Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLASS V, VI, & VII (PART 3)
Honey Hanger
Ice Block Mirror Dirt
Jar Justice
Kettle Kitchenware
Lantern Ladder
Mosquito Nail
Octopus Son
Pebble Quill Pen
Rolling Pin ScissorsShampoo
Table cloth Toaster
U Salute Push Vehicle
Window X-ray Xerox
Y Yell Zip line Baby
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

English speaking class(part 2)

33 views

Published on

Includes alphabets from H to Z and sounds of each letter.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

English speaking class(part 2)

  1. 1. CLASS V, VI, & VII (PART 3)
  2. 2. Honey Hanger
  3. 3. Ice Block Mirror Dirt
  4. 4. Jar Justice
  5. 5. Kettle Kitchenware
  6. 6. Lantern Ladder
  7. 7. Mosquito Nail
  8. 8. Octopus Son
  9. 9. Pebble Quill Pen
  10. 10. Rolling Pin ScissorsShampoo
  11. 11. Table cloth Toaster
  12. 12. U Salute Push Vehicle
  13. 13. Window X-ray Xerox
  14. 14. Y Yell Zip line Baby

×