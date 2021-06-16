Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAME=> KRAMIKA UNIYAL ROLL NO=>1916107 SUBJECT=> ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SUBJECT CODE=> CE102 TITLE=> AQUATIC ...
● The living community of plants and animals in any area together with the non-living components of the environment such a...
● BIOTIC COMPONENTS ● ABIOTIC COMPONENTS Aquatic ecosystems constitutes the marine environment of seas and fresh water in ...
POND ECOSYSTEM LAKE ECOSYSTEM RIVER ECOSYSTEM MARINE ECOSYSTEM During the rains a pond begins to fill and an ecosystem is ...
PYRAMID OF NUMBER PYRAMID OF ENERGY PYRAMID OF BIOMASS autotrophs are present in large number per unit area but they suppo...
1) Pollution(chemical, industrial wastes when disposed reduce oxygen content in the water body and affect lives of many aq...
1) Supports biodiversity and provides shelter to many aquatic species 2) Provides water supply for agricultural, domestic ...
1) Overstocking of fishes should be restricted. Fishing should be done sustainably. 2) No chemical or industrial wastes sh...
aquatic ecosystem

  1. 1. NAME=> KRAMIKA UNIYAL ROLL NO=>1916107 SUBJECT=> ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SUBJECT CODE=> CE102 TITLE=> AQUATIC ECOSYSTEM
  2. 2. ● The living community of plants and animals in any area together with the non-living components of the environment such as soil, air and water, constitute the ecosystem. ● ECOSYSTEM PONDS LAKES RIVERS MARINE ECOSYSTEMS AQUATIC GRASSLANDS DESERTS FORESTS MOUNTAINS TERRESTRIAL
  3. 3. ● BIOTIC COMPONENTS ● ABIOTIC COMPONENTS Aquatic ecosystems constitutes the marine environment of seas and fresh water in lakes, ponds, rivers etc. Ecosystem & trophic level Pond Lake River Marine Producer Algae Algae Algae Seawee-ds Primary consumers Insects Snails Shrimp Crabs Secondary consumers Fishes Small fishes Fishes Fishes Ecosystem Pond Lake River Marine Abiotic components Light, temperature, dissolved oxygen, CO2, pH, turbidity. Sunlight, temperature, rainfall, pH Water flow, light, temperature, chemical composition Sunlight, temperature, moisture, wind, Na, K, Ca, Mg salts
  8. 8. POND ECOSYSTEM LAKE ECOSYSTEM RIVER ECOSYSTEM MARINE ECOSYSTEM During the rains a pond begins to fill and an ecosystem is formed but as soon as the monsoons are over these temporary ponds tend to dry and the surrounding grasses and terrestrial plants entirely cover the exposed moist mud. Eutrophication When nutrients are washed fom surroundings such as animal wastes, fertilisers in the water body, this leads to increase in growth of algae.When this algae dies it sinks down and detrivores will breathe oxygen inside and releasing CO2 while decomposing the organic matter. Therfore it will adversely affect the lives of aquatic animals. The formation of dams drains the river which again leads to floods during rainfall since the water body which could have stored that rainwater doesn't exist anymore and those which were dependent on rivers for water supply, their lives also gets affected. The eruption of volcanoes, as lava flows into the ocean, new rock is formed which due to natural forces breaks down such that establishment of plants occur. These species help in further breaking down of this mineral lava into soil. When these species are dead, they decompose leading to soil formation. At each stage, species move into an area due to changes occuring. After a signification amount of time this ecosystem may reach relatively stable state.
  9. 9. PYRAMID OF NUMBER PYRAMID OF ENERGY PYRAMID OF BIOMASS autotrophs are present in large number per unit area but they support a lesser number of herbivores and they in turn support lesser number of carnivores. pyramid of biomass is inverted since the food chain in water bodies would start from phytoplanktons and will end at predatory fish which has the largest biomass. An energy pyramid represents the amount of energy at each trophic level and loss of energy at each transfer to another trophic level. Hence the pyramid is always upward, with a large energy base at the bottom.
  10. 10. 1) Pollution(chemical, industrial wastes when disposed reduce oxygen content in the water body and affect lives of many aquatic species) 2) Invasion(Introduction of a new species can affect the ecosystem adversly) 3) Overfishing(this leads to a huge disturbance in the ecosystem) 4) Climatic conditions(less rainfall and acid rains can affect the ecosystem) 5) Human interference and urbanisation 6) Formation of dams(affects lives of species as the entire water body is drained off) 7) Deforestation(causes soil erosion, floods) 8) Agricultural activities(irrigation causes lowering of water in the ecosystem affecting aquatic lives)
  11. 11. 1) Supports biodiversity and provides shelter to many aquatic species 2) Provides water supply for agricultural, domestic and industrial uses 3) Water supplied on purifying can be used for daily household activities 4) Used to produce hydropower, hydroelectricity, thermalelectricity 5) Prevents floods 6) Marine ecosystem provides salt 7) Rivers & seas breakdown chemical and organic wastes created by man
  12. 12. 1) Overstocking of fishes should be restricted. Fishing should be done sustainably. 2) No chemical or industrial wastes should be disposed of in the water bodies. 3) Human interfernce towards these ecosystems should be limited. 4) The pond or river ecosystem should not be drained off for urbanisation or for construction of dams. 5) The way forests are being conserved through wildlife sanctuaries, similarly for aquatic ecosystems as well these sanctuaries should exist. 6) No fertilizers or animal wastes should be disposed since it can lead to EUTROPHICATION. 7) For agricultural and irrigation purposes the water supply from these ecosystems should be limited otherwise it will affect the lives of those aquatic species. 8) Spreading awareness regarding, “ Why these ecosystems are indispensible to us?”, “How our lives are related to theirs?” etc.

×