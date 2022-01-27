Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automate The Creation/Transformation of Infrastructure as Code Artifacts with Konveyor Move2Kube

Jan. 27, 2022
Watch the demo: https://youtu.be/tmGSqK3BahU

Konveyor Move2Kube helps automate your migration from various platforms such as cloud foundry, docker swarm, VM based applications, or from your custom framework to Kubernetes. With the latest release of Move2Kube, v0.3.0, it has acquired extensive customization capabilities to help create the target artifacts as per your organization requirements.

In this session, the Move2Kube team will demonstrate the migration of a typical application to run on Kubernetes. It will be followed by a demonstration of customization capabilities of Move2Kube, such as customizing the generated Dockerfile, the directory structure, the helm chart and custom artifacts.

Website: https://move2kube.konveyor.io/
GitHub repo: https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube/

  1. 1. Automate the creation/transformation of all your Infrastructure as Code artifacts Konveyor Move2Kube 1
  2. 2. 2 Accelerate your journey to Kubernetes with the Konveyor Community A community of people passionate about helping others modernize and migrate their applications to the hybrid cloud by building tools and best practices on how to break down monoliths, adopt containers, and embrace Kubernetes. www.konveyor.io
  3. 3. Watch The Presentation https://youtu.be/tmGSqK3BahU
  4. 4. 4 What we’ll discuss today... ▸ Konveyor Move2Kube - Introduction ▸ Capabilities ▸ Customizations
  5. 5. Konveyor Move2Kube Discover Transform Parameterize & Customize Move2Kube allows you to create all your Infrastructure as Code artifacts as per your organizational requirements. It allows integrated discovery, containerization, transformation, parameterization and customization. … Language stacks Any specific Kubernetes flavor/version Dockerfile Containerize https://move2kube.konveyor.io/ Kustomize Templates Custom Application Custom Artifacts
  6. 6. Konveyor Aided Migration Apps Services Discovery Discovery Pick Representative apps Pick Service types Operator Create migration templates per org requirements Create migration templates per org requirements Perform human-in-the-loop automated migration Perform human-in-the-loop automated migration
  7. 7. Usage modes Releases bash <(curl https://raw.githubusercontent.com/konveyor/move2kube/main/scripts/install.sh) https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube Command line tool Web Interface Operator brew tap konveyor/move2kube brew install move2kube
  8. 8. Target-artifacts $ move2kube transform –s src/ One step usage Edit CI/CD Pipeline Deploy Next Steps…
  9. 9. Target-artifacts Optional: $ move2kube collect Step 1: $ move2kube plan –s src/ Step 2: $ move2kube transform Collect crawls metadata about the source and target runtime environments such as: • Supported object kinds in cluster • Apps running in cloud foundry instance • Meta-information from local docker images. Inputs: The terminal context should have cf and kubectl logged in. Outputs: Data from runtime instances as files. Plan generates a plan file containing a transformation proposal (including containerization options) for all services discovered from various sources. Inputs: src – Directory containing source code and collected artifact files. Outputs: Plan file Transform transforms the input source artifacts. as per the generated plan, into target artifacts containing: Inputs: Plan file and src. Outputs: • Scripts for containerization. • Helm chart, Kustomize, Openshift templates, docker-compose. Move2Kube Involved Usage Scrape from source and target runtime environments Analyze code & collected artifacts and correlate Optimize and Translate Edit CI/CD Pipeline Deploy Next Steps…
  10. 10. Move2Kube Transformer Framework Nodejs Java .. Source Dockerfile Parser .. K8s yaml generator .. Helm chart generator .. Destination Artifacts
  11. 11. Transformer Transformer Transformer Source Plan Phase Transform Phase Artifact Artifact Artifact Path Mapping
  12. 12. Customizing Transformers https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube-transformers Customizing in-built transformers Each transformer exposes configurations which can be used to customize the transformer Custom transformers in starlark A completely functional transformer can be written in starlark (python like) Custom transformers as container A completely functional transformer can be written in any language, and can be packaged as a container
  13. 13. Sample Usecases … Language stacks https://move2kube.konveyor.io/tutorials … Language stacks Custom Artifacts
  14. 14. Web UI – with Authorization and multi-tenancy docker run --rm -it -p 8080:8080 -v "${PWD}/move2kube-api-data:/move2kube-api/data" quay.io/konveyor/move2kube-ui:latest
  15. 15. Move2Kube Case Study For ~100 container scenario. Based on extrapolation from PoC experience on a limited subset of the migration process, we will further evolve this from actual delivery data Tasks Manual (est.) Move2Kube Discover relevant assets 3 days 3 hours Direct artifact translations 14 days 1 day Complex artifact translations 32 days 4 days Exploit OCP features + best practices 3 days 3 hours Customize for a deployment 4 days 30 mins Rightsize initial config 5 days 1 day 61 days 7 days ~9x reduction Speed up modernization (Move2Kube) Istio Application and middleware services on Docker Swarm Application and middleware service on Red Hat Openshift
  16. 16. Contributions are welcome! Head over and submit PRs https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube-ui https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube-tests https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube-api https://github.com/konveyor/move2kube-operator https://github.com/konveyor/homebrew-move2kube
  17. 17. Join the Konveyor Community www.konveyor.io
  18. 18. Thank you! 18 Ashok Pon Kumar ashokponkumar@in.ibm.com Padmanabha Venkatagiri Seshadri seshapad@in.ibm.com Harikrishnan Balagopal harikrishnan.balagopal@ibm.com Akash Nayak Akash.Nayak1@ibm.com Konveyor Move2Kube Maintainers IBM Research

