reason, this research project has been carried out with the aim of improving the knowledge of the Accounting subject and carrying out the practice of the accounting process according to legal regulations, allowing the student to obtain the statements of income and financial situation in a strict manner . Translation of texts into English will also be carried out, calculation of profits, and understanding of Laws that are governed in the accounting field of the country and the correct use of active breaks will be carried out to avoid stress at the closing of the accounting period. This project is important since we live in times when the world economy, the lack of employment has practically forced us to undertake, innovate and seek an income with which we can subsist, for this reason the accounting process plays an important role. Among the main benefits are the direct ones that are; meet a requirement as students to be able to be a bachelor of the Republic, master the concepts and practice of accounting processes, which can be applied in the future. The indirect beneficiaries are; the company in which the accounting processes are carried out, allowing a real analysis of its economic situation.
  20. 20. 20 Bibliografías Ministerio de trabajo. Código del trabajo (2021). (Sitio Web). PDF https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B048WkRgr8JQZVBvNmUzWUxTeTQ/view Certus (2021) ¿Qué Es Un Proceso Contable? (sitio web). Blog. https://www.certus.edu.pe/blog/que-es-un-proceso-contable/ Andrés Sevilla Arias (2021) Estados financiero. (Sitio Web). Blog https://economipedia.com/definiciones/estados-financieros.html Dr. Dolly Camila Montegro (2021). Las pausas activas ayudan a prevenir graves enfermedades. https://libica635.cl/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Pausas-activas-Liceo-Bicentenario.pdf Medline plus (Sitio Web), (2021 enero), investigación sobre las consecuencias del estrés. https://medlineplus.gov/spanish/ency/article/001942.htm Tecniseguros (2021) Importancia de las pausas activas en la oficina. (Sitio Web). Blog https://www.tecniseguros.com.ec/blog/negocio/pausas-activas-en-oficina/ Business School(2021). Estrés laboral (Sitio Web). Blog https://blogs.imf-formacion.com/blog/prevencion-riesgos-laborales/sin-categoria/estres-laboral- prevenirlo/ Deisy Yanez (2021) Proceso contable: características, etapas e importancia [sitio web]. Blog. https://www.lifeder.com/proceso-contable/ Nubox, (investigador), (2021 enero). Investigación sobre porque tienen estrés al cierre del periodo contable https://blog.nubox.com/contadores/principales-factores-estres-de-un-contador Ecuador EC (2020). Requisitos para cobrar utilidades en el Ecuador. (Sitio Web).
  21. 21. 21 https://consultasec.com/requisitos-para-cobrar-utilidades-en-ecuador/ Infobae (enero 2021) Señales para reconocer cuando el estrés se torna peligroso para la salud. (Sitio Web). Blog https://www.infobae.com/salud/2017/09/09/senales-para-reconocer-cuando-el-estres-se-torna- peligroso-para-la-salud/

