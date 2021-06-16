Successfully reported this slideshow.
Name=>Kramika Uniyal Roll No.=>1916107 Subject=>ME 2nd Sem mini project Subject code=>CH 101 Topic=>Surface Chemistry And ...
Impacts of surface chemistry on chemical and electronic industry Surfaces and interfaces deﬁne a boundary between a materi...
Oleﬁn polymerization Ziegler– Natta polymerization propylene, polypropylene TiCl3 on MgCl2 In petrolchemical industry ➔ Fl...
➔ Common impurities present are CO2, H2S, H2O, N2 including noble gases such as He, Ar, Ne upto 0.1 %, Hg rarely. ➔ These ...
kept in contact with another charcoal at 77K the lighter Ar diffuses into this charcoal leaving behind Kr and Xe. (4)When ...
➔ The zeolite coating was obtained by direct synthesis on aluminum and steel alloys supports. ➔ Based on polarization elec...
➔ These enzyme catalyst are no different than a catalyst, they also increase the rate of the reaction without themselves b...
and removed from the dirty surface. Thus soap helps in emulsification and washing away of oils and fats. The negatively ch...
➔ A small strip of gold foil was attached over the point of a plastic triangle — a conﬁguration which is essentially a poi...
➔ The discovery of a metal–organic chemical vapor deposition process (MOCVD) for growing device-quality GaN thin ﬁlms ﬁnal...
Silicon (Si) Nitric acid (HNO3) + hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) Potassium hydroxide (KOH) Ethylenediamine pyrocatechol (EDP) Tetra...
Surface Chemistry and its impacts on chemical and electronic industry

  1. 1. Name=>Kramika Uniyal Roll No.=>1916107 Subject=>ME 2nd Sem mini project Subject code=>CH 101 Topic=>Surface Chemistry And Its Impact On Chemical And Electronic Industry What is surface chemistry? It deals with the study of phenomena that occurs at the surface or interface of two bulk phases. For example, corrosion, catalysis, crystallisation etc. The surfaces or interfaces between solid and liquid, solid and gas etc. is represented as (solid/liquid), (solid/gas) etc. respectively. Inside the bulk of the adsorbent, an atom or molecule are surrounded by the atoms and molecules of the same kind. Therefore, the forces acting on the atom or molecule are mutually balanced. However, on the surface the atoms or molecules are not completely surrounded resulting a net force on the surface atom or molecules. This causes the attraction of particles to the surface. Important terminologies related to surface chemistry:- 1. Adsorption=>The accumulation of molecular species at the surface rather than in the bulk of a solid or liquid is termed adsorption. Examples: Charcoal when mixed with a coloured solution of sugar, adsorbs the colouring matter and is used as decolouriser. Adsorption of moisture by silica or alumina gel. Adsorption of gas by activated charcoal 2. Adsorbent=>The solid that takes up a gas or vapour or solute from the solution is called adsorbent. Examples: Silica gel, alumina gel, charcoal etc 3. Adsorbate=>The gas or vapour or the solute which is held at the surface of the solid is called adsorbate. 4. Desorption=>It is the process of removal of adsorbed molecular species or substances from the surface of the adsorbent. 5. Catalyst=>A catalyst is a substance which enhances the rate of a chemical reaction without itself getting used up in the reaction. The phenomenon using catalyst is known as catalysis. 6. Zeolites=> Zeolites are good shape-selective catalysts because of their honeycomb-like structures. They are microporous aluminosilicates with three dimensional network of silicates in which some silicon atoms are replaced by aluminium atoms giving Al–O–Si framework. The reactions taking place in zeolites depend upon the size and shape of reactant and product molecules as well as upon the pores and cavities of the zeolites. 7. Colloids=> A colloid is a heterogeneous system in which one substance is dispersed (dispersed phase) as very fine particles in another substance called dispersion medium. 8. Surfactants=>They are usually the orgain compunds that are amphilic i.e.they contain both hydrophobic groups(tails) and hydrophilic groups(heads). Therefore, a surfact molecule contains a hydrophilic part(i.e.water insoluble part) and a hydrophobic part(water soluble component).
  2. 2. Impacts of surface chemistry on chemical and electronic industry Surfaces and interfaces deﬁne a boundary between a material and its surrounding environment and inﬂuence interactions with that environment. At the molecular level, the surface atoms have a different chemical environment, that is, fewer nearest neighbors, from that in the bulk. As a consequence, these surface atoms with changed atomic and electronic structures exhibit high chemical reactivity. This property makes surfaces and interfaces a favored medium for chemical and biological processes in nature and in technological applications. The knowledge of surface chemistry provides a foundation for the development of many industrial technologies that produce items including chemicals and fuels, semiconductor devices. Applications of surface chemistry in chemical industry:- Heterogeneous catalysis: ➔ Heterogeneous catalysis is catalysis where the phase of catalysts differs from that of the reactants or products. ➔ It involves solid phase catalysts and gas phase reactants. ➔ In this case, there is a cycle of molecular adsorption, reaction, and desorption occurring at the catalyst surface. ➔ It enables faster, large-scale production and the selective product formation. ➔ The chemical and energy industries rely heavily on heterogeneous catalysis. ➔ Adsorption is an essential step in heterogeneous catalysis. ➔ In a reaction facilitated by heterogeneous catalysis, the catalyst is the adsorbent and the reactants are the adsorbate. ➔ Reactants diffuse from the bulk ﬂuid phase to adsorb to the catalyst surface. The adsorption site is not always an active catalyst site, so reactant molecules must migrate across the surface to an active site. At the active site, reactant molecules will react to form product molecule by following a more energetically facile path through catalytic intermediates. The product molecules then desorb from the surface and diffuse away. The catalyst itself remains intact and free to mediate further reactions. ➔ Some large-scale industrial processes incorporating heterogeneous catalysts are: PROCESS REACTION CATALYST Sulphuric acid synthesis (Contact process) SO2 + 1/2O2-------> SO3 VANADIUM PENTAOXIDE Ammonia synthesis (Haber–Bosch process) N2 + H2------->NH3 IRON OXIDE ON ALUMINA Nitric acid synthesis (Ostwald process) NH3 + O2------>HNO3 Pt-Rh gauze Hydrogen production by Steam reforming CH4 + H2O------ >H2 + CO2 Nickel or K2O Ethylene oxide synthesis C2H4 + O2------->C2H4O Silver on alumina with many promoters Hydrogen cyanide synthesis (Andrussov oxidation) NH3 + O2 + CH4------> HCN Pt-Rh
  3. 3. Oleﬁn polymerization Ziegler– Natta polymerization propylene, polypropylene TiCl3 on MgCl2 In petrolchemical industry ➔ Fluidised catalytic cracking is a core process in many reﬁneries and produces light alkenes, high-octane gasoline and aromatic middle distillates from vacuum gas oil and often also from residue. ➔ The process is the major gasoline-producing process in the reﬁnery: FCC gasoline is a mixture of C –C alkanes and alkenes, and aromatics, with a relatively high octane number (RON 90– 94). ➔ The alkanes and alkenes are mostly branched; the branched alkenes and the aromatics contribute most to the high octane number. ➔ Modern cracking uses zeolites as the catalyst ➔ These are complex aluminosilicates, and are large lattices of aluminium, silicon and oxygen atoms carrying a negative charge. They are, associated with positive ions such as sodium ions. ➔ The alkane is brought into contact with the catalyst at a temperature of about 500°C and moderately low pressures. ➔ The zeolites used in catalytic cracking are chosen to give high percentages of hydrocarbons with between 5 and 10 carbon atoms - particularly useful for petrol (gasoline). ➔ It also produces high proportions of branched alkanes and aromatic hydrocarbons like benzene. ➔ The zeolite catalyst has sites which can remove a hydrogen from an alkane together with the two electrons which bound it to the carbon that leaves the carbon atom with a positive charge. Ions like this are called carbonium ions (or carbocations). Reorganisation of these leads to the various products of the reaction. In petroleum refining ➔ Natural gas is naturally occurring mixture of saturated light hydrocarbons consisting primarily of methane, CH4 (> 70 %), accompanied by some non-hydrocarbon compounds: carbon dioxide, nitrogen and hydrogen sulfide (CO2 / N2 / H2S) ➔ It is an energy source often used for heating, cooking and electricity generation. ➔ It is also used as fuel for vehicles and as a chemical feedstock in the manufacture of plastics and other commercially important organic chemicals like syn-gas, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol etc.
  4. 4. ➔ Common impurities present are CO2, H2S, H2O, N2 including noble gases such as He, Ar, Ne upto 0.1 %, Hg rarely. ➔ These impurities present in the natural gas are toxic and acidic and therefore their removal is essential. ➔ Hg is removed by passage of the gas through special filters filled with sulphur and activated carbon. (sulphur & activated carbon) ➔ Hg ------------------------> HgS + Hg(residual) ➔ This leads to formation of stable mercury sulphide which is occasionaly removed from the filtration device together with the adsorbens. ➔ Certain amines, especially ethanolamines, have a high absorption capacity for acid gases (CO2 and H2S) and small capacity for hydrocarbons and other impurities. Very often the amine process is used for so-called secondary separations of residual CO2. ➔ HO-CH2CH2-NH2 + H2S = HO-CH2CH2-NH3·SH ➔ 2 HO-CH2CH2NH2 + CO2 = HO-CH2CH2-NH-CO-O · NH3-CH2CH2OH ➔ Water in the natural gas is undesirable for several reasons: (a) cause the increase in corrosion effect (b) at higher pressures (in pipelines) with hydrocarbons creates solid complexes, hydrates CnHm ·H 2O (eg CH4 · 6 H 2O) can cause difficulties during their transport through pipelines. ➔ For the removal of water or moisture from natural gas adsorbents such as ethylene glycol and zeolites are used. In chromatography ➔ Chromatography is a laboratory tehnique for the separation of a mixture. ➔ It provides precise separation, analysis and purification. ➔ It requires a very low sample volumes. ➔ Various chromatography techniques such as thin layer chromatography, column chromatography, adsorption chromatography etc.are based on the principle of adsorption. ➔ Like, in adsorption chromatography, adsorbent is the stationary phase while either a liquid or a gas is used as a mobile phase. ➔ It is used for the separation of amino acids. ➔ It is also used in identification of carbohydrates. In separation of noble gases ➔ The individual noble gases are separated by Dewar Charcoal adsorption method. ➔ The adsorption capacity of different noble gases on charcoal depends on two things: (a) At low temperature the adsorption capacity of these gases increases with the increase in atmoic weight of the noble gases. (b) Adsorpton capacity also depends on temperature and it is inversely proportional to temperature. ➔ DEWAR'S CHARCOAL ADSORPTION METHOD (1)Here mixture of inert gases obtained from air, are passd over activated coconut charcoal placed in cold bath at 173K. (2)Heavier gases like Ar, Kr and Xe are adsorbed whle lighter gases like He, Ne come out as these are unadsorbed. (3)When the mixture of He and Ne is passed over activated cocnut charcoal at 93 K, Ne is adsorbed while He comes out. The adsorbed Ne on warming comes out when the temperature of the charcoal is raised. (d)Now when the charcoal at -100 degree celsius on which Ar, Kr and Xe are adsorbed is
  5. 5. kept in contact with another charcoal at 77K the lighter Ar diffuses into this charcoal leaving behind Kr and Xe. (4)When the temperature of the charcoal on which Kr and Xe are adsorbed at -100degree celsius is raised to -90 degree celsius and hence Kr comes out leaving behind Xe. (5)The remaining Xe in adsorbed state comes out on warming. (6)Furhter separation of Noble gases is carried out using fractional distillation(Claude's apparatus). In adsorption indicators The phenomenon of adsorption is used to detect the endpoints of the precipitation titration. In such titrations, dyestuff like eosin, fluroscein, alizarin red etc.are used as adsorption indicators. ➔ At the endpoint of the titration anions of indicator adsorb on precipitate and colour change of the precipitate takes place. ➔ AgNO3 + Kbr -----------> Ag+Br- +KNO3 ➔ There is no colour change in the precipitate as long as Br- ions are present in the solution. Before endpoint, AgBr precipitate is in contact with unreacted K Br and therefore it will adsorb Br- ions and negatively charged (AgBr)Br- are formed. ➔ The negatively charged precipitate will repel anions of eosin which are pink in colour. Colour of precipitate remains unchanged. ➔ When all Br- ions are consumed i.e.entire K Br is converted into AgBr, at this stage , an excess drop of AgNO3 results into adsorption of Ag+ ions into (AgBr)Ag+ are formed. ➔ These particles immediately adsorb the coloured anions of the indicator eosin an dcolour of the precipitate changes to pink. ➔ This is then endpoint of the titration. In clarification of sugar Brown sugar is a sucrose sugar product with a distinctive brown color due to the presence of molasses. It is either an unrefined or partially refined soft sugar consisting of sugar crystals with some residual molasses content (natural brown sugar), or it is produced by the addition of molasses to refined white sugar (commercial brown sugar). Natural brown sugar, raw sugar, whole cane sugar all retain small to large amount of molasses from mother liquor. ➔ Activated carbon also known as Activated charcoal, is a form of carbon processed to have small, low volume pores that increases surface area for Adsorption or chemical reaction. ➔ Due to its high degree of microporosity, just one gram of activated carbon has a surface area in excess of 3,000 m2 as determined by gas adsorption. ➔ This activated carbon acts as an adsorbent and decolourises this brown colour of sugar through the process of adsorption. In metal finishing field ➔ It is very widely employed for puriﬁcation of electroplating solutions. ➔ For example, it is the main puriﬁcation technique for removing organic impurities from bright nickel plating solutions. ➔ A variety of organic chemicals are added to plating solutions for improving their deposit qualities and for enhancing properties like brightness, smoothness, ductility, etc. ➔ Due to passage of direct current and electrolytic reactions of anodic oxidation and cathodic reduction, organic additives generate unwanted breakdown products in solution. ➔ Their excessive build up can adversely affect the plating quality and physical properties of deposited metal. ➔ Activated carbon treatment removes such impurities and restores plating performance to the desired level. Zeolites based anti-corrosion coatings
  6. 6. ➔ The zeolite coating was obtained by direct synthesis on aluminum and steel alloys supports. ➔ Based on polarization electrocheemical impedancespectroscopy (EIS) analysis it was possible to evidence a reduction of corrosion current up to 4 orders of magnitude as compared to uncoated substrate and a high impedance magnitude at low frequency. ➔ Furthermore, coupled to the good electrochemical performances, zeolite-based ﬁlms showed a good adhesion, compactness, and mechanical and chemical stability, indicating them as eﬀective alternative to conventional anti-corrosion coatings. In froth floatation ➔ It is a process for selectively separating hydrophobic materials from hydrophilic. ➔ This is used in mineral processing, paper recycling and waste-water treatment ndustries. ➔ It is used for the recovery and upgrading of sulphide ores. ➔ Phosphates and coal are also upgraded and purified by this processs. ➔ It involves both the processes, adsorption and desorption. ➔ In this process, sulphide ore is shaken with pine oil and water, the ore particles are adsorbed on froth that floats and the gangue particles settle down in tank. In water purification (a)Using charcoal: ➔ Naturally occuring water is impure. It is contaminated with soluble and insoluble impurities. When impure muddy water is passed through a bed of charcoal, many impurities like vegetable and colouring matter get adsorbed on charcoal and water is purified. ➔ Charcoal has a double action. ➔ Its porous nature acts as a filter for removing insoluble impurities in impure water. ➔ It acts as adsorbent and adsorbs dissolved impurities from impure water. (b)Using alum: ➔ Impurities in water can be removed by adding alum. ➔ Alum is a good coagulating agent, so the colloidal impurities precipitate easily. ➔ Alum forms a gelatinous precipitate of positively charged colloidal Al(OH)3 which is a good absorbent. ➔ It absorbs impurities and colouring matter particularly negatively charged particles and by mutual coagulation both settle down and water becomes clear. In production of /from different sugars using enzyme catalyst Reaction Enzyme catalyst involved C12H22O11+ H2O----->C6H12O6(GLUCOSE) + C6H12O6(FRUCTOSE) INVERTASE GLUCOSE---->2C2H5OH(ETHYL ALCOHOL) + 2CO2 ZYMASE STARCH + nH2O----->nMALTOSE DIASTASE UREA + H2O---->2NH3 + CO2 UREASE MALTOSE+ H2O----->2C6H12O6(GLUCOSE) MALTASE ➔ Enzymes are complex nitrogenous organic compounds which are produced by living plants and animals. ➔ They are actually protein molecules of high molecular mass and form colloidal solutions in water. ➔ They are very effective catalysts.
  7. 7. ➔ These enzyme catalyst are no different than a catalyst, they also increase the rate of the reaction without themselves being consumed in the reaction. As thickening agents:- ➔ Toothpastes, lotions, coatings are the substances where viscosity(degree of flowness) is very impotant. ➔ The substances added to them to change and maintain the viscosity are colloidal in nature. ➔ These colloidal particles also provie stabalization of the colloidal solution and prevent the phase separation. ➔ They also act as fillers. ➔ Some examples are: various natural gums, microcrystalline cellulose, carboxymethyl cellulose and fumed silica. In the maufacture of paints ➔ Paints have been used since the ancient times for both protective and decorative purposes. ➔ They consist basically of pigment particles dispersed in a liquid that is capable of forming a stable solid film as the paint dries. ➔ On exposure to air, the pigments polymerise into the impervious film. In the manufacture of ink ➔ The most critical properties of inks relate to their drying and surface properties. ➔ Inks must be able to flow properly and attach to the surface without penetrating it. It should dry very fast. ➔ The inks used in printing newspapers employs colloidal carbon black dispersed in an oil as the dispersion medium. ➔ The inks employed in ball-point pens are gels, made in such a way that the ink will flow over the ball and onto the paper when the shearing action of the ball breaks the gel in to a liquid, the resulting liquid coats the ball and is transferred to the paper. ➔ In conventional printing, the pigment particles remain on the paper surface, while the liquid gradually evaporates. In the manufacture of rubber ➔ Latex obtained from rubber trees is an emulsion consisting of negatively charged rubber particles in water. ➔ Rubber is obtained by the coagulation of latex. ➔ This coagulaed mass is later subjected to vulcanisation and is as solid as rubber wih high abrasive strength. ➔ Vulacnised rubber is used in making tyres for vehicles. In lather tanning industry ➔ Raw skin hides of animals contain positively charged colloidal particles. ➔ These particles are coagulated by negatively charged tannin materials. ➔ After the tanning process, the leather becomes harder. ➔ Tanning materials used are tannin and compounds of aluminium and chromium. Cleansing action of soap ➔ Soap solutions are colloidal in nature. They remove the dirt and oil particles either by adsorption or by emulsifying the greasy matter. ➔ The cleansing action of soap is due to the fact that soap molecules form micelle around the oil droplet in such a way that hydrophobic part of the stearate ions is in the oil droplet and hydrophilic part projects out of the grease droplet like the bristles. Since the polar groups can interact with water, the oil droplet surrounded by stearate ions is now pulled in water
  8. 8. and removed from the dirty surface. Thus soap helps in emulsification and washing away of oils and fats. The negatively charged sheath around the globules prevents them from coming together and forming aggregates Manufacture of disinfectants ➔ Widely used disinfectants such as dettol and lysol form an oil in wtaer type colloidal solution which is used as the disinfectating agent. Making of photographic plates ➔ Photographic plates and films are produced by coating an emulsion of the light-sensitive material like AgBr(Silver Bromide) in gelatin over class plates or celluloid films. Polymer adsorption ➔ The adsorption of ions and molecules to polymer surfaces plays a role in applications such as : ➔ Polyetetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a polymer used in many applications including non- stick coatings, beauty products and lubricants. ➔ PTFE is a hydrophobic molecule composed of Carbon and Fluorine. ➔ Since PTFE is poorly soluble in almost all solvents, the polymerization is conducted as an emulsion in water. Surfactants as contact lens cleanser ➔ Surfactants act as cleansers, which emulsify accumulated oils, lipids and inorganic compounds over contact lenses. ➔ Surfactant agents are utilized either with in a mechanical washing device or by placing several drops of the solution on the lens surface and gently rubbing the lens. ➔ The ingredients in this cleanser usually includes a non-ionic detergent, wetting agent, buffers and preservaives. Surfactants as inhibitors to corrossion ➔ One of the applications of surfactants is that it can cause inhibtion to corrosion. ➔ It is well known that surfactant have a tendency to associate with one another at interfaces and in solution to form aggregates. ➔ The adsorption is critical to corrosion inhibition and the primary action of the surfactant functional group is to be adsorbed on the metal surface. ➔ Adsorption of the surfactant molecules onto metal surface was found to be responsible for the corrosion inhibition of the metal and is in general directly related to its capability to aggregate to form micelles. Impacts of surface chemistry on electronic industry The transistor and the integrated circuit shaped the semiconductor industry and the modern information-driven world. A transistor is a semiconductor device used to amplify or switch an electronic signal, and an integrated circuit contains millions of transistors etched out of a small semiconductor surface. Integrated circuits are in many modern electronic devices such as computers and cell phones. Surface chemistry lead to these advancements in electronic industry: Creation of the first point-contact germanium transistor ➔ Extensive research on the effect of electron surface states led to the creation of the ﬁrst point-contact germanium transistor in 1947. ➔ The point-contact transistor was the ﬁrst type of transistor to be successfully demonstrated. ➔ It consisted of a block of germanium, a semiconductor, with two very closely spaced gold contacts held against it by a spring.
  9. 9. ➔ A small strip of gold foil was attached over the point of a plastic triangle — a conﬁguration which is essentially a point-contact diode. ➔ It was then carefully sliced through the gold at the tip of the triangle. ➔ This produced two electrically isolated gold contacts very close to each other. ➔ The piece of germanium used had a surface layer with an excess of electrons. When an electric signal traveled in through the gold foil, it injected holes (points which lack electrons). Thiscreated a thin layer which had a scarcity of electron. ➔ A small positive current applied to one of the two contacts had an inﬂuence on the current which ﬂowed between the other contact and the base upon which the block of germanium was mounted. In fact, a small change in the ﬁrst contact current caused a greater change in the second contact current, thus it was an ampliﬁer. In chemical vapor deposition ➔ Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is a vacuum deposition method used to produce high quality, high-performance, solid materials. The process is often used in the semiconductor industry to produce thin ﬁlms. ➔ In typical CVD, the wafer (substrate) is exposed to one or more volatile precursors, which react and/or decompose on the substrate surface to produce the desired deposit. ➔ Microfabrication processes widely use CVD to deposit materials in various forms, including: monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous, and epitaxial. These materials include: silicon (dioxide, carbide, nitride, oxynitride), carbon (ﬁber, nanoﬁbers, nanotubes, diamond and graphene), ﬂuorocarbons, ﬁlaments, tungsten, titanium nitride. ➔ CVD is commonly used to deposit conformal ﬁlms and augment substrate surfaces in ways that more traditional surface modiﬁcation techniques are not capable of. ➔ CVD is extremely useful in the process of atomic layer deposition at depositing extremely thin layers of material. A variety of applications for such ﬁlms exist. (1)Gallium arsenide is used in some integrated circuits (ICs) and photovoltaic devices. (2)Amorphous polysilicon is used in photovoltaic devices. (3)Certain carbides and nitrides confer wear-resistance. (4) Polymerization by CVD, perhaps the most versatile of all applications, allows for super- thin coatings which possess some very desirable qualities, such as lubricity, hydrophobicity and weather-resistance. ➔ Commercially important materials prepared by CVD are (1)Polysilicon Polycrystalline silicon is deposited from trichlorosilane (SiHCl3) or silane (SiH4), SiHCl3 → Si + Cl2 + HCl SiH4 → Si + 2 H2 (2)Silicon dioxide Silicon dioxide is deposited by several different processes. Common source gases include silane and oxygen, dichlorosilane (SiCl2H2) and nitrous oxide (N2O), or tetraethylorthosilicate (TEOS; Si(OC2H5)4). The reactions are as follows: SiH4 + O2 → SiO2 + 2 H2 SiCl2H2 + 2 N2O → SiO2 + 2 N2 + 2 HCl Si(OC2H5)4 → SiO2 + byproducts (3)Silicon nitride Silicon nitride is often used as an insulator and chemical barrier in manufacturing ICs. The following two reactions deposit silicon nitride from the gas phase: 3 SiH4 + 4 NH3 → Si3N4 + 12 H2 3 SiCl2H2 + 4 NH3 → Si3N4 + 6 HCl + 6 H2
  10. 10. ➔ The discovery of a metal–organic chemical vapor deposition process (MOCVD) for growing device-quality GaN thin ﬁlms ﬁnally enabled the commercialization of the GaNbased technology (50). In this heteroepitaxial growth process, a thin AlN buffer layer is deposited on the substrate before the GaN growth. The essential role of this buffer layer is to serve as a template for nucleation and to promote lateral growth of the GaN ﬁlm due to the decrease in interfacial free energy between the ﬁlm and the substrate. Surface etching techniques ➔ Etching is used in microfabrication to chemically remove layers from the surface of a wafer during manufacturing. ➔ Etching is a critically important process module, and every wafer undergoes many etching steps before it is complete. ➔ For many etch steps, part of the wafer is protected from the etchant by a "masking" material which resists etching. In some cases, the masking material is a photoresist which has been patterned using photolithography. Other situations require a more durable mask, such as silicon nitride. ➔ In wet etching the wafer is immersed in a bath of etchant, which must be agitated to achieve good process control. For instance, buffered hydroﬂuoric acid (BHF) is used commonly to etch silicon dioxide over a silicon substrate. ➔ The source gas for the plasma etching usually contains small molecules rich in chlorine or ﬂuorine. For instance, carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) etches silicon and aluminium, and triﬂuoromethane etches silicon dioxide and silicon nitride. A plasma containing oxygen is used to oxidize photoresist and facilitate its removal. ➔ Etchants for common microfabrication materials Material to be etched Wet etchants Plasma etchants Aluminium(Al) 80% phosphoric acid (H3PO4) + 5% acetic acid + 5% nitric acid (HNO3) + 10% water (H2O) at 35– 45°C Cl2, CCl4, SiCl4, BCl3 Indium tin oxide(In2O3.S nO2) Hydrochloric acid (HCl) + nitric acid (HNO3) + water (H2O) (1:0.1:1) at 40°C Chromium(Cr) "Chrome etch": ceric ammonium nitrate ((NH4)2Ce(NO3)6) + nitric acid (HNO3)+ Hydrochloric acid (HCl) Cl2, CCl4, SiCl4, BCl3, CCl2F2 Gallium Arsenide(GaAs ) Citric Acid diluted (C6H8O7: H2O, 1: 1 ) + Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2)+ Water (H2O) Gold(Au) Aqua regia Iodine solution CF4 Molybdenum( Mo) Organic residues and photoresist Piranha etch: sulfuric acid (H2SO4) + hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) O2(ASHIN G) Platinum (Pt) Aqua Regia
  11. 11. Silicon (Si) Nitric acid (HNO3) + hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) Potassium hydroxide (KOH) Ethylenediamine pyrocatechol (EDP) Tetramethylammonium hydroxide (TMAH) CF4, SF6, NF3 Cl2, CCl2F2 Silicon dioxide (SiO2) Hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) Buffered oxide etch [BOE]: ammonium ﬂuoride (NH4F) and hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) CF4, SF6, NF3 Silicon nitride (Si3N4) 85% Phosphoric acid (H3PO4) at 180 °C[4] (Requires SiO2 etch mask) CF4, SF6, NF3,CHF3 Tantalum (Ta) CF4 Titanium (Ti) Hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) BCl3 Titanium nitride (TiN) Nitric acid (HNO3) + hydroﬂuoric acid (HF) SC1 Buffered HF (bHF) Compound semiconductors ➔ These semiconductorsare fromed through the process of CVD. ➔ Common elements used for compound semiconductors include gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium nitride (GaN), indium phosphide (InP), zinc sulphide (ZnS), zinc selenide (ZnSe), silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon germanium (SiGe). ➔ Electrons in compound semiconductors move much faster than electrons in silicon, enabling high-speed processing that’s over 100 times faster than silicon. Furthermore, compound semiconductors operate at lower voltage, can emit and sense light, generate microwaves and are magnetically sensitive and resistant to heat. They can store, route, transmit and detect data at a fraction of the energy used by current solutions. ➔ They therefore have a wide range of use cases that improve performance for current applications that use silicon-based semiconductors and will open up a vast spectrum of applications that silicon-based semiconductors can’t support. ➔ Compound semiconductors are already used in power ampliers for smartphones and other wireless devices, light sources for DVDs and Blu-rays, LEDs, solar batteries, and solar cells and gyro stabilisers in satellites. The huge economic impact of surface chemistry is manifested by its pervasive applications in modern industries that produce chemicals, fuels, microelectronic and optical devices.The challenges associated with high-impact industrial applications provide a major thrust to the progressive advances in surface chemistry. At present, there are many technological challenges in surface chemistry applications. A few examples include the development of energy-efﬁcient and environmentally benign processes for chemical and energy conversion, further size reduction of transistor down to sub 10 nm. Surfaces are involved in many important chemical and biological processes in nature and in industry largely because of their high chemical reactivity. The advancement of various surface speciﬁc techniques is the main theme in the development of modern surface chemistry.

