Top Online Shopping Store - Kora India

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
0 INR PPrraakkrruuttii X Welcome to Kora, how can i help? Customer Support just now Write a reply.. 1
IN R X
AAnnaagghhaa INR HHiirraannmmaayyii Sukrit i Surb hi Swas ti X
INR SShhiivvaakkaarrii X
INR Blog Shak ti Namaste! Covid 19 has beena game-changer to say the least. While the whole world was running mindlessly f...
INR Multi paneled kurta dress in assorted ﬂoral prints with side pockets ₹5,600 Ready To Ship X
INR Multi printed paneled kurta dress with embroidered yoke ₹13,500 Ready To Ship X
INR Asymmetric hem kurta with side pockets and multi printed panels ₹15,000 X
INR Hand crushed silk kurta with raised ﬂower embroidery at neck and hemline ₹16,900 Ready To Ship X
INR Pure silk Benarasi straight kurta set with matching narrow pant andBenarasi dupatta ₹32,000 O U R N E W E S T P R O D ...
INR Golden yellow straight kurta set with all-over silver zari embroidery and round neck with slit in front ₹20,000 X
INR Lotus pink straight kurta set with all-over silver zari embroidery and round neck with slit in front ₹20,000 X
INR Golden yellow straight kurta set detailing with all-over silver zari embroidery and side panels ₹15,400 X
INR Lotus pink straight kurta set detailingwith all-over silver zari embroidery and side panels ₹15,400 X
INR Golden yellow silver zari embroideredkurta dress set with ﬁne gathers at waistline ₹15,000 X
INR Lotus pink silver zari embroidered kurta dress set with ﬁne gathers atwaistline ₹15,000 F A C E B O O K F E E D S X
KORA - Divine Desi… 5,673 likes Like Page Share INR KORA - Divine Design on Wednesday Sukriti — meaning ‘beautiful creatio...
INR FOLLOW ON US ABOUT KORA Help Terms & Conditions X
Billing polices Refunds Return Policy Shipping Policy Contact us Privacy Policy Careers Blog INR CONTACT INFO Address: A19...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Top Online Shopping Store - Kora India

20 views

Published on

Kora India is the best shopping store online.the collection of deep jewelled toned silks featured here represent luxury and richness of life. Must buy!

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Top Online Shopping Store - Kora India

  1. 1. 0 INR PPrraakkrruuttii X Welcome to Kora, how can i help? Customer Support just now Write a reply.. 1
  2. 2. IN R X
  3. 3. AAnnaagghhaa INR HHiirraannmmaayyii Sukrit i Surb hi Swas ti X
  4. 4. INR SShhiivvaakkaarrii X
  5. 5. INR Blog Shak ti Namaste! Covid 19 has beena game-changer to say the least. While the whole world was running mindlessly for all things newer, better and more, the virus cameup silently asa huge speed-breakerto topple every cart! Read More O U R B E S T S E L L I N G P R O D U C T S Ready To Ship X
  6. 6. INR Multi paneled kurta dress in assorted ﬂoral prints with side pockets ₹5,600 Ready To Ship X
  7. 7. INR Multi printed paneled kurta dress with embroidered yoke ₹13,500 Ready To Ship X
  8. 8. INR Asymmetric hem kurta with side pockets and multi printed panels ₹15,000 X
  9. 9. INR Hand crushed silk kurta with raised ﬂower embroidery at neck and hemline ₹16,900 Ready To Ship X
  10. 10. INR Pure silk Benarasi straight kurta set with matching narrow pant andBenarasi dupatta ₹32,000 O U R N E W E S T P R O D U C T S X
  11. 11. INR Golden yellow straight kurta set with all-over silver zari embroidery and round neck with slit in front ₹20,000 X
  12. 12. INR Lotus pink straight kurta set with all-over silver zari embroidery and round neck with slit in front ₹20,000 X
  13. 13. INR Golden yellow straight kurta set detailing with all-over silver zari embroidery and side panels ₹15,400 X
  14. 14. INR Lotus pink straight kurta set detailingwith all-over silver zari embroidery and side panels ₹15,400 X
  15. 15. INR Golden yellow silver zari embroideredkurta dress set with ﬁne gathers at waistline ₹15,000 X
  16. 16. INR Lotus pink silver zari embroidered kurta dress set with ﬁne gathers atwaistline ₹15,000 F A C E B O O K F E E D S X
  17. 17. KORA - Divine Desi… 5,673 likes Like Page Share INR KORA - Divine Design on Wednesday Sukriti — meaning ‘beautiful creation,’ is a range of kurtas in soft colours in fine Chanderi and Cotton. Embellished with delicate single taar zari embroidery, these garments have been created keeping in mind the delicate balance between craft and wearability, for an elegant expression of the self. Visit www.koraindia.com I N S T A G R A M F E E D S FREE* & FAST SHIPPING WORDWIDE SECURE PAYMENT X
  18. 18. INR FOLLOW ON US ABOUT KORA Help Terms & Conditions X
  19. 19. Billing polices Refunds Return Policy Shipping Policy Contact us Privacy Policy Careers Blog INR CONTACT INFO Address: A19, Sector 57 Noida - 201301 (UP)India Phone +91 931 131 8889 Email: saleshelp@koraindia.com All Rights Reserved © Kora India 2020 - Online Agency: VISION MY ART X

×