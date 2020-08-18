Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
全人類Linuxを使え 本日二回目のLT
Linuxってなに OS クソ窓やクソりんごとは異なる神OS => 全人類は使うべき
Linuxはいっぱいある!!! 例 Ubuntu CentOS Arch(神) Alter
何がいいの? 自分の好きなパッケージを入れれる =>オレオレパッケージ使える デスクトップ環境の選択肢が多い => Gnome, Xfce, Plasma
何がいいの? コマンドラインが使いやすい =>クソ窓使いにくい カーネルによっては無料で使える =>クソ窓まじ高い
何がいいの? Vimが使いやすい
でも、難しいんでしょう? いいえ =>インストーラーでやるだけ
まとめ 全人類Linux使え
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

全人類Linuxを使え

26 views

Published on

限界LT第0回のおかわり資料

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

全人類Linuxを使え

  1. 1. 全人類Linuxを使え 本日二回目のLT
  2. 2. Linuxってなに OS クソ窓やクソりんごとは異なる神OS => 全人類は使うべき
  3. 3. Linuxはいっぱいある!!! 例 Ubuntu CentOS Arch(神) Alter
  4. 4. 何がいいの? 自分の好きなパッケージを入れれる =>オレオレパッケージ使える デスクトップ環境の選択肢が多い => Gnome, Xfce, Plasma
  5. 5. 何がいいの? コマンドラインが使いやすい =>クソ窓使いにくい カーネルによっては無料で使える =>クソ窓まじ高い
  6. 6. 何がいいの? Vimが使いやすい
  7. 7. でも、難しいんでしょう? いいえ =>インストーラーでやるだけ
  8. 8. まとめ 全人類Linux使え

×