This book collects and organizes information on various techniques for making doll shoes that I have discovered, experimented with and developed further in the past 15 years or so. The techniques presented in this book vary from easy and quick, such as the basic sole structure, to difficult and time consuming, such as resin casting. Chapters 1–4 present some tools and materials, chapters 5–6 explain different casting methods and how to make foot lasts of a doll s feet, chapters 7–9 introduce different ways of making soles and heels for shoes, chapters 10–11 describe making uppers for different kinds of shoes, and chapter 12 lists some references.The book is based on my Fashion Doll Shoes blog, but discusses the processes in more detail and in a more organized manner. It may be difficult to quickly find specific information in the blog without searching through several years worth of blog posts. Furthermore, the blog posts describe the experimentation stages, whereas the techniques described in this book are the best methods I have discovered and developed to date.There are a lot of pictures of finished shoes to show what can be done and to give you some ideas to use as a starting point for your own designs. At nearly 300 pages, this book features over 300 color photos and 40,000 words of informative text.The techniques described in this book and the shoes made using these techniques are meant for adult collectors (ages 14 years and over).

Language : English

