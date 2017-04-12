Marketing Case #93
Overview of Industry Borderless collaboration, between hardware and software has been multiple scenes in recent years. Ove...
Freedom for competition In 1961, Japanese government appointed automobile industries as itself renovation for internationa...
Outstanding color At that time, red vivid color prohibited on automobile bodies, because it implies of ambulances or other...
Dream come true In 1962, Honda runs sports car on the Suzuka course for test demonstration. Fully smile and satisfied with...
Sales Campaign Honda announced the sales campaign in 1963 that collects the application with answers for questions of “How...
Decentralized yields Nevertheless be in time for correspondence with political request, inability to yield stable amount o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Japanese Marketing Case Study93

25 views

Published on

Borderless collaboration, between hardware and software has been multiple scenes in recent years. Over adjacent industries, that accelerates innovative landscape, even though untapped areas and never thought before, firms its confident with future business development. Not only for entire automobilization, but partially renovate with communication channel between cars and drivers in advance.

#marketing #business #socialmedia #branding

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Japanese Marketing Case Study93

  1. 1. Marketing Case #93
  2. 2. Overview of Industry Borderless collaboration, between hardware and software has been multiple scenes in recent years. Over adjacent industries, that accelerates innovative landscape, even though untapped areas and never thought before, firms its confident with future business development. Not only for entire automobilization, but partially renovate with communication channel between cars and drivers in advance. Honda Story 21th Honda started to produce 4 wheel cars in developing Japanese market. Untapped challenges for all members and Soichiro Honda, confidently believe the market potential. In other words, their current existences as automobile marker, itself nurture the skills and experiences at this time. In half centuries, Honda has been researching market and consumer trends for market-in business.
  3. 3. Freedom for competition In 1961, Japanese government appointed automobile industries as itself renovation for international competitiveness. Although, it announced in public firms, few companies was authorized to yield on the regulation. Honda addressed then, being tolerate to all manufactures to enter the market for future total prosperities. Freedom for business
  4. 4. Outstanding color At that time, red vivid color prohibited on automobile bodies, because it implies of ambulances or other emergency carriers and confused the patients. However, Honda would go straight this matters with confidence and persistence. Since then, other makers also put this color as standard. G
  5. 5. Dream come true In 1962, Honda runs sports car on the Suzuka course for test demonstration. Fully smile and satisfied with 4 wheel vehicle commencement, participants also desired of new dealing. Overwhelmed the audience at the exhibition and came out motorization in the public.
  6. 6. Sales Campaign Honda announced the sales campaign in 1963 that collects the application with answers for questions of “How much does Honda sports car？”. Over 5.7 million letters came out, afterward it disclosed the price that astonished the audience with huge saving gifts. However, S360 had not display in the stores, because of future skyrocket sales internationally, improve its competences. How much？
  7. 7. Decentralized yields Nevertheless be in time for correspondence with political request, inability to yield stable amount of cars. Therefore, start to deal with new makers and take in consideration with internal facilities renovation for 4 wheel vehicles. Some members would work out several divisions and gain talented various skills, beforehand to establish new factories for 4 wheel automobiles.

×