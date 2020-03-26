Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Portfolio 1. Deep Dragon 2. Solar Projector 3. Rocket Chess 4. GTA Graﬃti 5. Car Roulette 6. Reverse WiFi 7. Lena Self-Por...
Deep Dragon my works  Deep Learningを使って生成した新しい 遊戯王モンスター。 遊戯王カードのドラゴ ン族モンスター全459枚をデータセットに深 層学習のアルゴリズムであるGAN(敵対的生 成ネット ワーク)を...
Solar Projector my works  太陽光を直接そのまま光源として利用した プロジェクターを制作した。消費電力ゼロで 屋外で明るい映像を投影することを目指して 作製した。映像だけでなく、例えば草木など に 任意の形の光を投影し続...
Rocket Chess my works  ロケット花火とチェスを組み合わせたボー ドゲーム。ロケットの形をした駒の底に穴が 空いていて、ロケット花火を装填できるよう になっている。相手の駒を取るときは駒の下 部から出ている導火線にチャッカマ...
GTA Graﬃti my works  ゲームの中で起こった出来事の痕跡を現実 世界にグラフィティとして転写した。グラン ドセフトオートは実際の都市をモデルにした 広大なオープンプフィールドをもち、裏社会 を描くことで有名なゲーム。人が銃で撃...
 ランダムに目的地が決まっていく冒険ドラ イブ。車の前輪と後輪にメモリがふってあり、 これは私が住んでいるつくば市のある領域の 緯度(前輪)と経度(後輪)になってる。まずは じめにガソリンスタンドに行き給油し、その 時に矢印が指しているタイヤの...
my works in progress Reverse WiFi  カフェやレストランなどで提供されている WiFiは利用者向けのものであるが、実際に は店の外で電波を拾えることがしばしば起 こる。リバースWiFiはこのようなWiFiのID ...
Lena self portrait  左の画像は1972年の雑誌プレイボーイの ヌード写真の一部でLenaと呼ばれ、コン ピュータ・グラフィックスの研究分野で実験 サンプルとしてよく使用されている画像デー タである。私はこのLenaに扮し、セ...
 欧州で広く普及しているシェアライドの電 動スクーターTIERを使い楽器を制作し、パ フォーマンスを行った。ピエゾ素子を用いタ イヤの回転を電子音に変換している。普段移 動手段としか見られていないスクーターを通 常の利用手続きに従ってレンタル料...
あやかりペディア  Wikipediaに載っている人物のページに、 自分との接点を勝手に書き加える。 my works
 MaxMSPを用い自分の動きに応じてダン スの振り付け動画を再生できるシステムを制 作した。カメラで体の動きの変位量を取得し、 その値を動画の再生速度に適応する。これに より振り付けを覚える際に面倒な動画の停止 と巻き戻しを繰り返す必要がなく...
 人間関係の親密さを可視化することを試み た。データビジュアライズの講義を取ってい た学生全員にお互いにどれくらいの頻度で会 話をしているかアンケートをとり、そのデー タを元に、シミュレーションモデルを作成し た。モデルは次の３つのルールに従う...
my works おしっこ我慢ゲーム  おしっこを我慢するカードゲームを考案し た。ゲームの世界観は人間が浄水場のフィル ターとして使われているディストピア。人間 たちはシステムに抵抗するべくおしっこを我 慢する能力を鍛え始めた。
Sina s hand my works  ダンボール製のロボットハンド。ハンドル を回すと中指が立ち上がる機構になっている。 東京藝術大学で行われた東京インディペンデ ント2019で展示を行った。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Compressed

21 views

Published on

test

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Compressed

  1. 1. Portfolio 1. Deep Dragon 2. Solar Projector 3. Rocket Chess 4. GTA Graﬃti 5. Car Roulette 6. Reverse WiFi 7. Lena Self-Portrait 8. TIER 9. あやかりペディア 10.Flow the dance 11.親密度の可視化 12.おしっこ我慢ゲーム 13.Sina s Hand
  2. 2. Deep Dragon my works  Deep Learningを使って生成した新しい 遊戯王モンスター。 遊戯王カードのドラゴ ン族モンスター全459枚をデータセットに深 層学習のアルゴリズムであるGAN(敵対的生 成ネット ワーク)を用い、計算機にドラゴン 族を学習させた。生成したドラゴン族モンス ターのような見た目をした画像に「ディー プ・ドラゴン」という名前をつけ、新しいモ ンスターカードを製作した。
  3. 3. Solar Projector my works  太陽光を直接そのまま光源として利用した プロジェクターを制作した。消費電力ゼロで 屋外で明るい映像を投影することを目指して 作製した。映像だけでなく、例えば草木など に 任意の形の光を投影し続けることで、草 木の成長速度を変えることで庭に絵を書いた り、空間をゾーニングすることもできるかも しれない。 • Ars Electronica Festival 2016出展. • WIRED CREATIVE HACK AWARD 2016 アイデア賞受賞. • SIGGRAPH2018 Poster採択.
  4. 4. Rocket Chess my works  ロケット花火とチェスを組み合わせたボー ドゲーム。ロケットの形をした駒の底に穴が 空いていて、ロケット花火を装填できるよう になっている。相手の駒を取るときは駒の下 部から出ている導火線にチャッカマンで火を つけて、上空に飛ばし爆破する。白はソ連、 黒はアメリカの冷戦時代に競争開発されたロ ケットの形をしている。 • LOFT & Fab Award 2017出展、LOFT 30周年記念賞.
  5. 5. GTA Graﬃti my works  ゲームの中で起こった出来事の痕跡を現実 世界にグラフィティとして転写した。グラン ドセフトオートは実際の都市をモデルにした 広大なオープンプフィールドをもち、裏社会 を描くことで有名なゲーム。人が銃で撃たれ ると出血のエフェクトが生じ、それが地面や 壁に付着する。これらの血痕と同じ形のステ ンシルを作成し、現実世界にグラフィティと して描いた。
  6. 6.  ランダムに目的地が決まっていく冒険ドラ イブ。車の前輪と後輪にメモリがふってあり、 これは私が住んでいるつくば市のある領域の 緯度(前輪)と経度(後輪)になってる。まずは じめにガソリンスタンドに行き給油し、その 時に矢印が指しているタイヤの緯度経度を Googleマップに入力し次の目的地とする。 次の目的地に着いたら緯度経度を計測し、こ れを繰り返す。車ルーレットでは普段絶対に 目的地にセットしないような場所を目指すの で、いつも生活している街でも新しい発見の 連続で新鮮な体験を楽しむことができる。 Car Roulette my works
  7. 7. my works in progress Reverse WiFi  カフェやレストランなどで提供されている WiFiは利用者向けのものであるが、実際に は店の外で電波を拾えることがしばしば起 こる。リバースWiFiはこのようなWiFiのID とPASSを書き込めるステッカーである。こ のステッカーはWiFiが届く範囲内にある壁 や電柱、ポールなどに貼られ、このステッカー の存在を知るものだけに暗黙知的に路上か らのインターネットへの接続を可能にする。 UMAMI_BURGER
  8. 8. Lena self portrait  左の画像は1972年の雑誌プレイボーイの ヌード写真の一部でLenaと呼ばれ、コン ピュータ・グラフィックスの研究分野で実験 サンプルとしてよく使用されている画像デー タである。私はこのLenaに扮し、セルフポー トレイトを撮影し、実験データとして使える ようにした。この試みはアカデミアのアーカ イブに、論文の著者としてではなく実験サン プルのデータとして記録されようというもの である。
  9. 9.  欧州で広く普及しているシェアライドの電 動スクーターTIERを使い楽器を制作し、パ フォーマンスを行った。ピエゾ素子を用いタ イヤの回転を電子音に変換している。普段移 動手段としか見られていないスクーターを通 常の利用手続きに従ってレンタル料を払いな がら演奏した。 TIER my works
  10. 10. あやかりペディア  Wikipediaに載っている人物のページに、 自分との接点を勝手に書き加える。 my works
  11. 11.  MaxMSPを用い自分の動きに応じてダン スの振り付け動画を再生できるシステムを制 作した。カメラで体の動きの変位量を取得し、 その値を動画の再生速度に適応する。これに より振り付けを覚える際に面倒な動画の停止 と巻き戻しを繰り返す必要がなくなった。 Follow the dance my works
  12. 12.  人間関係の親密さを可視化することを試み た。データビジュアライズの講義を取ってい た学生全員にお互いにどれくらいの頻度で会 話をしているかアンケートをとり、そのデー タを元に、シミュレーションモデルを作成し た。モデルは次の３つのルールに従う。①よ く話す人とは近づき、あまり話さない人とは 離れる。②全体の中心に近づく。③近づきす ぎると離れる。授業中にアンケートを集計し シミュレーション結果を発表した。 親密度の可視化 my works
  13. 13. my works おしっこ我慢ゲーム  おしっこを我慢するカードゲームを考案し た。ゲームの世界観は人間が浄水場のフィル ターとして使われているディストピア。人間 たちはシステムに抵抗するべくおしっこを我 慢する能力を鍛え始めた。
  14. 14. Sina s hand my works  ダンボール製のロボットハンド。ハンドル を回すと中指が立ち上がる機構になっている。 東京藝術大学で行われた東京インディペンデ ント2019で展示を行った。

×