慶應義塾大学 環境情報学部 あかこう (@_akakou) 犬でもわかる 公開鍵暗号
公開鍵暗号方式についてまとめました。

犬でもわかる公開鍵暗号

  1. 1. 慶應義塾大学 環境情報学部 あかこう (@_akakou) 犬でもわかる 公開鍵暗号
  2. 2. 盗聴のリスク インターネットでは複数のコンピュータを中継して通信をする ➔ 通信が途中で盗聴される可能性がある 2 途中で盗聴可能
  3. 3. 暗号 特定の人物に平文（秘密）を共有したい ➔ 見ても特別な知識なしでは、読めないように変換する 3 平文 暗号文 イブは暗号文を盗聴できる ➔ 暗号文を解読できないため、 平文を盗聴できない アリス（送信者） ボブ（受信者） イブ（盗聴者）
  4. 4. 共通鍵暗号方式 暗号化と復号で同じ鍵を利用する暗号方式 送信者と受信者が事前に共通鍵（秘密鍵）を共有する必要がある 4 アリス（送信者） ボブ（受信者） ①暗号化 ③復号②送信 平文 暗号文
  5. 5. 共通鍵暗号方式の例 シーザー暗号：平文をアルファベット順に共通鍵分ずらす暗号方式 5 ABC DEF 平文 暗号文 暗号化 （s=3） 復号 (s=3) AES：現在標準的に利用されている共通鍵暗号方式 　　　名前は Advanced Encryption Standardの略 暗号化と復号に使う鍵sは、 どちらも3である。
  6. 6. 共通鍵暗号方式の問題 ● 相手ごとに鍵を作成する必要がある ○ n人が相互に暗号通信するのに 必要な共通鍵数は n(n-1)/2 ● 漏洩せずに共通鍵を配送することは難しい 6
  7. 7. 公開鍵暗号方式 公開鍵という漏洩しても構わない鍵を利用する暗号方式 パターン１：秘密の共有された値を作る方式 ● Diffie-Hellman 鍵共有 パターン２：公開鍵で暗号化し、秘密鍵で復号する方式 ● RSA 暗号方式 ● ElGamal 暗号方式 7
  8. 8. パターン1：秘密の共有された値を作る方式 公開鍵と秘密鍵を用いて、 同じ秘密を作成（共有）する ➔ この鍵を共通鍵暗号方式 の共通鍵として利用する 8 アリス（送信者） ボブ（受信者） ①鍵ペア※の生成 ①鍵ペアの生成 ②公開鍵の交換 ③秘密の 生成 ③秘密の 生成 ※鍵ペア：公開鍵と秘密鍵のペア 公開鍵 秘密鍵 生成された秘密
  9. 9. 1. 受信者側が鍵ペアを作り、公開鍵を公開する 2. 送信者は公開鍵で暗号化し、受信者はそれを秘密鍵で復号する 9 パターン2：公開鍵で暗号化し、秘密鍵で復号する方式 アリス（送信者） ボブ（受信者） ①鍵ペアの生成 ②公開鍵の送信 ④暗号文の送信 ③暗号化 ⑤復号 公開鍵 秘密鍵 平文 暗号文
  10. 10. 公開鍵暗号の利点 ● 秘密鍵の数はユーザ数の数で良い ○ n人が相互に暗号通信するのに 必要な秘密鍵数は n ● 配送する公開鍵は、漏洩しても問題がない 10

