The Privy Council
Privy council

27 views

Published on

B.A LL.B 2nd year
HISTORY OF COURTS

Published in: Education
Privy council

  1. 1. The Privy Council
  2. 2. History of Privy Council  Can be traced back to Norman period in 1066 A.D. where the King had personal advisors to advice him on affairs of the governance.  It was Normans who introduced Central Government for the first time for all three wings and there was Supreme Federal Council of Normans.  This Supreme Federal Council of Normans came to be name as “CURIA” and whole administration was controlled by it.  With passage of time, the Curia was divided into Magnum Concillium and Curia Regis(Royal Court).
  3. 3.  Magnum Concillium is body which dealt with the executive matters and Curia Regis, was a small body consisting of high officials &members of the Royal household chosen by the Crown itself.  Their duty was to advice the King in matters of legislation and to deliver a justice as they also heard and decided all petitions which were presented to the Crown for justice.  The Curia Regis then heard appeal from all the courts of England and all courts within His Majesty’s dominium and acted as a final Appellate Court for England and English Empire.  With time the Curia Regis, got divided into King in Parliament (Court of House of Lords)& King in Council. i.e. the Privy Council.
  4. 4.  The Privy Council was established during the middle of 16th century. It thus acted as the advisory body of the King with regard to the affairs of the State.
  5. 5. Composition of Privy Council Earlier, the Privy Council used to do its work by means of a system of committees and subcommittees. These committees did not have permanent existence and membership and mostly members were the persons with little judicial experience. Officially the Privy Council was created on permanent basis thorough the Act of 1833 Judicial Committee of British Parliament and was called Judicial Committee of Privy Council.
  6. 6. The Act empowered the Privy Council to hear appeals from the courts in British Colonies. The quorum of judicial committee of Privy Council was fixed to be four. It composed of Lord President, Lord Chancellor and other eminent judges working in English courts. Thereafter, the Appellate Jurisdiction Act, 1908 this membership of the judicial committee was extended two. According to that provision two Indian High Court judges were appointed in the Privy Council.
  7. 7. Appeals from Courts in India to the Privy Council Charters of 1726 and 1753 The Charter of 1726 granted the right to appeal from the Courts in India to Privy Council. The Charter of 1753, which reorganized the Mayor’s Courts reaffirmed the said provisions of Appeal to Privy Council from Mayor’s Courts. The Regulating Act, 1773 Section 30 of 1774 Charter granted a right to appeal from the judgments of Supreme Court to Privy Council.
  8. 8. Appeals to Privy Council from High Courts Under the Indian High Courts Act, 1861 the high Courts were established at three Provinces. This Act provided for the right to appeal from High Courts to Privy Council from all of its judgments except in Criminal matters. Appeals from Federal Court in India to Privy Council The Government of India Act, 1935 provided for the establishment of Federal Court in India. The provision was made for filing of appeals from High Courts to the Federal Court and from Federal Court to the Privy Council. Finally in 1949, the Abolition of Privy Council Jurisdiction Act was passed by the Indian

