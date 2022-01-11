The last day for filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 is on December 31, 2021. This year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for filing ITR for FY2020-21 (AY2021-22) to December 31, 2021. Read more: https://www.taxgyata.com/ap/income-tax-return-filing-list-of-required-documents/