What's new in the world of hip replacements

Jan. 18, 2022
Hip replacement, also called hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to address hip pain. The surgery replaces parts of the hip joint with artificial implants mostly made from metal and plastic components. The hip joint consists of a ball (at the top of the femur, also known as the thigh bone) and a socket (in the pelvis, also known as the hip bone). Hip replacement surgery includes the replacement of one or both part

  1. 1. What's new in the world of hip replacements Definition: Hip replacement, also called hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to address hip pain. The surgery replaces parts of the hip joint with artificial implants mostly made from metal and plastic components. The hip joint consists of a ball (at the top of the femur, also known as the thigh bone) and a socket (in the pelvis, also known as the hip bone). Hip replacement surgery includes the replacement of one or both parts. The goal of the procedure is to allow you to resume daily activities and exercise with less pain. Read: https://prgazette.com/mental-health/hip-replacements/ The hip joint falls under the category of ball and socket thus, it is one of the most flexible joints in the human body and allows a greater range of motion than all other joints in the body except the shoulder joint. The hip joint is one of the most vital joints in the human body. The human body movement of walking, running, and jumping are all possible because of hip joints. Hip joints bear the weight of the body and the force of the strong muscles of the hip and leg. This procedure is usually done when all other treatment options have failed to provide pain relief to the individual. Moreover, hip replacement procedures have become easier due to minimally invasive surgical procedures. This procedure also decreases the hospital stay period as well boosts the recovery. Robots are also employed for surgical procedures thus, increasing the accuracy and efficiency of hip replacement surgical procedures. The growing prevalence of arthritis and increase in the number of accidents has stimulated the expansion of the hip replacement market. The three major types of hip replacement are: • total hip replacement (most common) • partial hip replacement • hip resurfacing Symptoms Signs to Know If You Need Hip Replacement Surgery 1. You Have Chronic and Significant Pain Damage to your hip joint can cause chronic and significant pain, not just in your hip, but anywhere between your hip and knee. If you experience any of the following, you should talk to an orthopaedic specialist immediately: • You regularly take painkillers to deal with the pain your pain keeps you awake at night despite the use of pain medications 2. Your Hip Disability Makes Completing Routine Tasks Difficult
  2. 2. The most important factor you should keep in mind when you’re deciding if you should have hip replacement surgery is how much your injured hip is affecting your life. Even if you can manage the pain, significant disability of the hip joint can make even the most routine tasks difficult or impossible, such as: • Putting on your shoes or socks • Walking normal distances • Standing on one leg, even with assistance for balance 3. Hip Stiffness Limits Your Normal Range of Motion in the Joint Stiffness is another indication that your hip may be severely injured and in need of hip replacement surgery. If you find that you’re experiencing joint stiffness that makes walking or bending your hip joint difficult, or if you can’t lift your leg, speak with an orthopaedic specialist as soon as possible. Advantages of Hip Replacement High success rate On the whole, total hip replacement is seen as one of the most successful operations that medicine has to offer. In the right patient, it can be an effective, safe, and durable way to treat many of the problems that come with severe arthritis of the hip. Relieving your pain This is the greatest benefit that the procedure offers and the main reason for surgery. A hip replacement can provide a dramatic reduction in pain, with almost all patients getting complete, or near-complete relief from arthritic hip pain. Improved mobility and hip function After the reduction in pain, increased mobility is the next major benefit. A hip replacement should allow you to get back to walking without restraint. The improved hip function should also help significantly with other typical problems linked to hip arthritis, such as going up the stairs, putting on socks, getting up from a chair, etc. Long-lasting effect A hip replacement is a long-lasting approach to treat the problems that come with severe hip arthritis. Current evidence shows that 80-85% of hip replacements are still working 20 years after they were inserted. Read article: • https://prgazette.com/healthcare-it/mobidev-has-compiled/ • https://prgazette.com/news/pharmaceutical-packaging-trends-in-2022/
  3. 3. Conclusion: Total hip replacement is a common operation and is beneficial. Improvements post-surgery were reported in the literature for functional/clinical and quality-of-life measures regardless of the type of THR or RS received. Overall, revision rates are low. However, although we appraised and summarised a very large amount of evidence, much of the published literature was inconclusive because of poor reporting, missing data, inconsistent results, and uncertainty in treatment effect estimates. Evidence on the relative benefits of RS compared with THR or of different types of THR was largely lacking. Certain types of THR appeared to confer some benefit, including larger femoral head size, use of a cemented cup, use of a cross-linked polyethylene cup liner, and use of a ceramic-on-ceramic as opposed to a metal-on-polyethylene articulation.

