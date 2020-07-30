What Is The Dog Bite Quarantine Law In California?

-
Being bitten by a dog can be a scary and devastating event, especially if you suffered major injuries as a result. In California, the law requires that all instances of dog bite attacks are reported to animal control. If you have been attacked by a dog, contact a dog bite attorney in Los Angeles Howard C. Kornberg at the Law Offices of Howard Craig Kornberg. He has more than 30 years of experience in dog attack cases.
