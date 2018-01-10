Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tema : IP Protokolli,Algoritmet per routing dhe routimi ne internet Punoi : Kreshnik Shahini
PERMBAJTJA  IP Protokolli  Algoritmet per routim  Routimi ne internet
INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP)  Internet Protocol (IP) është një protokoll i përdorur për komunikim të të dhënave përmes një inte...
TCP/IP  TCP/IP është bashkësia e protokolleve të komunikimit të përdorur për Internetin dhe rrjetet e ngjajshme.  E ka m...
ROUTING  Routimi është procesi i përzgjedhjes së një rruge për trafikun në një rrjet , ose midis ose në të gjithë rrjetet...
SKEMA DOREZIMIT  Skemat e drejtimit ndryshojnë në mënyrën se si ato dërgojnë mesazhe: 1. Unicast-( Jep një mesazh në një ...
UNICAST-SKEMA Unicast-( Jep një mesazh në një nyje të veçantë specifike)
ANYCAST-SKEMA Anycast- (Dërgon një mesazh për secilin nga një grup nyjesh, zakonisht në afërsi të burimit)
MULTICAST-SKEMA Multicast-(Dërgon një mesazh në një grup nyjesh që kanë shprehur interes në marrjen e mesazhit)
GEOCAST-SKEMA Geocast-(Jep një mesazh në një zonë gjeografike)
BROADCAST-SKEMA Broadcast-( Një mesazh për të gjitha nyjet në rrjet)
ALGORITMET PER ROUTING  Shembuj të protokolleve të kalimit dinamik dhe algoritmeve përfshijnë 1. Routing Information Prot...
ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP)  Eshtë një nga më të vjetra protokolleve distancë-vektor kurs të cilat punësojnë të nu...
ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP)  Ekzistojnë tri versione të protokollit të informacionit të Rrugës: 1. RIPv1 2. RIPv2 ...
OPEN SHORTEST PATH FIRST (OSPF)  Eshtë një protokoll kursesh për rrjetet e Internet Protocol (IP).  Përdor një algoritëm...
ENHANCED INTERIOR GATEWAY ROUTING PROTOCOL (EIGRP).  Eshtë një protokoll i avancuar i distancës së vektorëve që përdoret ...
ROUTING OF INTERNET  Rrjetimi i internetit është procesi i transmetimit dhe drejtimit të paketave IP nëpërmjet internetit...
BURIMET  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Protocol  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Routing  https://www.techopedia...
FALEMINDERIT
  1. 1. Tema : IP Protokolli,Algoritmet per routing dhe routimi ne internet Punoi : Kreshnik Shahini
  2. 2. PERMBAJTJA  IP Protokolli  Algoritmet per routim  Routimi ne internet
  3. 3. INTERNET PROTOCOL (IP)  Internet Protocol (IP) është një protokoll i përdorur për komunikim të të dhënave përmes një inter-rrjetiqë përdor TCP/IP-në.  IP është protokolli primar në shtresën e internetit të TCP/IP dhe ka detyrën e dërgimit të datagramve (paketave) protokollare të ndryshme nga burimi tek destinacioni host duke u bazuar vetëm në adresë e tyre  Adresa IP është term që përdoret në informatikë me kuptimin e një numri/adrese të kompjuterit të kyçur në rrjetin kompjuterik (intranet) apo të internetit.  Adresa IP përbëhet nga katër shifra të shkruara në numra decimal prej 0 deri 255  Këto shifra ndahen me një pikë dhe duken si në këtë shembull 148.173.212.6 .
  4. 4. TCP/IP  TCP/IP është bashkësia e protokolleve të komunikimit të përdorur për Internetin dhe rrjetet e ngjajshme.  E ka marrë emrin nga dy protokollet më të rëndësishme në të: Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) dhe Internet Protocol (IP), të cilat ishin dy protokollet e para të definuara në këtë standard.  Modeli TCP/IP përbëhet nga katër shtresa Nga më ulëta, këto janë 1. Shtresa e linqeve 2. Shtresa e internetit, 3. Shtresa e transportit, 4. Shtresa e aplikacioneve.
  5. 5. ROUTING  Routimi është procesi i përzgjedhjes së një rruge për trafikun në një rrjet , ose midis ose në të gjithë rrjetet e shumta.  Routimi kryhet për shumë lloje të rrjeteve, duke përfshirë rrjetet e ndërlidhura me qark , si p.sh. rrjeti i telefonave të ndërlidhur publik (PSTN), rrjete kompjuterike , si interneti , si dhe në rrjete të përdorura në transportin publik dhe privat, siç është sistemi rrugëve dhe autostradave në infrastrukturën kombëtare.
  6. 6. SKEMA DOREZIMIT  Skemat e drejtimit ndryshojnë në mënyrën se si ato dërgojnë mesazhe: 1. Unicast-( Jep një mesazh në një nyje të veçantë specifike) 2. Anycast- (Dërgon një mesazh për secilin nga një grup nyjesh, zakonisht në afërsi të burimit) 3. Multicast-(Dërgon një mesazh në një grup nyjesh që kanë shprehur interes në marrjen e mesazhit) 4. Geocast-(Jep një mesazh në një zonë gjeografike) 5. Broadcast-( Një mesazh për të gjitha nyjet në rrjet)
  7. 7. UNICAST-SKEMA Unicast-( Jep një mesazh në një nyje të veçantë specifike)
  8. 8. ANYCAST-SKEMA Anycast- (Dërgon një mesazh për secilin nga një grup nyjesh, zakonisht në afërsi të burimit)
  9. 9. MULTICAST-SKEMA Multicast-(Dërgon një mesazh në një grup nyjesh që kanë shprehur interes në marrjen e mesazhit)
  10. 10. GEOCAST-SKEMA Geocast-(Jep një mesazh në një zonë gjeografike)
  11. 11. BROADCAST-SKEMA Broadcast-( Një mesazh për të gjitha nyjet në rrjet)
  12. 12. ALGORITMET PER ROUTING  Shembuj të protokolleve të kalimit dinamik dhe algoritmeve përfshijnë 1. Routing Information Protocol (RIP) 2. Open Shortest Path First (OSPF) 3. Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol (EIGRP).
  13. 13. ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP)  Eshtë një nga më të vjetra protokolleve distancë-vektor kurs të cilat punësojnë të numërimin hop si një kurs metrikë  RIP parandalon sythet e rutimit duke zbatuar një kufi mbi numrin e hopsave të lejuara në një rrugë nga burimi në destinacion.  Çdo router RIP transmetonte përditësime të plota çdo 30 sekonda  RIP zbaton horizontin e ndarjes , helmimin e rrugës dhe bllokimin mekanizma për të parandaluar futjen e informacionit të pasaktë të rutimit.
  14. 14. ROUTING INFORMATION PROTOCOL (RIP)  Ekzistojnë tri versione të protokollit të informacionit të Rrugës: 1. RIPv1 2. RIPv2 3. RIPng.
  15. 15. OPEN SHORTEST PATH FIRST (OSPF)  Eshtë një protokoll kursesh për rrjetet e Internet Protocol (IP).  Përdor një algoritëm të drejtimit të lidhjes shtetërore (LSR) dhe bie në grupin e protokolleve të hyrjes së brendshme (IGP), që veprojnë brenda një sistemi të vetëm autonom (AS).  OSPF është një IGP i përdorur gjerësisht në rrjetet e mëdha të ndërmarrjeve . IS-IS , një protokoll i bazuar në LSR, është më i zakonshëm në rrjetet e mëdha të ofruesve të shërbimeve
  16. 16. ENHANCED INTERIOR GATEWAY ROUTING PROTOCOL (EIGRP).  Eshtë një protokoll i avancuar i distancës së vektorëve që përdoret në një rrjet kompjuteri për automatizimin e vendimeve të rutimit dhe konfigurimit.  Protokolli është dizajnuar nga Cisco Systems si një protokoll pronësor, i disponueshëm vetëm në routers Cisco  EIGRP përdoret në një router për të ndarë rrugët me routerë të tjerë brenda të njëjtit sistem autonom . Ndryshe nga protokollet e tjera të njohura të rutimit, si RIP , EIGRP dërgon vetëm përditësime shtesë , duke reduktuar ngarkesën e punës në router dhe sasinë e të dhënave që duhet të transmetohen.
  17. 17. ROUTING OF INTERNET  Rrjetimi i internetit është procesi i transmetimit dhe drejtimit të paketave IP nëpërmjet internetit në mes dy ose më shumë nyjave.  Është e njëjtë me procedurat standarde të rutimit, por përfshin teknikat dhe proceset e kalimit të paketave në rrjetet e jashtme ose ato që janë pritur ose Interneti është aktivizuar. Përdor rrjetet e bazuara në IP, por kryesisht ato që janë të qasshme publikisht, siç është ajo e ISP-ve.  Rrjetimi i Internetit mundëson një përdorues të hyjë në faqet e internetit dhe të dhëna të tjera të ruajtura në një faqe interneti të largët.
  18. 18. BURIMET  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internet_Protocol  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Routing  https://www.techopedia.com/definition/30410/internet-routing  images.google.com
  19. 19. FALEMINDERIT

