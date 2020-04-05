Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
コロナウイルス後のマーケティング UPDATE: 2020.04.04 CONFIDENTIAL https://www.balconia.co.jp
2 今日のお話 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL • 基礎的な理解 • 消費の理解 • ブランドが考えること
3 基礎的な理解 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
4 新規感染者が減少局面に入ったのは中国だけ Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 欧米を中心に感染者拡大。 正常化のステップは中国のトレンドを注視する意味はあ...
5 湖北以外ではビジネスの再開が進んでいる Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL テレワーク→通勤に徐々に回復。ビジネスの再開は進んでいる ※(March 20...
6 消費の理解 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
7 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL マスク、消毒液はもちろん、除菌機能付き洗濯機、高温消毒する掃除機など、衛生管理 関連の商品が伸び...
8 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 自宅で過ごすことに対する消費が伸びた。 自炊関連 テレワーク関連隔離関連 ※(March 12,...
9 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL エンタメ関連 自宅で過ごすことに対する消費が伸びた。 ※(March 12, 2020) 章鱼站...
10 日本に行きたい Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 疫情の反動から、収束後に行きたい国は日本が#1 日本が落ち着いた頃には改めてインバウンド熱が高まるこ...
11 ブランドが考えること Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
12 PR価値は一巡 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 中国におけるPRバリューは一巡。商材価値と直接的につながるコミュニケーションを今から考えても遅い。 ...
13 発散系の価値訴求商材は今後可能性あり Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 疫情の反動から楽しみたい、発散したいという欲求が強まっている。 発散系の価値訴...
14 長期的に重要になる視点(個人的な見解) Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 日中を通してクラスタ化（フラタニティ）の進行に合わせ、 独自のファンベースや...
15 宣伝 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL コロナ収束後のブランド戦略ならぜひご相談ください。 資料もあとでアップします。 久保山 浩気 balconia...
16 Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

新型コロナウイルス後の中国マーケティングの話

53 views

Published on

新型コロナウイルスの影響後の中国マーケティングに関して、こうみくさんとライブ配信で対談したときの議論資料です。
一部クローズドなデータなので内容伏せてありますので必要でしたらTwitterなどからお問い合わせくださいませ。

#COVID-19 #corona

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

新型コロナウイルス後の中国マーケティングの話

  1. 1. コロナウイルス後のマーケティング UPDATE: 2020.04.04 CONFIDENTIAL https://www.balconia.co.jp
  2. 2. 2 今日のお話 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL • 基礎的な理解 • 消費の理解 • ブランドが考えること
  3. 3. 3 基礎的な理解 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
  4. 4. 4 新規感染者が減少局面に入ったのは中国だけ Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 欧米を中心に感染者拡大。 正常化のステップは中国のトレンドを注視する意味はありそう ※(March 20, 2020) Mcinsey&Company Critical Indicator of the impact of COVID-19
  5. 5. 5 湖北以外ではビジネスの再開が進んでいる Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL テレワーク→通勤に徐々に回復。ビジネスの再開は進んでいる ※(March 20, 2020) Mcinsey&Company Critical Indicator of the impact of COVID-19
  6. 6. 6 消費の理解 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
  7. 7. 7 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL マスク、消毒液はもちろん、除菌機能付き洗濯機、高温消毒する掃除機など、衛生管理 関連の商品が伸びた。アフターコロナ以降も、今後衛生意識はより高まる可能性が高い。 ※(March 12, 2020) 章鱼站外推广 衛生関連
  8. 8. 8 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 自宅で過ごすことに対する消費が伸びた。 自炊関連 テレワーク関連隔離関連 ※(March 12, 2020) 章鱼站外推广
  9. 9. 9 売れ行きが伸びた商品 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL エンタメ関連 自宅で過ごすことに対する消費が伸びた。 ※(March 12, 2020) 章鱼站外推广
  10. 10. 10 日本に行きたい Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 疫情の反動から、収束後に行きたい国は日本が#1 日本が落ち着いた頃には改めてインバウンド熱が高まることが予想される。 口頭で補足します
  11. 11. 11 ブランドが考えること Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL
  12. 12. 12 PR価値は一巡 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 中国におけるPRバリューは一巡。商材価値と直接的につながるコミュニケーションを今から考えても遅い。 むしろ、中国消費が戻った時期に爆発力を持てる仕掛けを考える時期に差しかかかっている。
  13. 13. 13 発散系の価値訴求商材は今後可能性あり Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 疫情の反動から楽しみたい、発散したいという欲求が強まっている。 発散系の価値訴求商材は今後可能性があると考えられる。 口頭で補足します
  14. 14. 14 長期的に重要になる視点(個人的な見解) Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL 日中を通してクラスタ化（フラタニティ）の進行に合わせ、 独自のファンベースや顧客基盤、哲学を持つこと 時流に合わせた打ち手を早いスピードで打つための 社会的意義への経営コミット 2 1 3社員ロイヤルティ担保、社員への権限移譲に向けた インターナルブランディング
  15. 15. 15 宣伝 Copyright ©️ balconia Ltd. All rights reserved. CONFIDENTIAL コロナ収束後のブランド戦略ならぜひご相談ください。 資料もあとでアップします。 久保山 浩気 balconia Shanghai 総経理 ブランドコンサルティング @k_static
  16. 16. 16 Thank you

×