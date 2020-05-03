Successfully reported this slideshow.
腰にクるお話 かねこう
今日話すこと
エンジニアと健康
自己紹介
自己紹介 • かねこう Twitter@kaneko_panuma • nkmrM1 • webサービス作っています • ごちうさ
エンジニアと健康
みなさん
最近体の調子 どうですか
エンジニアの職業病
腰痛、肩こり
20歳・・腰と肩を痛める 座るのつらい
当時(B2) • 押し寄せる課題 • 一日6∼8時間ぐらい座りっぱなし • めちゃくちゃ姿勢悪い • まともに座れなくなった
周りも 同じ症状が…
このままではやばい…
いろいろ試す • 姿勢矯正を意識 -> 数時間すると元に戻る • 矯正グッズを購入 -> あんまし効果なし • 運動（ストレッチ、水泳、ランニング) -> 多少効果あり • 整骨院通い -> あんまり効果なし 悪化の一途
麻酔投与 にゃーん
座るのが つらい
どうすれば…
立って作業する しかない
スタンディングデスク
効果
腰痛ほぼ完治
肩こり軽減
メリット(所感) • 腰の負荷軽減 • モニター位置調節 -> 肩の負荷軽減 • 眠気防止 • 集中力の向上 • 無意識に体を動かせる
とはいえ疲れそう…
慣れるよ
もし疲れたら • 座って休んでいい • 同じ姿勢のままいないことが大切
立ちっぱなし-> 足痛くなる 座りっぱなし-> 腰痛くなる 同じ姿勢は体に良くない
座りと立ち作業を 交互に切り替える
体をほぐす
おすすめアイテム • 昇降型デスク • 机の高さを自在を変えられる https://item.rakuten.co.jp/sanwadirect/100-erd015/
おすすめアイテム • Desk on Desk • すでにある机を利用可能 https://www.amazon.co.jp/gp/product/B07BMT474M/ ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_image_o09_s00?i...
体は資本
ご清聴ありがとう ございました
腰にクるお話

×