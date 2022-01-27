Watch the demo: https://youtu.be/tmGSqK3BahU



Konveyor Move2Kube helps automate your migration from various platforms such as cloud foundry, docker swarm, VM based applications, or from your custom framework to Kubernetes. With the latest release of Move2Kube, v0.3.0, it has acquired extensive customization capabilities to help create the target artifacts as per your organization requirements.



In this session, the Move2Kube team will demonstrate the migration of a typical application to run on Kubernetes. It will be followed by a demonstration of customization capabilities of Move2Kube, such as customizing the generated Dockerfile, the directory structure, the helm chart and custom artifacts.



Website: https://move2kube.konveyor.io/

GitHub repo: https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube/