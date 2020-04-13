Wireframe Pathways Draft

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deliverable 3/12 By Olivia Brimhall, Lindsay Phillips, Kristen Wisneski, Haley Nabarrete
Freshman student Attend event to try something new Looking for something to do, but I want to know what all of my options ...
Senior student Attend a specific event of known interest Looking for something to do, but I know that there are certain th...
Wireframe Pathways 1. Log in 2. User is welcomed to their profile. Button at bottom signals new events section 3. Events a...
Wireframe Pathways 1. Log On 1. User can filter through club categories to find the club they are looking for 1. User is p...
Wireframe Pathways 1. Login with username and password 2. Go to student home page. Click on events button then click on th...
Mood Board 10 words, phrases, concepts • Personalize • Intuitive • Organize • Clarity • Filters • Differentiation • Aesthe...
Mood Board (Codified): 10 pics & images
