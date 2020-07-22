Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
2 Terms of reference, goals, and purpose The Race and Ethnicity Equity Board Introduction The Race and Ethnicity Equity Bo...
3 Mission Statement To achieve both immediate and long-term proportional racial equity within the PR and communications in...
4 REEB Purpose The Board is keen to be practically involved in bringing about change within the industry. It is made up of...
5 www.prca.org.uk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PRCA Race & Ethnicity Equity Board: Terms of Reference

32 views

Published on

An outline of the Race & Ethnicity Equity Board's goals and vision for the PRCA and the communications industry.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PRCA Race & Ethnicity Equity Board: Terms of Reference

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Terms of reference, goals, and purpose The Race and Ethnicity Equity Board Introduction The Race and Ethnicity Equity Board (REEB) is a newly formed Standing Committee within the PRCA. The PRCA Board held a meeting on 29 June specifically to discuss the issue of Black and ethnic representation. They were unanimous in their view that the status quo was unacceptable and that the Board should demonstrate best-practice on this issue. To cement the new board in the PRCA governance structure The PRCA Board agreed that this new diversity initiative should be embedded within the structure of the organisation and distinguished from any other PRCA groups. The Board has Standing Committee Status. This ensures that the Chair of will become a PRCA Board member with immediate effect. It also means that the Board’s initiatives will be automatically on the agenda for every PRCA Board meeting. As a Standing Committee, information on the REEB will be written into the constitution of the PRCA and cannot be removed without a vote from members. To address the lack of Black and ethnic representation on the Board While the Chair of REEB will automatically become a PRCA Board member, the PRCA Board are keen to take further measures to ensure its make-up reflects its aspirations for the industry with regards to representation. Between now and the AGM in September, Francis has asked Board members to recommend Black and ethnic minority professionals to become PRCA Board members. This will be added to the agenda for the next Board meeting in July and formal changes to the Board’s composition will be ratified at the AGM in September. Chair of REEB Barbara Phillips MPRCA has agreed to become Chair of REEB. As Chair, she will become a member of the PRCA Board and will play an important role in ensuring the PRCA itself, as well as the broader industry, is held to account and demonstrates best practice on this issue. Led by Director-General, Francis Ingham MPRCA, the PRCA Board unanimously agreed the following:
  3. 3. 3 Mission Statement To achieve both immediate and long-term proportional racial equity within the PR and communications industry. Goals Meaningful, equitable board representation. Visible, equitable representation among senior decision-makers. A psychologically ‘safe’ environment for Black and ethnic employees to succeed unimpeded. Commit to and finance deep seated and long-term culture change and transformation that enables Black and ethnic employees to succeed unimpeded. Revising and dismantling organisation-specific policies and practices that are proven to enable discrimination, especially around race. This must include recruitment, grievance procedures, performance reviews and performance improvement plans (PIPS). Review ethnicity pay gaps and correct any disparities (with immediate effect). Create meaningful support groups that have access to senior leaders and decision makers and whose representatives are included in decisions that affect the organisation’s culture and employees. Visible representation of Black and ethnic employees in succession planning. Visible representation of Black and ethnic employees on investment led leadership or specialised training programmes. Open and transparent communication around race failures to date and planned improvements. Complete this work in a timely fashion using SMART/AGILE/LEAN principles. Take regular feedback from all employees and review the culture status to ensure it is racially equitable, inclusive, and therefore productive. Goals for PRCA Meaningful, equitable PRCA board representation. PRCA D&I transformation (driven by REEB and Diversity Network). Race and ethnic equity to be included in PRCA ethics codes of practice and the communications management standard in addition to any existing diversity policies. Impose sanctions when members breach race, ethnic and equity standards (to be tabled and agreed at the next PRCA Board meeting on 27 July). Full support for REEB as a Standing Committee.
  4. 4. 4 REEB Purpose The Board is keen to be practically involved in bringing about change within the industry. It is made up of a wide range of practitioners who through both personal and professional experience are well placed to advise and guide members (individuals and organisations) on achieving race and ethnicity equity. The Board is open to collaborate with like-minded peer groups who are working towards a similar outcome regarding race – within the PR and communications industry. It is within the Board’s remit to utilise existing contacts or make initial approaches (through the Chair). The Board will consider using data and outputs from collaborative partners as part of its recommendations to members. Founding Board Members Chair Barbara Phillips MPRCA barbara@brownstone.co.uk PRCA Rep Koray Camgoz MPRCA koray.camgoz@prca.org.uk Rax Lakhani CMPRCA rax.lakhani@gmail.com Derya Filiz MPRCA derya.filiz@anchorhanover.org.uk Ked Mather MPRCA ked.mather@openreach.co.uk Debra Miller MPRCA debra.miller2@conehealth.com Ann-Marie Blake MPRCA ann-marie.blake@verdayne.co.uk Cedric Brown MPRCA cedricfbrown@gmail.com Katrina Marshall MPRCA katrina.isha@gmail.com Sudha Singh MPRCA sudharajsingh@gmail.com Kamiqua Pearce MPRCA kamiquapearce@coldr.london Rajinder Mattu MPRCA rajinder.mattu@legalombudsman.org.uk Raj Kaurmat MPRCA rajkaurmat@hotmail.com Anushka Mathew MPRCA amathew@houston.co.uk Jennifer Ogunleye MPRCA jenniferogunleye@gmail.com
  5. 5. 5 www.prca.org.uk

×