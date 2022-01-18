What's new in the world of hip replacements

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Hip replacement, also called hip arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to address hip pain. The surgery replaces parts of the hip joint with artificial implants mostly made from metal and plastic components. The hip joint consists of a ball (at the top of the femur, also known as the thigh bone) and a socket (in the pelvis, also known as the hip bone). Hip replacement surgery includes the replacement of one or both part