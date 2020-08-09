Kowsi powerpoint presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SPRINKLER IRRIGATION,COMPONENTS, ADVANTAGE&DISADVANTAGE by, S.KOWSALYA ID NO:2019051045
  2. 2. Sprinkler irrigation defn: • Sprinkler irrigation is a method of applying irrigation water which is similer to natural rainfall . Water is distuributed through a system of pipes usually by pumping.
  3. 3. Defn cont.. • Sprinkler irrigation is then sprayed into the air through sprinklers so that it breaks up into small water drops which fall to the ground
  4. 4. Sprinkler irrigation
  5. 5. Components of sprinkler irrigation 1. Pump Unit 2. Tubings-Main/ Submains and lateral 3. Couplers 4. Sprinkler Head 5. Other accessories such as valves,bends,plugs,risers
  6. 6. Material & method 1. Pump Unit 2. Main Pipe & Secondary Pipe 3. The Laterals 4. The Sprinklers
  7. 7. Conclusion • Saving Green, Conserving Blue
  8. 8. Significance of Sprinkler Irrigation System • Save time: Irrigation system work on their own,so no more wasting Time maunally Watering. • Save Money: The benefits of an irrigation system outweigh the initial cost of the system, Which will pay for itself sonner than you think • Save Water: Installing an irrigation system can conserve water while maintaining a healthy landscape
  9. 9. Thank you!!!

