Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Locafiとかいう天才アプリ いっそう 9a91b7b6-4263-4a33-9193-e4cedbab816d
自己紹介 HN: いっそう 茨城高専2年I系 ラーメンばっか食ってる プログラミング歴1年 限界開発鯖に住んでる
発端 HackUのアイデア出しのボツネタ ShotAnyWhereとサービスがダブったのでボツ SHUN&ワイ「面白そうなのでやろうぜ!!!」 開発決定&リポ作成
Locafi is 何 Locafiでできること LAN上でファイルを送受信できる これだけ
何が面白いん? ファイル共有に使うサービス Google drive ShotAnyWhere 各種SNS こいつらみんなネット上で動きやがる!!! Softbank Air差別だ!!!!
対応(予定)デバイス モバイル iOS Android PC Windows Mac Linux いっぱい!!!
仕組み 受け取り側 HTTPSサーバーおっ立て太郎 送信側 HTTPSリクエストで送信太郎 ローカル内で完結するので最悪でもAirDrop痴漢で済む
おわりに 気になったらGitHubでコントリビューションなどしてくれると助かります マサカリ投げるならPRくれ それ既存サービスでよくねとか言われたらキレます
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Locafi

34 views

Published on

Locafiとかいう限界開発鯖で開発してるアプリの紹介

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Locafi

  1. 1. Locafiとかいう天才アプリ いっそう 9a91b7b6-4263-4a33-9193-e4cedbab816d
  2. 2. 自己紹介 HN: いっそう 茨城高専2年I系 ラーメンばっか食ってる プログラミング歴1年 限界開発鯖に住んでる
  3. 3. 発端 HackUのアイデア出しのボツネタ ShotAnyWhereとサービスがダブったのでボツ SHUN&ワイ「面白そうなのでやろうぜ!!!」 開発決定&リポ作成
  4. 4. Locafi is 何 Locafiでできること LAN上でファイルを送受信できる これだけ
  5. 5. 何が面白いん? ファイル共有に使うサービス Google drive ShotAnyWhere 各種SNS こいつらみんなネット上で動きやがる!!! Softbank Air差別だ!!!!
  6. 6. 対応(予定)デバイス モバイル iOS Android PC Windows Mac Linux いっぱい!!!
  7. 7. 仕組み 受け取り側 HTTPSサーバーおっ立て太郎 送信側 HTTPSリクエストで送信太郎 ローカル内で完結するので最悪でもAirDrop痴漢で済む
  8. 8. おわりに 気になったらGitHubでコントリビューションなどしてくれると助かります マサカリ投げるならPRくれ それ既存サービスでよくねとか言われたらキレます

×