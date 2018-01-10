Successfully reported this slideshow.
Raporti Analitik Qendra Tregtare “ Grand Trade Center”
Raporti Analitik

  1. 1. Raporti Analitik Qendra Tregtare “ Grand Trade Center”
  2. 2. Hyrje Qendra Tregtare “ Grand Trade Center” eshte hapur ne vitin 2010 ne Prishtine gjegjesisht ne kilometrin e 3 ne dalje te Prishtines. Kosova si nje shtet I ri , ekonomia e te cilit ishte shkaterruar ne themel ne luften e fundit (1996 – 1999) nuk ka pasur nje tradite te gjate ne hapjen e Qendrave te medha Tregtare siq mund ti shohim ne shtete te ndryshme fqinje ose shtetet perendimore. Andaj ne Qendra Tregtare “Grand Trade Center” ishte qendra e pare e ketij lloji ne Kosove. Sigurisht ne qe fillim ishte shume e frekuentuar nga konsumatoret pasi qe ishte e para e ketij lloji. Mirepo vitet e fundit eshte verejtur nje renje e theksuar ne profitabilitetin e qendres diku deri ne 40%. Njera nder shkaqet mund te jete hapja edhe e nje qendre te re tregtare ne Prishtine, mirepo duhet te kete edhe faktore te tjere te cilet kane ndikuar ne kete renje. Andaj ky raport ka ardhur si rezultat I ketyre ngjarjeve te fundit te ndodhura ne kete qender tregtare si dhe analizimi I faktoreve te tjere te cilet kane ndikuar ne uljen e profitabiliteti te qendres. Raporti eshte ndare ne disa paragrafe :  Percaktimi I faktorve kyq qe kan ndikuar ne renjen e profitit te qendres tregtare: Duhet te analizohet se cilet jane factoret qe kane ndikuar ne renjen e profitabilitetit dhe bazuar ne analizat e bera shifet se deri tek kjo gjendje kemi ardhur: - shkaku I hapjes se qenders se re tregtare, - ndryshimit te structures se konsumatorve, - lokacioni I kesaj qendre tregtare se sa eshte I pershtatshem dhe lehte I frekuentueshem, - preferenccat e tregut, - cmimet qe ofron kjo qender per produket krahasuar me cmimet ne treg si dhe - ofrimi I shebimeve te stafit(miresjellja e stafit) ne raport me klientelen.  Analiza e konkurences – qendres se re tregtare qe eshte hapur : te analizohen produktet qe po ofron konkurenca se sa dallojne ato ne cilesia nga produket qe ofron Grand Trade Center, poashtu duhet te merren parasysh edhe faktoret tjere si cmimet qe ofron qendra e re , promocionet dhe marketing,  Analiza e tregut. Preferohen te behen analiza ose anketa ne treg ne ate menyre qe te arrihen ne perfundime se cilet jane konsumatoret qe jane te interesuar per produketet e ketyre qendrave tregtare ? se sa eshte kjo kategori e klienteve bene pjese ne strukturen totale te tregut ? sa jane te perballueshme cmimet ne kete qender tregtare per klientelen.
  3. 3. Poashtu duhet te merren parasysh edhe statistikat shteterore te konsumit, nese ka pasur renje ekonomike gjate kesaj periudhe dhe kjo mund te kete ndikuar ne perkeqesimin ne renjen e kerkeses se pergjitheshme per produkte dhe sherbime.  Rekomandimet Nga analiza e ketij rast studimi jane nxjerrur keto rekomandime ne menyre qe te behen levizje positive ne rikthimin e profitabilitetit te qenders tregtare “ Grand Store Center” : - Te mundesohet transporti pa pagese nga qendra e qytetit deri qendra tregtare dhe anasjelltas. Kjo mund te ndikoj rritjen e klienteles se interesuar per vizitimin e qendres tregtare, - Te shikohet mundesia e rritjes se asortimentit te produketeve te ofruara per klient ose te behen investime per rritjen e qendres tregtare duhe promovuar produkte qe jane risi ne treg dhe duke ofruar produkte per nje kategori me te gjere te klienteles - Te rregullohet nje kend I lojrave atraktive per femije si dhe te angazhohet staf shtese per perkujdes ndaj ketyre ketyre femijeve ne menyre qe prinderit te jene me te qete sa I perket vizitimit te qendres tregtare. - Te krijohen kushte per persona me aftesi te kufizuara. Kjo ka efekt pozitiv pasi qe shihet qe qe Grand Trade Center ka edhe pergjegjesi sociale ndaj komunitetit. - Te ofrohen zbritje ne periudha te caktuara afer festave. Gjithmone zbritet japin efekt pozitiv ne rritjen e shitjeve te pergjithshme duke perfshire edhe produktet per te cilat nuk ka zbritje. Pasi qe vet lajmi per zbritjen e ofruar inkurajon konsumatoret ne vizitimin e qendres tregtare. - Te rritet promocioni dhe marketingu. Te angazhohet staf shtese I cili do te angazhohet ne rritjen e promocionit ne treg per produketet qe ofrohen . - Te mbahen trajnime per rritjem e cilesise se sherbimeve te stafit, njkohsisht te mirret staf I ri qe do te kete ndikim kthimin e klienteles . Punoi : Kreshnik Shahini

