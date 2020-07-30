Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Being bitten by a dog can be a scary and devastating event, especially if you suffered major injuries as a result. Regardl...
In California, the law requires that all instances of dog bite attacks are reported to animal control. Animal control will...
Owners of dogs in the state of California are held strictly liable for any injuries their dog’s cause. This includes all d...
In California, it is often possible to collect damages following a dog bite without even proving negligence by the dog’s o...
10880 Wilshire Blvd, #1840 Los Angeles, CA 90024 310-997-0904 www.kornberglawfirm.com/ Contact-html/
What Is The Dog Bite Quarantine Law In California?
What Is The Dog Bite Quarantine Law In California?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What Is The Dog Bite Quarantine Law In California?

42 views

Published on

Being bitten by a dog can be a scary and devastating event, especially if you suffered major injuries as a result. In California, the law requires that all instances of dog bite attacks are reported to animal control. If you have been attacked by a dog, contact a dog bite attorney in Los Angeles Howard C. Kornberg at the Law Offices of Howard Craig Kornberg. He has more than 30 years of experience in dog attack cases.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What Is The Dog Bite Quarantine Law In California?

  1. 1. Being bitten by a dog can be a scary and devastating event, especially if you suffered major injuries as a result. Regardless of what caused the dog to bite, there are regulations in place that govern what happens in the aftermath of a dog bite, including what happens to the dog. California has a dog bite quarantine law that requires dogs that bite to be quarantined to ensure that they do not have rabies.
  2. 2. In California, the law requires that all instances of dog bite attacks are reported to animal control. Animal control will send out an officer to investigate the incident. The quarantine law is in place to protect the victim of the dog bite as well as the dog’s owner and members of the community and general public. If the offending dog is quarantined at home, it must be kept in an enclosed space away from people and other pets.
  3. 3. Owners of dogs in the state of California are held strictly liable for any injuries their dog’s cause. This includes all damages due to the bite, such as medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Exceptions exist if the victim was trespassing on the owner’s property or provoking the dog.
  4. 4. In California, it is often possible to collect damages following a dog bite without even proving negligence by the dog’s owner. At the Law Offices of Howard Craig Kornberg, a Los Angeles dog bite attorney Howard C. Kornberg knows that dogs can turn vicious in an instant. He has more than 30 years of experience in dog attack cases.
  5. 5. 10880 Wilshire Blvd, #1840 Los Angeles, CA 90024 310-997-0904 www.kornberglawfirm.com/ Contact-html/

×