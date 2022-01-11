Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 11, 2022
Income tax return filing list of required documents

Business
Jan. 11, 2022
16 views

The last day for filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 is on December 31, 2021. This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) to December 31, 2021. Read more: https://www.taxgyata.com/ap/income-tax-return-filing-list-of-required-documents/

  1. 1. www.taxgyata.com Income tax return filing: List of required documents Last Updated on 25-Dec-2021 | CA Rupali Gupta Home > Income Tax > Income tax forms > Income tax return filing: List of required documents The last day for filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 is on December 31, 2021. This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) to December 31, 2021. Generally, taxpayers are required to file ITR by July 31 of any year unless extended by the government. The Income Tax Department is urging the taxpayers to file their ITR for the financial year 2020-21 or assessment year 2021-22 without any further delay. The department has been issuing reminders as the deadline to file a return is December 31. In this post, we will discuss the list of documents required to file ITR online for the assessment year 2021-22. Documents in case of salaried employees Salaried employees need to gather the following documents to file income tax returns in India.  PAN  Form-16 issued by employer  Month wise salary slips Form 16/ 16A is the certificate of deduction of tax at source and issued on deduction of tax by the employer on behalf of the employees. These certificates provide details of TDS / TCS for various transactions between deductor and deductee. It is mandatory to issue these certificates to taxpayers. Salary slip consists of all the basic details related to the salary of an individual including basic salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), TDS amount, House Rent Allowances(HRA), Travelling Allowances (TA), standard deductions, etc.
  2. 2. www.taxgyata.com Interest income certificates The interest earned by an individual from a savings bank account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and post office savings account is considered to be ‘Income from Other Sources’ and is taxable. Thus, it is important to collect the interest certificates pertaining to these, in order to furnish the details of the total interest earned during the financial year. Investment proofs Taxpayers can reduce tax liability by claiming exemptions on the investments and expenditures that are eligible for exemption under Section 80C/ 80CCC, and Section 80CCD(1) of the Income Tax Act. A few common tax-saving investments and expenses are as follows:  Employees Provident Fund  National Pension Scheme  Life insurance premiums paid  Investments in ELSS schemes of mutual funds  Public Provident Fund etc  Form 26AS Form 26AS reflects the details of every tax deducted from taxpayer income by any deductor and deposited on his behalf. This is provided by the Income Tax Department. This form can be accessed from the I-T Department’s website  Capital gain statement If the taxpayer invested in shares, mutual funds, etc., he is required to collect a capital gain statement. This statement will be issued by the broking house. It contains the details of all the short-term capital gains. Even though taxes may not be required to pay on long-term capital gains, the details of the same are to be mentioned in capital gain statement.  Aadhaar number There is a stay order on the Aadhaar and PAN linking mandate, as the judgment is pending in the Supreme Court. However, it is recommended to keep the Aadhaar card ready as you are needed to provide your Aadhaar number in the ITR form. Aadhaar number makes the e-verification process
  3. 3. www.taxgyata.com simpler as you would just have to use the One Time Password (OTP) that is sent to your phone number which is registered with your Aadhaar. Source: https://www.taxgyata.com/ap/income-tax-return-filing-list-of- required-documents/

