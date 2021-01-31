Seytú España - Unión Europea Catálogo 2020 (ES-POR) V3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
En SEYTÚ te ayudamos a liberar todo tu potencial, te acompañamos en cada paso y cada idea que surja en tu mente. Reinvénta...
m i e n t a n z a m h i n ç a m e Máscara para Pestañas Rímel para Pestañas • Resistente al agua. • Resistente à água • F...
M a q a q u i a a q u i a a q u i a q u i a g q u M a q u i l l a j e M a q u i a g e m
Bases Uso Diário Dia e Noite Maquillaje Líquido UP+ Maquiagem Líquida • Fórmula a prueba de agua. Formula a prova di acqua...
Medium Natural Light Fair Petal Nectar Maquillaje Compacto 2 en 1 Maquiagem compacta 2 em 1 • Cobertura media. Cobertura ...
Labial Hidratante Batom Hidratante • Colores intensos de excelente fijación. Cores intensas de excelente fixação • Fórmula...
CEJAS OLHOS Set Delineador Compacto para Cejas. Conjunto Delineador Compacto para Sobrancelhas • Textura suave y cremosa. ...
OJOS OLHOS Delineador Penliner Eyeliner Penliner Lápiz Delineador Lápiz Delineador Felino Feline Básico Diario Daily Clási...
i n c é i s n j u n t o C o n o s m e t q u e r u ACCESORIOS ACESSÓRIOS Brocha Retráctil Pincel Retrátil Cosmetiquera Cosm...
S i s t i s t e m s t e m a s s t e m a s s t e m s t e m S i s t e m a s
u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo ...
o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l 3 Suero Facial de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro Facial de Hidratação Pro...
u i d a d D i á r i C u i d i á r i o d 7 Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng. Esfoliante Facial com Extrato de Gins...
n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d i d a 2 Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras Creme nutritivo de Dia para peles...
n t i E d a A n t i E d t i - i E d a d i d a 2 Crema de Cuidado Intensivo para Contorno de Ojos Creme de Tratamento Inten...
n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l CONTROL DE MANCHAS CONTROLE DE MANCHAS Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpad...
F a c e a c e F a c e F a c i a l c F a c i a l F a c e
Desmaquillante para Ojos Demaquilante para olhos Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma de Limpeza Facial • Remueve impurezas • d...
Tónico Hidratante Tônico Hidratante Mascarilla Facial Máscara Facial Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng Esfoliante ...
Uso Diário Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite • Ayuda a desvanecer las manchas de la piel, especialmente las causadas por el so...
Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Noite Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Contribuye a ...
Uso Diário Dia e Noite Daily Use Day and Night Suero para Contorno de Ojos de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Sérum de ...
Uso Diário Dia Uso Diário Noite Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras •...
Uso Diário Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Gel Exfoliante para Cutis Mixto-Graso Gel Esfoliante para peles m...
B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B C o r p o r a l B o d y
Exfoliante Corporal Esfoliante Corporal Gel Refrescante Facial y Corporal Gel refrescante Facial e Corporal • Ideal para ...
Crema Protectora Solar FPS 50. Creme protetor solar FPS 50 • Fórmula resistente • al agua. Fórmula resistente à água • ...
Crema de Manos Creme para as mãos • Elimina las bacterias de las manos en un 99.99%. Elimina as bactérias das mãos em 99....
l P l u s O m l m l P l m l P l u l P l u s l P O m l P l u s
Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Omniplus Gel Premium Omniplus Gel Premium • Ayuda mejorando la elasticidad ...
H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i C a p i l a r
Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para Cabello Débil Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para cabelo frágil • Fórmula con activos que p...
Complejo Multivitamínico Capilar Complexo multivitamínicos Capilar • Mejora la apariencia de las fibras capilares. Melhor...
Uso Diário Dia e Noite Mascarilla Reparadora Capilar Máscara de Reparação Capilar • Acondiciona intensamente el cabello. ...
z a m i e z a m i e a n z a m a m i e e 8/00 Rubio Claro Light Blonde 6/7 Moka Mocha 6/00 Rubio Oscuro Dark Blonde 5/00 Ca...
La colección de labiales mate KV. ofrece siete diferentes tonos que destacan por sus colores intensos de alta pigmentación...
*Edición limitada Edição limitada Destaca tu propio brillo Destaque seu próprio brilho Kaus y Kuma son dos iluminadores cr...
BURDEOS: Notas: Frambuesas cristalizadas, flor de manzano y rosa damascena. Família Olfativa: Framboesas cristalizadas, fl...
Teléfono Gratuito Telefone Gratuito Desde España / Para Espanha 900 210 168 Desde Italia / Para Itália 00 956 528 Países E...
Seytú España - Unión Europea Catálogo 2020 (ES-POR) V3
Los productos SEYTÚ son: Hipoalergénicos, Libres de Parabenos, No probados en animales, Siempre innovando con fórmulas mejoradas. Conoce toda nuestra línea de belleza y dale el cuidado a tu piel, de máxima calidad, siempre lucirás fresca y bella. Estamos en 21 países. Para INFORMES, PEDIDOS O AFILIACIONES enviar un mensaje por whatsapp +51982458761 o email: sebellaytu@gmail.com Para descargar la lista de precios visita nuestra web www.sebellaytu.com DISTRIBUIDORA INDEPENDIENTE

  1. 1. En SEYTÚ te ayudamos a liberar todo tu potencial, te acompañamos en cada paso y cada idea que surja en tu mente. Reinvéntate una y otra vez y nunca frenes tu creatividad. Queremos que expreses todo lo que eres, que logres tus sueños... que muestres con orgullo tu mejor versión. Em SEYTÚ ajudamos você a liberar todo o seu potencial, acompanhamos você em cada passo e em cada ideia que surja em sua mente. Reinvente-se uma e outra vez e nunca abandone sua criatividade. Queremos que você expresse tudo o que é, que realize seus sonhos... para mostrar com orgulho a sua melhor versão. Todos los productos SEYTÚ cuentan con los siguientes beneficios Todos os produtos SEYTÚ oferecem os seguintes benefícios: Índice 2 Maquillaje Maquiagem Base. Base Labios. Lábios Ojos. Olhos 18 Sistemas Sistemas Cuidado diario esencial. Cuidado diário essencial Cuidado diario completo. Cuidado diário completo Antiedad esencial. Anti-idade essencial Antiedad completo. Anti-idade completo Control de manchas. Controle de manchas 32 Cuidado Facial Cuidado Face Limpieza. Limpeza Control de manchas. Controle de manchas Cutis normal. Pele normal Cutis normal a seco. Pele normal a seca Cutis sensible. Pele sensível Cutis mixto a graso. Pele mista a oleosa Cutis maduro. Pele madura 48 Cuidado Corporal Body Personal. Pessoal 56 Omniplus 60 Cuidado Capilar Hair Care Diario. Daily Intensivo. Intensive Color. Color 70 KENYAVERGARA 78 CEDIS Glosario. Glossário
  2. 2. En SEYTÚ te ayudamos a liberar todo tu potencial, te acompañamos en cada paso y cada idea que surja en tu mente. Reinvéntate una y otra vez y nunca frenes tu creatividad. Queremos que expreses todo lo que eres, que logres tus sueños... que muestres con orgullo tu mejor versión. Em SEYTÚ ajudamos você a liberar todo o seu potencial, acompanhamos você em cada passo e em cada ideia que surja em sua mente. Reinvente-se uma e outra vez e nunca abandone sua criatividade. Queremos que você expresse tudo o que é, que realize seus sonhos... para mostrar com orgulho a sua melhor versão. Todos los productos SEYTÚ cuentan con los siguientes beneficios Todos os produtos SEYTÚ oferecem os seguintes benefícios: Índice 2 Maquillaje Maquiagem Base. Base Labios. Lábios Ojos. Olhos 18 Sistemas Sistemas Cuidado diario esencial. Cuidado diário essencial Cuidado diario completo. Cuidado diário completo Antiedad esencial. Anti-idade essencial Antiedad completo. Anti-idade completo Control de manchas. Controle de manchas 32 Cuidado Facial Cuidado Face Limpieza. Limpeza Control de manchas. Controle de manchas Cutis normal. Pele normal Cutis normal a seco. Pele normal a seca Cutis sensible. Pele sensível Cutis mixto a graso. Pele mista a oleosa Cutis maduro. Pele madura 48 Cuidado Corporal Body Personal. Pessoal 56 Omniplus 60 Cuidado Capilar Hair Care Diario. Daily Intensivo. Intensive Color. Color 70 KENYAVERGARA 78 CEDIS Glosario. Glossário
  3. 3. m i e n t a n z a m h i n ç a m e Máscara para Pestañas Rímel para Pestañas • Resistente al agua. • Resistente à água • Fórmula ligera adicionada con aceites naturales. Fórmula Leve com óleos naturais • Máximo alargamiento y volumen. Maximum elongation and volume • Negro intenso de alta pigmentación. Preto intenso de alta pigmentação • Innovador cepillo esférico, diseñado para una aplicación precisa, que riza y separa las pestañas sin dejar grumos. Pincel inovador esférico, projetado para uma aplicação precisa, que ondula e separa os cílios sem deixar grumos • Con activos que colaboran a fortalecer las pestañas. Com ativos que ajudam a fortalecer os cílios 6.5 g (0.2 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 2 3 Uso Diário Dia e Noite MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  4. 4. m i e n t a n z a m h i n ç a m e Máscara para Pestañas Rímel para Pestañas • Resistente al agua. • Resistente à água • Fórmula ligera adicionada con aceites naturales. Fórmula Leve com óleos naturais • Máximo alargamiento y volumen. Maximum elongation and volume • Negro intenso de alta pigmentación. Preto intenso de alta pigmentação • Innovador cepillo esférico, diseñado para una aplicación precisa, que riza y separa las pestañas sin dejar grumos. Pincel inovador esférico, projetado para uma aplicação precisa, que ondula e separa os cílios sem deixar grumos • Con activos que colaboran a fortalecer las pestañas. Com ativos que ajudam a fortalecer os cílios 6.5 g (0.2 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 2 3 Uso Diário Dia e Noite MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  5. 5. M a q a q u i a a q u i a a q u i a q u i a g q u M a q u i l l a j e M a q u i a g e m
  6. 6. M a q a q u i a a q u i a a q u i a q u i a g q u M a q u i l l a j e M a q u i a g e m
  7. 7. Bases Uso Diário Dia e Noite Maquillaje Líquido UP+ Maquiagem Líquida • Fórmula a prueba de agua. Formula a prova di acqua • Cobertura completa. Cobertura total • Con ingredientes • anti-edad. Com ingredientes anti-idade Ingredientes Ingredientes Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurónico 30 ml (1 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Creamy Natural Golden Beige Simply Natural Natural Beige Nude Beige Pale 6 BASES BASES 7 BASES BASES MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  8. 8. Bases Uso Diário Dia e Noite Maquillaje Líquido UP+ Maquiagem Líquida • Fórmula a prueba de agua. Formula a prova di acqua • Cobertura completa. Cobertura total • Con ingredientes • anti-edad. Com ingredientes anti-idade Ingredientes Ingredientes Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurónico 30 ml (1 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Creamy Natural Golden Beige Simply Natural Natural Beige Nude Beige Pale 6 BASES BASES 7 BASES BASES MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  9. 9. Medium Natural Light Fair Petal Nectar Maquillaje Compacto 2 en 1 Maquiagem compacta 2 em 1 • Cobertura media. Cobertura média • Fórmula inteligente 2 en 1, que proporciona un acabado cremoso tipo base, al humedecer previamente la esponja incluida. Fórmula inteligente 2 em 1, que fornece um acabamento cremoso tipo base ao umedecer anteriormente a esponja incluída • Con ingredientes minerales. Com ingredientes minerais 8.5 g (0.3 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Rubor Compacto Blush Compacto • Acabado natural y luminoso. Acabamento natural e luminoso • Fórmula de larga duración. Fórmula de longa duração • Textura ultra sedosa. Textura ultra sedosa • Innovador estuche con espejo, brocha y pad difuminador. Estojo inovador com espelho, pincel e pad esfumadorblending pad 4.5 g (0.16 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 8 9 BASES BASES BASES BASES MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  10. 10. Medium Natural Light Fair Petal Nectar Maquillaje Compacto 2 en 1 Maquiagem compacta 2 em 1 • Cobertura media. Cobertura média • Fórmula inteligente 2 en 1, que proporciona un acabado cremoso tipo base, al humedecer previamente la esponja incluida. Fórmula inteligente 2 em 1, que fornece um acabamento cremoso tipo base ao umedecer anteriormente a esponja incluída • Con ingredientes minerales. Com ingredientes minerais 8.5 g (0.3 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Rubor Compacto Blush Compacto • Acabado natural y luminoso. Acabamento natural e luminoso • Fórmula de larga duración. Fórmula de longa duração • Textura ultra sedosa. Textura ultra sedosa • Innovador estuche con espejo, brocha y pad difuminador. Estojo inovador com espelho, pincel e pad esfumadorblending pad 4.5 g (0.16 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 8 9 BASES BASES BASES BASES MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  11. 11. Labial Hidratante Batom Hidratante • Colores intensos de excelente fijación. Cores intensas de excelente fixação • Fórmula hidratante. Fórmula hidratante • Textura ligera y cremosa. Textura leve e cremosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina E. Vitamina E Aceite de ricino. Óleo de rícino Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité 3.7 g (0.13 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Labios C o c o a R o s e y P u r e R e d W i n e B e r r y R a s p b e r r y S i l v e r R o s e *Tono usado en la modelo Brillo Labial Funky Pink. Tonalidade utilizada na modelo Brilho Labial Funky Pink Brillo Labial Brilho labial Red Passion Watermelon Punch Juicy Apple Funky Pink Cotton Candy Very Berry • Fórmula hidratante y ligera. Fórmula hidratante e leve • Incluye espejo y luz. Inclui espelho e luz • Con deliciosos aromas. Com aromas deliciosos Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina E. Vitamina E Aceite de ricino. Óleo de rícino 7.8 g (0.28 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Lábios LABIOS LÁBIOS LABIOS LIPS 10 11 MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  12. 12. Labial Hidratante Batom Hidratante • Colores intensos de excelente fijación. Cores intensas de excelente fixação • Fórmula hidratante. Fórmula hidratante • Textura ligera y cremosa. Textura leve e cremosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina E. Vitamina E Aceite de ricino. Óleo de rícino Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité 3.7 g (0.13 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Labios C o c o a R o s e y P u r e R e d W i n e B e r r y R a s p b e r r y S i l v e r R o s e *Tono usado en la modelo Brillo Labial Funky Pink. Tonalidade utilizada na modelo Brilho Labial Funky Pink Brillo Labial Brilho labial Red Passion Watermelon Punch Juicy Apple Funky Pink Cotton Candy Very Berry • Fórmula hidratante y ligera. Fórmula hidratante e leve • Incluye espejo y luz. Inclui espelho e luz • Con deliciosos aromas. Com aromas deliciosos Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina E. Vitamina E Aceite de ricino. Óleo de rícino 7.8 g (0.28 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Lábios LABIOS LÁBIOS LABIOS LIPS 10 11 MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  13. 13. CEJAS OLHOS Set Delineador Compacto para Cejas. Conjunto Delineador Compacto para Sobrancelhas • Textura suave y cremosa. Textura suave e cremosa • Excelente cobertura. Excelente cobertura Práctico Set incluye: Conjunto Prático inclui: Pinzas. Pinças Aplicador. Aplicador Brocha para ceja. Pincel para sobrancelhas Espejo. Espelho 4.2 g (1.5 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Rímel de Agua Rímel de água Ojos • Máximo alargamiento y volumen. Máximo alongamento e volume • Acabado natural. Acabamento natural • Libre de grumos. Livre de grumoss • Secado rápido. Secagem rápida Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminss A and E Queratina. Queratina Pantenol. Pantenol 7.5 g (0.26 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Olhos 13 OJOS OLHOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM Cejas sobrancelhas 12 MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  14. 14. CEJAS OLHOS Set Delineador Compacto para Cejas. Conjunto Delineador Compacto para Sobrancelhas • Textura suave y cremosa. Textura suave e cremosa • Excelente cobertura. Excelente cobertura Práctico Set incluye: Conjunto Prático inclui: Pinzas. Pinças Aplicador. Aplicador Brocha para ceja. Pincel para sobrancelhas Espejo. Espelho 4.2 g (1.5 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Rímel de Agua Rímel de água Ojos • Máximo alargamiento y volumen. Máximo alongamento e volume • Acabado natural. Acabamento natural • Libre de grumos. Livre de grumoss • Secado rápido. Secagem rápida Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminss A and E Queratina. Queratina Pantenol. Pantenol 7.5 g (0.26 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Olhos 13 OJOS OLHOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM Cejas sobrancelhas 12 MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  15. 15. OJOS OLHOS Delineador Penliner Eyeliner Penliner Lápiz Delineador Lápiz Delineador Felino Feline Básico Diario Daily Clásico Clássico Drama Drama Griego Greek Pin up Pin up Bold Bold Tiposd e d e l i n e a d o Types of eye lin in g Delineador Líquido Delineador Líquido • Fórmula resistente al agua. Fórmula resis- tente à água • Acabado mate Aca- bamento matte • Punta tipo pincel. Ponta tipo pincel 2.5 g (0.084 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Fórmula resistente al agua. Fórmula resis- tente à água • Larga duración. Lon- ga duração • Punta tipo plumón. Ponta tipo piloto Ingredientes Ingredientes Libre de formaldehído. Livre de Formaldeído 1.2 ml (0.04 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Textura cremosa de fácil aplicación Textura cremosa fácil de aplicar • Resistente al agua Resistente à água • Incluye sacapuntas Inclui apontador de lápis Ingredientes Ingredientes Libre de aceite mineral y parafina Sem óleo mineral e parafina 1.2 g (0.04 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Daily Use Day and Night Uso Diário Dia e Noite 15 14 OJOS OLHOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  16. 16. OJOS OLHOS Delineador Penliner Eyeliner Penliner Lápiz Delineador Lápiz Delineador Felino Feline Básico Diario Daily Clásico Clássico Drama Drama Griego Greek Pin up Pin up Bold Bold Tiposd e d e l i n e a d o Types of eye lin in g Delineador Líquido Delineador Líquido • Fórmula resistente al agua. Fórmula resis- tente à água • Acabado mate Aca- bamento matte • Punta tipo pincel. Ponta tipo pincel 2.5 g (0.084 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Fórmula resistente al agua. Fórmula resis- tente à água • Larga duración. Lon- ga duração • Punta tipo plumón. Ponta tipo piloto Ingredientes Ingredientes Libre de formaldehído. Livre de Formaldeído 1.2 ml (0.04 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Textura cremosa de fácil aplicación Textura cremosa fácil de aplicar • Resistente al agua Resistente à água • Incluye sacapuntas Inclui apontador de lápis Ingredientes Ingredientes Libre de aceite mineral y parafina Sem óleo mineral e parafina 1.2 g (0.04 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Daily Use Day and Night Uso Diário Dia e Noite 15 14 OJOS OLHOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM
  17. 17. i n c é i s n j u n t o C o n o s m e t q u e r u ACCESORIOS ACESSÓRIOS Brocha Retráctil Pincel Retrátil Cosmetiquera Cosmetiqueira • Brocha compacta ideal para aplicar productos en polvo. Pincel compacto ideal para aplicar produtos em pó • Diseño retráctil que cuida tu brocha de la suciedad. Desenho retrátil que protege o seu pincel da sujeira • Cerdas sintéticas ultra suaves. Cerdas sintéticas ultra suaves • Diseño práctico y ergonómico. Desenho prático e ergonômico • Compartimentos internos adaptables. Compartimentos internos adaptáveis • Lleva tus productos a todos lados!. Leve seus produtos a todos os lados! Set de Brochas Conjunto de Pincéis • 9 brochas y pinceles especializadas para utilizarse con tus productos SEYTÚ. 9 pincéis especializados para utilizar com seus produtos Seytú • Cerdas sintéticas. Cerdas sintéticas • Incluye estuche. Inclui Estojo 17 ACCESORIOS ACESSÓRIOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM 16
  18. 18. i n c é i s n j u n t o C o n o s m e t q u e r u ACCESORIOS ACESSÓRIOS Brocha Retráctil Pincel Retrátil Cosmetiquera Cosmetiqueira • Brocha compacta ideal para aplicar productos en polvo. Pincel compacto ideal para aplicar produtos em pó • Diseño retráctil que cuida tu brocha de la suciedad. Desenho retrátil que protege o seu pincel da sujeira • Cerdas sintéticas ultra suaves. Cerdas sintéticas ultra suaves • Diseño práctico y ergonómico. Desenho prático e ergonômico • Compartimentos internos adaptables. Compartimentos internos adaptáveis • Lleva tus productos a todos lados!. Leve seus produtos a todos os lados! Set de Brochas Conjunto de Pincéis • 9 brochas y pinceles especializadas para utilizarse con tus productos SEYTÚ. 9 pincéis especializados para utilizar com seus produtos Seytú • Cerdas sintéticas. Cerdas sintéticas • Incluye estuche. Inclui Estojo 17 ACCESORIOS ACESSÓRIOS MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM MAQUILLAJE MAQUIAGEM 16
  19. 19. S i s t i s t e m s t e m a s s t e m a s s t e m s t e m S i s t e m a s
  20. 20. S i s t i s t e m s t e m a s s t e m a s s t e m s t e m S i s t e m a s
  21. 21. u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 2 Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã 3 Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial Noturno • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 20 21 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO Beneficios • Nuestro sistema esencial de Cuidado Diario aportará a tu piel los nutrientes esenciales que necesita. Nosso sistema Cuidados Essenciais Diariamente dará à sua pele os nutrientes essenciais que necessita Cuidado diario esencial Cuidado Diário Essencial
  22. 22. u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 2 Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã 3 Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial Noturno • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 20 21 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO Beneficios • Nuestro sistema esencial de Cuidado Diario aportará a tu piel los nutrientes esenciales que necesita. Nosso sistema Cuidados Essenciais Diariamente dará à sua pele os nutrientes essenciais que necessita Cuidado diario esencial Cuidado Diário Essencial
  23. 23. o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l 3 Suero Facial de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro Facial de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando-o suavemente até sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso pela • manhã e à noite 2 Suero para Contorno de Ojos de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro para Contorno de Olhos de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera • Aplicar en área del contorno de los ojos limpia y seca. Aplicar na área de contorno dos olhos limpos e secos • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso pela manhã e à noite 4 Crema Facial con Protección Solar. Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 22 23 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO ANTIEDAD Cuidado Beneficios • Este completo sistema diario, adicionado con vitaminas y extractos de origen natural, mejorará la apariencia de tu piel mientras la protege de las agresiones del medio ambiente. Este sistema diário completo, com vitaminas e extratos de origem natural, irá melhorar a aparência da sua pele enquanto a protege contra danos ambientais diario completo Cuidado Diário Completo 5 Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial Noturno • • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite
  24. 24. o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l 3 Suero Facial de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro Facial de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando-o suavemente até sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso pela • manhã e à noite 2 Suero para Contorno de Ojos de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro para Contorno de Olhos de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera • Aplicar en área del contorno de los ojos limpia y seca. Aplicar na área de contorno dos olhos limpos e secos • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso pela manhã e à noite 4 Crema Facial con Protección Solar. Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 22 23 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO ANTIEDAD Cuidado Beneficios • Este completo sistema diario, adicionado con vitaminas y extractos de origen natural, mejorará la apariencia de tu piel mientras la protege de las agresiones del medio ambiente. Este sistema diário completo, com vitaminas e extratos de origem natural, irá melhorar a aparência da sua pele enquanto a protege contra danos ambientais diario completo Cuidado Diário Completo 5 Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial Noturno • • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite
  25. 25. u i d a d D i á r i C u i d i á r i o d 7 Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng. Esfoliante Facial com Extrato de Ginseng • Aplicar en el rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular por 1 o 2 minutos. Aplicar no rosto úmido dando uma massagem circular suave durante 1 ou 2 minutos • Enjuagar perfectamente con abundante agua hasta retirar por completo. Enxaguar perfeitamente com água em abundância até ser completamente removido • Se recomienda utilizar 1 o 2 veces por semana. Recomenda-se o uso 1 ou 2 vezes por semana 8 Mascarilla Facial. Máscara Facial • Aplicar sobre el cutis limpio, una capa delgada y homogénea en todo el rostro. Aplicar sobre a pele limpa em uma camada fina e uniforme em todo o rosto • Evitar el área de los ojos y labios. Evitar a área dos olhos e lábios • Dejar actuar hasta que seque o máximo 10 minutos. Deixar secar ou no máximo deixar por 10 minutos • Enjuagar con abundante agua. Enxaguar com água em abundância 6 Tónico Hidratante. Tônico Hidratante • Aplicar después de la limpieza. Aplicar depois da limpeza • Aplicar una pequeña cantidad con un algodón en todo el rostro y el cuello. Aplicar uma pequena quantidade com um algodão em todo o rosto e pescoço • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche. O uso diário é recomendado de manhã e à noite 24 25 CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS
  26. 26. u i d a d D i á r i C u i d i á r i o d 7 Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng. Esfoliante Facial com Extrato de Ginseng • Aplicar en el rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular por 1 o 2 minutos. Aplicar no rosto úmido dando uma massagem circular suave durante 1 ou 2 minutos • Enjuagar perfectamente con abundante agua hasta retirar por completo. Enxaguar perfeitamente com água em abundância até ser completamente removido • Se recomienda utilizar 1 o 2 veces por semana. Recomenda-se o uso 1 ou 2 vezes por semana 8 Mascarilla Facial. Máscara Facial • Aplicar sobre el cutis limpio, una capa delgada y homogénea en todo el rostro. Aplicar sobre a pele limpa em uma camada fina e uniforme em todo o rosto • Evitar el área de los ojos y labios. Evitar a área dos olhos e lábios • Dejar actuar hasta que seque o máximo 10 minutos. Deixar secar ou no máximo deixar por 10 minutos • Enjuagar con abundante agua. Enxaguar com água em abundância 6 Tónico Hidratante. Tônico Hidratante • Aplicar después de la limpieza. Aplicar depois da limpeza • Aplicar una pequeña cantidad con un algodón en todo el rostro y el cuello. Aplicar uma pequena quantidade com um algodão em todo o rosto e pescoço • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche. O uso diário é recomendado de manhã e à noite 24 25 CUIDADO DIARIO CUIDADO DIÁRIO SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS
  27. 27. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d i d a 2 Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras Creme nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando suavemente para sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomenda-se a utilização pela manhã 3 Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, massageando até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 27 26 ANTIEDAD ANTI-IDADE SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Beneficios • Un sistema esencial de Cuidado Antiedad, para brindar vitalidad y luminosidad a tu piel, aportando los ingredientes e hidratación que necesita. Um sistema essencial de Cuidado Anti-idade para fornecer vitalidade e luminosidade para sua pele, fornecendo os ingredientes e a hidratação que você precisa Antiedad esencial Anti-idade Essencial
  28. 28. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d i d a 2 Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras Creme nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando suavemente para sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomenda-se a utilização pela manhã 3 Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, massageando até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 27 26 ANTIEDAD ANTI-IDADE SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Beneficios • Un sistema esencial de Cuidado Antiedad, para brindar vitalidad y luminosidad a tu piel, aportando los ingredientes e hidratación que necesita. Um sistema essencial de Cuidado Anti-idade para fornecer vitalidade e luminosidade para sua pele, fornecendo os ingredientes e a hidratação que você precisa Antiedad esencial Anti-idade Essencial
  29. 29. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i - i E d a d i d a 2 Crema de Cuidado Intensivo para Contorno de Ojos Creme de Tratamento Intensivo para contorno de olhos • Aplicar en área del contorno de los ojos limpia y seca. Aplicar na área de contorno dos olhos limpo e seco • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Uso recomendado pela manhã e à noite 4 Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras. Creme nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando suavemente para sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomenda-se a utilização pela manhã 3 Suero Concentrado Revitalizante Soro Concentrado Revitalizante • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Uso recomendado pela manhã e à noite 5 Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras.Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, massageando até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 29 28 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS ANTIEDAD ANTI-AGING Antiedad Completo Anti-idade Completo Beneficios • Brinda a tu rostro la nutrición e hidratación que necesita con nuestro Sistema Completo Antiedad, que colabora en la disminución de los signos del envejecimiento, aportando firmeza y elasticidad a tu piel. Dê ao seu rosto a nutrição e hidratação de que precisa com o nosso Sistema Completo Antienvelhecimento, que ajuda a reduzir os sinais de envelhecimento, proporcionando firmeza e elasticidade à pele
  30. 30. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i - i E d a d i d a 2 Crema de Cuidado Intensivo para Contorno de Ojos Creme de Tratamento Intensivo para contorno de olhos • Aplicar en área del contorno de los ojos limpia y seca. Aplicar na área de contorno dos olhos limpo e seco • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Uso recomendado pela manhã e à noite 4 Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras. Creme nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco massageando suavemente para sua total absorção • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomenda-se a utilização pela manhã 3 Suero Concentrado Revitalizante Soro Concentrado Revitalizante • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana y por la noche. Uso recomendado pela manhã e à noite 5 Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras.Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco, massageando até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la noche. Recomenda-se o uso à noite 1 Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite 29 28 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS SISTEMAS ANTIEDAD ANTI-AGING Antiedad Completo Anti-idade Completo Beneficios • Brinda a tu rostro la nutrición e hidratación que necesita con nuestro Sistema Completo Antiedad, que colabora en la disminución de los signos del envejecimiento, aportando firmeza y elasticidad a tu piel. Dê ao seu rosto a nutrição e hidratação de que precisa com o nosso Sistema Completo Antienvelhecimento, que ajuda a reduzir os sinais de envelhecimento, proporcionando firmeza e elasticidade à pele
  31. 31. n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l CONTROL DE MANCHAS CONTROLE DE MANCHAS Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite Crema Protectora Solar FPS 50 Creme protetor solar fps 50 • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco 20 minutos antes de exposición al sol dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco 20 minutos antes da exposição solar massageando suavemente até a sua completa absorção • Se recomienda utilizar durante el día. Recomenda-se a utilização durante o dia • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã Crema para Manos Creme para Mãos • Aplicar una cantidad generosa de crema en las manos. Aplique uma quantidade generosa de creme nas mão • Dar un ligero masaje, hasta su total absorción. Dê uma leve massagem até ser completamente absorvido Crema Aclaradora Facial. Creme para clareamento facial • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco e massagear suavemente até ser completamente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por las noches y retirar por la mañana. Recomenda-se o uso à noite e retirá-lo pela manhã • Es necesario reaplicar durante el día tu Crema Facial para proteger tu piel. IRecomenda-se o uso à noite e retirá-lo pela manhã é necessário durante o dia para um resultado ideal Para unificar el tono natural de tu rostro puedes aplicar de manera general el producto, en caso de tratar una zona en específico lo ideal será focalizar la aplicación del mismo sobre la mancha. Para unificar o tom natural de seu rosto você pode aplicar de uma forma geral o produto, no caso de ser somente uma área, o ideal é focar a aplicação no mesmo local, sobre a manch 31 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Control de manchas Controle de Manchas Beneficios • Mejora la apariencia de las manchas en tu rostro y manos con nuestros productos nocturnos de control y cuidado, mientras la proteges durante el día del daño solar. Melhore a aparência de manchas em seu rosto e mãos com nossos produtos de cuidado e controle noturno, enquanto os protege dos danos causados pelo sol durante o dia 30 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar
  32. 32. n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l CONTROL DE MANCHAS CONTROLE DE MANCHAS Espuma Limpiadora Facial. Espuma Limpadora Facial • Aplicar en rostro húmedo dando suave masaje en forma circular durante algunos segundos y retirar perfectamente con abundante agua. Aplicar no rosto úmido massageando suavemente em forma circular durante alguns segundos e remover perfeitamente com muita água • Se recomienda utilizar diario por la mañana y por la noche O uso diário é recomendado pela manhã e à noite Crema Protectora Solar FPS 50 Creme protetor solar fps 50 • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco 20 minutos antes de exposición al sol dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco 20 minutos antes da exposição solar massageando suavemente até a sua completa absorção • Se recomienda utilizar durante el día. Recomenda-se a utilização durante o dia • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando un suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco dando uma massagem suave até ser totalmente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por la mañana. Recomendado para uso pela manhã Crema para Manos Creme para Mãos • Aplicar una cantidad generosa de crema en las manos. Aplique uma quantidade generosa de creme nas mão • Dar un ligero masaje, hasta su total absorción. Dê uma leve massagem até ser completamente absorvido Crema Aclaradora Facial. Creme para clareamento facial • Aplicar en rostro limpio y seco dando suave masaje hasta su completa absorción. Aplicar no rosto limpo e seco e massagear suavemente até ser completamente absorvido • Se recomienda utilizar por las noches y retirar por la mañana. Recomenda-se o uso à noite e retirá-lo pela manhã • Es necesario reaplicar durante el día tu Crema Facial para proteger tu piel. IRecomenda-se o uso à noite e retirá-lo pela manhã é necessário durante o dia para um resultado ideal Para unificar el tono natural de tu rostro puedes aplicar de manera general el producto, en caso de tratar una zona en específico lo ideal será focalizar la aplicación del mismo sobre la mancha. Para unificar o tom natural de seu rosto você pode aplicar de uma forma geral o produto, no caso de ser somente uma área, o ideal é focar a aplicação no mesmo local, sobre a manch 31 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Control de manchas Controle de Manchas Beneficios • Mejora la apariencia de las manchas en tu rostro y manos con nuestros productos nocturnos de control y cuidado, mientras la proteges durante el día del daño solar. Melhore a aparência de manchas em seu rosto e mãos com nossos produtos de cuidado e controle noturno, enquanto os protege dos danos causados pelo sol durante o dia 30 SISTEMAS SISTEMAS Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar
  33. 33. F a c e a c e F a c e F a c i a l c F a c i a l F a c e
  34. 34. F a c e a c e F a c e F a c i a l c F a c i a l F a c e
  35. 35. Desmaquillante para Ojos Demaquilante para olhos Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma de Limpeza Facial • Remueve impurezas • de la piel. Remove as impurezas da pele • Ideal para limpieza diaria del cutis. Ideal para limpeza diária de pele • Fórmula que brinda hidratación y suavidad a la piel. Fórmula que fornece hidratação e suavidade Ingredientes. Ingredientes Extracto de aloe vera. Extrato de Aloe vera Extracto de moringa. Moringa extract 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Crema Limpiadora Facial Creme de Limpeza Facial • Remueve de forma fácil y suave el maquillaje. Remove de forma fácil e suave a maquiagem • Limpia profundamente la piel del rostro. limpa profundamente a pele do rosto • Acondiciona y humecta la piel. Condiciona e hidrata a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada Extracto de manzanilla. Extrato de camomila Vitamina E. Vitamina E 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Fórmula ideal para desmaquillar la delicada zona de los ojos. Fórmula ideal para remover a maquiagem dos olhos • Elimina el maquillaje, incluso el que es a prueba de agua. Remove a maquiagem à prova d'água • Libre de sensación grasosa. Livre de sensações gordurosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de pepino. Extrato de pepino Aloe vera. Aloe vera Extracto de portulaca. Portulaca extract 80 ml (2.7 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 35 FACIAL FACE 34 FACIAL FACE LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA
  36. 36. Desmaquillante para Ojos Demaquilante para olhos Espuma Limpiadora Facial Espuma de Limpeza Facial • Remueve impurezas • de la piel. Remove as impurezas da pele • Ideal para limpieza diaria del cutis. Ideal para limpeza diária de pele • Fórmula que brinda hidratación y suavidad a la piel. Fórmula que fornece hidratação e suavidade Ingredientes. Ingredientes Extracto de aloe vera. Extrato de Aloe vera Extracto de moringa. Moringa extract 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Crema Limpiadora Facial Creme de Limpeza Facial • Remueve de forma fácil y suave el maquillaje. Remove de forma fácil e suave a maquiagem • Limpia profundamente la piel del rostro. limpa profundamente a pele do rosto • Acondiciona y humecta la piel. Condiciona e hidrata a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada Extracto de manzanilla. Extrato de camomila Vitamina E. Vitamina E 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Fórmula ideal para desmaquillar la delicada zona de los ojos. Fórmula ideal para remover a maquiagem dos olhos • Elimina el maquillaje, incluso el que es a prueba de agua. Remove a maquiagem à prova d'água • Libre de sensación grasosa. Livre de sensações gordurosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de pepino. Extrato de pepino Aloe vera. Aloe vera Extracto de portulaca. Portulaca extract 80 ml (2.7 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 35 FACIAL FACE 34 FACIAL FACE LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA
  37. 37. Tónico Hidratante Tônico Hidratante Mascarilla Facial Máscara Facial Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng Esfoliante Facial com Extrato de Ginseng • Promueve la eliminación de células muertas. Promove a eliminação de células mortas • Aporta hidratación, suavidad y frescura. Proporciona hidratação,suavidade e frescor Ingredientes Ingredientes Papaína. Papain Extracto de:. Extrato de: Avena. Aveia Algas marinas. Algas marinhas 90 ml (3 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche • Fórmula para todo tipo de piel. Fórmula para todo tipo de pele • Textura granulosa que permite una exfoliación profunda, retirando las células muertas. Textura granular que permite uma Esfoliação profunda remoção das células mortas Ingredientes Ingredientes • Extracto de ginseng. Extrato de ginseng • Hamamelis. Hamamelis 90 ml (3 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche • Ayuda a balancear la hidratación natural del cutis. Ajuda a equilibrar a hidratação natural da pelen • Fórmula de rápida absorción. Fórmula de rápida absorção Ingredientes Ingredientes Pepino.Pepino Hamamelis. Hamamelis Aloe vera . Aloe vera 147ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA FACIAL FACE 37 36 FACIAL FACE
  38. 38. Tónico Hidratante Tônico Hidratante Mascarilla Facial Máscara Facial Exfoliante Facial con Extracto de Ginseng Esfoliante Facial com Extrato de Ginseng • Promueve la eliminación de células muertas. Promove a eliminação de células mortas • Aporta hidratación, suavidad y frescura. Proporciona hidratação,suavidade e frescor Ingredientes Ingredientes Papaína. Papain Extracto de:. Extrato de: Avena. Aveia Algas marinas. Algas marinhas 90 ml (3 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche • Fórmula para todo tipo de piel. Fórmula para todo tipo de pele • Textura granulosa que permite una exfoliación profunda, retirando las células muertas. Textura granular que permite uma Esfoliação profunda remoção das células mortas Ingredientes Ingredientes • Extracto de ginseng. Extrato de ginseng • Hamamelis. Hamamelis 90 ml (3 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche • Ayuda a balancear la hidratación natural del cutis. Ajuda a equilibrar a hidratação natural da pelen • Fórmula de rápida absorción. Fórmula de rápida absorção Ingredientes Ingredientes Pepino.Pepino Hamamelis. Hamamelis Aloe vera . Aloe vera 147ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 36 FACIAL FACE LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA LIMPIEZA LIMPEZA FACIAL FACE 37
  39. 39. Uso Diário Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite • Ayuda a desvanecer las manchas de la piel, especialmente las causadas por el sol. Ajuda a desvanecer as manchas na pele, especialmente as causadas pelo sol • Hidrata, acondiciona y proporciona suavidad a la piel. Hidrata, condiciona e proporciona suavidade para a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido glicólico. Ácido glicólico Extractos de uva ursi y té verde. Extratos de uva ursi e chá verde Vitaminas C y E. Vitaminas C e E Crema Aclaradora Facial Creme para clareamento facial Crema Hidratante Facial para Piel Sensible Hidratante Facial para peles sensíveis • Fórmula diseñada para las necesidades específicas de una piel sensible. Fórmula projetada para as necessidades específicas de uma pele sensível • Brinda hidratación profunda y evita la irritación de la piel. Proporciona hidratação profunda e evita a irritação da pele • Aporta una apariencia más suave y luminosa al rostro. Proporciona uma aparência mais suave e mais brilhante ao rosto Ingredientes Ingredients Elastina hidrolizada. Elastina hidrolisada Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminas A e E Bisabolol. Bisabol *Última edición. Última edição 90 ml (3 fl oz) Uso Diario Noche 48 g (1.7 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 38 39 CUTIS SENSIBLE PELE SENSÍVEL CONTROL DE MANCHAS CONTROLE DE MANCHAS FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  40. 40. Uso Diário Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite • Ayuda a desvanecer las manchas de la piel, especialmente las causadas por el sol. Ajuda a desvanecer as manchas na pele, especialmente as causadas pelo sol • Hidrata, acondiciona y proporciona suavidad a la piel. Hidrata, condiciona e proporciona suavidade para a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido glicólico. Ácido glicólico Extractos de uva ursi y té verde. Extratos de uva ursi e chá verde Vitaminas C y E. Vitaminas C e E Crema Aclaradora Facial Creme para clareamento facial Crema Hidratante Facial para Piel Sensible Hidratante Facial para peles sensíveis • Fórmula diseñada para las necesidades específicas de una piel sensible. Fórmula projetada para as necessidades específicas de uma pele sensível • Brinda hidratación profunda y evita la irritación de la piel. Proporciona hidratação profunda e evita a irritação da pele • Aporta una apariencia más suave y luminosa al rostro. Proporciona uma aparência mais suave e mais brilhante ao rosto Ingredientes Ingredients Elastina hidrolizada. Elastina hidrolisada Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminas A e E Bisabolol. Bisabol *Última edición. Última edição 90 ml (3 fl oz) Uso Diario Noche 48 g (1.7 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 38 39 CUTIS SENSIBLE PELE SENSÍVEL CONTROL DE MANCHAS CONTROLE DE MANCHAS FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  41. 41. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Noite Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Contribuye a mantener la elasticidad de la piel. Contribui para para manter o elasticidade da pele • Proporciona humectación prolongada. Proporciona hidratação prolongada • Fórmula que protege a la piel de los radicales libres. Fórmula que protege a pele do radicais livres Ingredientes Ingredientes •Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Proteínas y extractos hidrolizados de: Proteínas e extratos hidrolisados de: -Trigo. Trigo -Soya. Soja -Maíz. Milho -Avena. Aveia Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial de Noite • Fórmula que promueve la elasticidad. Fórmula que promove a elasticidade • Ingredientes que brindan suavidad e hidratación al rostro durante la noche. Ingredientes que proporcionam suavidade e hidratação no rosto durante à noite Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas del complejo B. Vitaminas do Complexo B Extracto de hojas de té verde. Extrato de Folha de chá verde 50 g (1.75 oz) Uso Diario Día 50 g (1.75 oz) Uso Diario Noche 40 CUTIS NORMAL PELE NORMAL CUTIS NORMAL PELE NORMAL FACIAL FACE 41 FACIAL FACE
  42. 42. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Noite Crema Facial con Protección Solar Creme Facial com Proteção Solar • Contribuye a mantener la elasticidad de la piel. Contribui para para manter o elasticidade da pele • Proporciona humectación prolongada. Proporciona hidratação prolongada • Fórmula que protege a la piel de los radicales libres. Fórmula que protege a pele do radicais livres Ingredientes Ingredientes •Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Proteínas y extractos hidrolizados de: Proteínas e extratos hidrolisados de: -Trigo. Trigo -Soya. Soja -Maíz. Milho -Avena. Aveia Crema Facial de Noche Creme Facial de Noite • Fórmula que promueve la elasticidad. Fórmula que promove a elasticidade • Ingredientes que brindan suavidad e hidratación al rostro durante la noche. Ingredientes que proporcionam suavidade e hidratação no rosto durante à noite Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas del complejo B. Vitaminas do Complexo B Extracto de hojas de té verde. Extrato de Folha de chá verde 50 g (1.75 oz) Uso Diario Día 50 g (1.75 oz) Uso Diario Noche 40 CUTIS NORMAL PELE NORMAL CUTIS NORMAL PELE NORMAL FACIAL FACE 41 FACIAL FACE
  43. 43. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Daily Use Day and Night Suero para Contorno de Ojos de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Sérum de Hidratação Profunda para Contorno de Olhos com Aloe Vera • Ideal para el cuidado del área de los ojos. Ideal para o cuidado da área dos olhos • Disminuye el tono oscuro de las ojeras. Reduz o tom escuro das olheiras • Ayuda a reducir las finas líneas. de expresión. Ajuda a reduzir as linhas finas. expressão • Proporciona mayor hidratación y firmeza. Proporciona maior hidratação e firmeza Ingredientes Ingredientes Proteína de soya. Proteína de soja Pepino. Pepino Péptidos. Peptídeos 14 ml (0.47 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Humectación profunda y prolongada en la piel. Hidratação profunda e prolongada na pele • Textura suave y ligera. Textura suave e leve • Mejoran la firmeza y elasticidad de la piel. Melhoram a firmeza e elasticidade da pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Péptidos. Peptídeos Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Aloe vera. Aloe vera Suero Facial de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro Facial de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera 30 ml (1 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 42 43 CUTIS NORMAL A SECO PELE NORMAL A SECA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA
  44. 44. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Daily Use Day and Night Suero para Contorno de Ojos de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Sérum de Hidratação Profunda para Contorno de Olhos com Aloe Vera • Ideal para el cuidado del área de los ojos. Ideal para o cuidado da área dos olhos • Disminuye el tono oscuro de las ojeras. Reduz o tom escuro das olheiras • Ayuda a reducir las finas líneas. de expresión. Ajuda a reduzir as linhas finas. expressão • Proporciona mayor hidratación y firmeza. Proporciona maior hidratação e firmeza Ingredientes Ingredientes Proteína de soya. Proteína de soja Pepino. Pepino Péptidos. Peptídeos 14 ml (0.47 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche • Humectación profunda y prolongada en la piel. Hidratação profunda e prolongada na pele • Textura suave y ligera. Textura suave e leve • Mejoran la firmeza y elasticidad de la piel. Melhoram a firmeza e elasticidade da pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Péptidos. Peptídeos Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Aloe vera. Aloe vera Suero Facial de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera Soro Facial de Hidratação Profunda com Aloe Vera 30 ml (1 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 42 43 CUTIS NORMAL A SECO PELE NORMAL A SECA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA
  45. 45. Uso Diário Dia Uso Diário Noite Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Reparación nocturna intensiva para tu piel. Reparação noturna intensiva para sua pele • Colabora a retrasar las líneas de expresión, pérdida de firmeza y piel opaca. Ajuda a atrasar as linhas de expressão, a perda de força e a pele sem brilho Ingredientes Ingredientes Coenzima Q10. Coenzima Q10 Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Ceramidas. Ceramidas Vitaminas C y E. Vitaminas C e E Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Combate los principales signos de envejecimiento de la piel. Combate os principais sinais de envelhecimento da pele • Brinda una hidratación prolongada. Oferece um hidratação prolongada • Promueve una apariencia suave y tersa en tu piel Promove uma aparência suave e macia em sua pele Ingredientes Ingredients Coenzima Q10. Coenzyme Q10 Extracto de soya y té verde. Soy and green tea extracts Vitaminas A, E y C. Vitamins A, E and C Suero Concentrado Revitalizante Soro Concentrado Revitalizante • Colabora con la reparación en el aspecto de la piel. Colabora com a reparação no aparência da pele • Ayuda a afinar las líneas de expresión de la tez madura. Ajuda a afinar as marcas de expressão da pele madura • Brinda una hidratación continua y prolongada. Proporciona uma hidratação contínua e prolongada Ingredientes Ingredientes Péptidos. Peptídeos Extracto de ginseng. Extrato de ginseng Crema de Cuidado Intensivo para Contorno de Ojos. Creme de tratamento Intensivo para Contorno de olhos • Mejora la elasticidad y la flexibilidad de la piel. Melhora a elasticidade e flexibilidade da pele • Fórmula que revitaliza y suaviza la piel del contorno de los ojos. Fórmula que revitaliza e suaviza a pele do contorno dos olhos • Hidrata y tonifica la piel. Hidrata e tonificaa pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Coenzima Q10. Coenzima Q10 Aceite de jojoba. Óleo de Jojoba Vitamina E. Vitamina E 30 ml (1 Fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 14.2 g (0.5 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 43 g (1.5 oz) Uso Diario Noche 45 g (1.6 oz) Uso Diario Día Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 45 44 CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  46. 46. Uso Diário Dia Uso Diário Noite Crema Nutritiva de Noche para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Noite para peles maduras • Reparación nocturna intensiva para tu piel. Reparação noturna intensiva para sua pele • Colabora a retrasar las líneas de expresión, pérdida de firmeza y piel opaca. Ajuda a atrasar as linhas de expressão, a perda de força e a pele sem brilho Ingredientes Ingredientes Coenzima Q10. Coenzima Q10 Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Ceramidas. Ceramidas Vitaminas C y E. Vitaminas C e E Crema Nutritiva de Día para Pieles Maduras Creme Nutritivo de Dia para peles maduras • Combate los principales signos de envejecimiento de la piel. Combate os principais sinais de envelhecimento da pele • Brinda una hidratación prolongada. Oferece um hidratação prolongada • Promueve una apariencia suave y tersa en tu piel Promove uma aparência suave e macia em sua pele Ingredientes Ingredients Coenzima Q10. Coenzyme Q10 Extracto de soya y té verde. Soy and green tea extracts Vitaminas A, E y C. Vitamins A, E and C Suero Concentrado Revitalizante Soro Concentrado Revitalizante • Colabora con la reparación en el aspecto de la piel. Colabora com a reparação no aparência da pele • Ayuda a afinar las líneas de expresión de la tez madura. Ajuda a afinar as marcas de expressão da pele madura • Brinda una hidratación continua y prolongada. Proporciona uma hidratação contínua e prolongada Ingredientes Ingredientes Péptidos. Peptídeos Extracto de ginseng. Extrato de ginseng Crema de Cuidado Intensivo para Contorno de Ojos. Creme de tratamento Intensivo para Contorno de olhos • Mejora la elasticidad y la flexibilidad de la piel. Melhora a elasticidade e flexibilidade da pele • Fórmula que revitaliza y suaviza la piel del contorno de los ojos. Fórmula que revitaliza e suaviza a pele do contorno dos olhos • Hidrata y tonifica la piel. Hidrata e tonificaa pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Coenzima Q10. Coenzima Q10 Aceite de jojoba. Óleo de Jojoba Vitamina E. Vitamina E 30 ml (1 Fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 14.2 g (0.5 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 43 g (1.5 oz) Uso Diario Noche 45 g (1.6 oz) Uso Diario Día Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 45 44 CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA CUTIS MADURO PELE MADURA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  47. 47. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Gel Exfoliante para Cutis Mixto-Graso Gel Esfoliante para peles mistas-oleosas Gel Limpiador para Cutis Mixto-Graso Gel de Limpeza para Pele Mista-Oleosa • Limpia de forma profunda al mismo tiempo que exfolia suavemente la piel. Limpa de forma profunda ao mesmo tempo que esfolia suavemente a pele • Con finos granos de arroz y que ayudan a remover las impurezas. Com grãos finos de arroz e que ajudam a remover as impurezas Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina C. Vitamina C Extracto de jengibre. Extrato de gengibre Vitamina E. Vitamina E Extracto de té verde. Extrato de chá verde • Fórmula rica en antioxidantes. Fórmula rica em antioxidantes • Tonifica e hidrata mientras brinda limpieza. Tonifica e hidrata enquanto oferece limpeza • Remueve las impurezas. Remove as impurezas Ingredientes. Ingredientes Ácido salicílico. Ácido salicílico Extracto de pepino. Extrato de pepino Vitaminas E y C. Vitaminas E e C 147 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 225 g (8 oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche 46 47 CUTIS MIXTO A GRASO PELE MISTA A OLEOSA CUTIS MIXTO A GRASO PELE MISTA A OLEOSA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  48. 48. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Gel Exfoliante para Cutis Mixto-Graso Gel Esfoliante para peles mistas-oleosas Gel Limpiador para Cutis Mixto-Graso Gel de Limpeza para Pele Mista-Oleosa • Limpia de forma profunda al mismo tiempo que exfolia suavemente la piel. Limpa de forma profunda ao mesmo tempo que esfolia suavemente a pele • Con finos granos de arroz y que ayudan a remover las impurezas. Com grãos finos de arroz e que ajudam a remover as impurezas Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina C. Vitamina C Extracto de jengibre. Extrato de gengibre Vitamina E. Vitamina E Extracto de té verde. Extrato de chá verde • Fórmula rica en antioxidantes. Fórmula rica em antioxidantes • Tonifica e hidrata mientras brinda limpieza. Tonifica e hidrata enquanto oferece limpeza • Remueve las impurezas. Remove as impurezas Ingredientes. Ingredientes Ácido salicílico. Ácido salicílico Extracto de pepino. Extrato de pepino Vitaminas E y C. Vitaminas E e C 147 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 225 g (8 oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche 46 47 CUTIS MIXTO A GRASO PELE MISTA A OLEOSA CUTIS MIXTO A GRASO PELE MISTA A OLEOSA FACIAL FACE FACIAL FACE
  49. 49. B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B C o r p o r a l B o d y
  50. 50. B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B C o r p o r a l B o d y
  51. 51. Exfoliante Corporal Esfoliante Corporal Gel Refrescante Facial y Corporal Gel refrescante Facial e Corporal • Ideal para una limpieza profunda en todo el cuerpo. Ideal para Rosto e Corpo, e para realizar uma limpeza profunda em todo o corpo • Remueve las células muertas sin dañar la piel. Remove as células mortas sem danificar a peleI Ingredientes Ingredientes Cafeína. Cafeína Papaina. Papaina Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Aceite de almendras. Óleo de amêndoa • Brinda hidratación y frescura. Ideal para Corpo e Rosto • Ideal para después de la exposición solar y el afeitado. Proporciona hidratação e frescor Ingredientes: Ingredientes Aloe vera. Aloe vera Hamamelis. Hamamelis Caléndula. Calêndula Crema Corporal de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera. Creme Corporal de Hidratação profunda com Aloe Vera • Hidratación inmediata. Hidratação imediata • Rápida absorción. Absorção rápida • Textura ideal para un masaje relajante. Textura ideal para uma massagem Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de manzanilla. Extrato de camomila Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminas A e E Romero. Alecrim 150 ml (5 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 51 CORPORAL BODY 50 CORPORAL BODY CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL
  52. 52. Exfoliante Corporal Esfoliante Corporal Gel Refrescante Facial y Corporal Gel refrescante Facial e Corporal • Ideal para una limpieza profunda en todo el cuerpo. Ideal para Rosto e Corpo, e para realizar uma limpeza profunda em todo o corpo • Remueve las células muertas sin dañar la piel. Remove as células mortas sem danificar a peleI Ingredientes Ingredientes Cafeína. Cafeína Papaina. Papaina Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Aceite de almendras. Óleo de amêndoa • Brinda hidratación y frescura. Ideal para Corpo e Rosto • Ideal para después de la exposición solar y el afeitado. Proporciona hidratação e frescor Ingredientes: Ingredientes Aloe vera. Aloe vera Hamamelis. Hamamelis Caléndula. Calêndula Crema Corporal de Hidratación Profunda con Aloe Vera. Creme Corporal de Hidratação profunda com Aloe Vera • Hidratación inmediata. Hidratação imediata • Rápida absorción. Absorção rápida • Textura ideal para un masaje relajante. Textura ideal para uma massagem Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de manzanilla. Extrato de camomila Vitaminas A y E. Vitaminas A e E Romero. Alecrim 150 ml (5 fl oz) Dos veces por semana Día y Noche 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 51 CORPORAL BODY 50 CORPORAL BODY CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL
  53. 53. Crema Protectora Solar FPS 50. Creme protetor solar FPS 50 • Fórmula resistente • al agua. Fórmula resistente à água • Ideal para la protección ante los rayos UVA/ UVB. Ideal para a proteção contra Raios UVA/UVB • Libre de alcohol. Sem álcool Ingredientes Ingredientes Aloe vera. Aloe Vera Green tea extract. Extrato de chá verde Allantoin. Alantoína 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Uso Diário Dia Crema Corporal para Piel de Naranja Creme Corporal Anticelulite • Ideal para trabajar y prevenir las zonas con celulitis. deal para o trabalho e prevenir áreas com celulite • Fórmula ligera de rápida absorción. Fórmula leve de absorção rápida • Hidrata y suaviza la piel. Hidrata e suaviza a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes L-carnitina. L-carnitina Cafeína. Cafeína Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso diario Día y Noche Gel para Estrías Gel para Estrías • Ayuda a prevenir y mejorar la apariencia de la piel con estrías. Ajuda a prevenir e melhorar a aparência da pele com estrias • Brinda elasticidad y humectación a la piel. Fornece elasticidade e hidratação da pele • Se puede utilizar durante el embarazo. Você pode usar durante a gravidez Ingredientes Ingredientes Arginina. Arginina Moringa. Moringa Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado Pepino. Pepino 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Día Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 52 53 CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CORPORAL BODY CORPORAL BODY
  54. 54. Crema Protectora Solar FPS 50. Creme protetor solar FPS 50 • Fórmula resistente • al agua. Fórmula resistente à água • Ideal para la protección ante los rayos UVA/ UVB. Ideal para a proteção contra Raios UVA/UVB • Libre de alcohol. Sem álcool Ingredientes Ingredientes Aloe vera. Aloe Vera Green tea extract. Extrato de chá verde Allantoin. Alantoína 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Uso Diário Dia Crema Corporal para Piel de Naranja Creme Corporal Anticelulite • Ideal para trabajar y prevenir las zonas con celulitis. deal para o trabalho e prevenir áreas com celulite • Fórmula ligera de rápida absorción. Fórmula leve de absorção rápida • Hidrata y suaviza la piel. Hidrata e suaviza a pele Ingredientes Ingredientes L-carnitina. L-carnitina Cafeína. Cafeína Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso diario Día y Noche Gel para Estrías Gel para Estrías • Ayuda a prevenir y mejorar la apariencia de la piel con estrías. Ajuda a prevenir e melhorar a aparência da pele com estrias • Brinda elasticidad y humectación a la piel. Fornece elasticidade e hidratação da pele • Se puede utilizar durante el embarazo. Você pode usar durante a gravidez Ingredientes Ingredientes Arginina. Arginina Moringa. Moringa Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado Pepino. Pepino 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Día Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 52 53 CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CORPORAL BODY CORPORAL BODY
  55. 55. Crema de Manos Creme para as mãos • Elimina las bacterias de las manos en un 99.99%. Elimina as bactérias das mãos em 99.99%. • 100% libre de alcohol. 100% livre de álcool Brinda humectación y nutrición a las manos. Proporciona hidratação e nutrição para as mãos Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Pantenol. Pantenol -Vainilla Baunilha -Manzana-pera Maçã - Pêra 60 ml (2 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Crema para Manos Creme para as mãos • Colabora en la restauración de la elasticidad y firmeza de la piel. Colabora na restauração da elasticidade e firmeza da pele • Enriquecida con activos que colaboran a la prevención y disminución de las manchas en las manos. Enriquecido com ativos que colaboram na prevenção e redução das manchas nas as mãos Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina C. Vitamina C Ácido glicólico. Ácido glicólico Extracto de semilla de uva. Extrato de sementes de uva Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado 90 ml (3 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 54 CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CORPORAL BODY 55 CORPORAL BODY
  56. 56. Crema de Manos Creme para as mãos • Elimina las bacterias de las manos en un 99.99%. Elimina as bactérias das mãos em 99.99%. • 100% libre de alcohol. 100% livre de álcool Brinda humectación y nutrición a las manos. Proporciona hidratação e nutrição para as mãos Ingredientes Ingredientes Ácido hialurónico. Ácido hialurônico Manteca de karité. Manteiga de Karité Pantenol. Pantenol -Vainilla Baunilha -Manzana-pera Maçã - Pêra 60 ml (2 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Crema para Manos Creme para as mãos • Colabora en la restauración de la elasticidad y firmeza de la piel. Colabora na restauração da elasticidade e firmeza da pele • Enriquecida con activos que colaboran a la prevención y disminución de las manchas en las manos. Enriquecido com ativos que colaboram na prevenção e redução das manchas nas as mãos Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitamina C. Vitamina C Ácido glicólico. Ácido glicólico Extracto de semilla de uva. Extrato de sementes de uva Colágeno hidrolizado. Colágeno hidrolisado 90 ml (3 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 54 CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CORPORAL BODY 55 CORPORAL BODY
  57. 57. l P l u s O m l m l P l m l P l u l P l u s l P O m l P l u s
  58. 58. l P l u s O m l m l P l m l P l u l P l u s l P O m l P l u s
  59. 59. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Omniplus Gel Premium Omniplus Gel Premium • Ayuda mejorando la elasticidad y flexibilidad de la piel. Ajuda melhorando a elasticidade e flexibilidade da pele • Brinda hidratación y aporta un aspecto saludable. Proporciona hidratação e traz um aspecto Saudável • Promueve una textura suave, tersa y saludable sobre la piel. Promove uma textura suave, macia e saudável na pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Extractos de:. Extratos de: Levadura. Levedura Hoja de olivo. Folha de oliva Árnica. Arnica Frutas silvestres. Frutas silvestres Aloe vera. Aloe vera Aceite de jojoba. Óleo de Jojoba Bisabolol. Bisabolol Bálsamo Labial Omniplus FPS 15 Bálsamo labial Omniplus FPS 15 • Protege de los rayos UVA y UVB. Protege contra raios UVA e UVB • Ayuda a regenerar visiblemente los labios. Ajuda a regenerar visivelmente os lábios • Fórmula hidratante de textura suave y cremosa. Fórmula umectante com textura suave e cremosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Aceite de coco. Óleo de coco Manteca de murumuru y karité. Manteiga de murumuru e karité Delicioso aroma a fresa. Aroma delicioso morango 8 g (0.28 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 30 g (1 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 58 OMNIPLUS CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL OMNIPLUS 59
  60. 60. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Omniplus Gel Premium Omniplus Gel Premium • Ayuda mejorando la elasticidad y flexibilidad de la piel. Ajuda melhorando a elasticidade e flexibilidade da pele • Brinda hidratación y aporta un aspecto saludable. Proporciona hidratação e traz um aspecto Saudável • Promueve una textura suave, tersa y saludable sobre la piel. Promove uma textura suave, macia e saudável na pele Ingredientes Ingredientes Extractos de:. Extratos de: Levadura. Levedura Hoja de olivo. Folha de oliva Árnica. Arnica Frutas silvestres. Frutas silvestres Aloe vera. Aloe vera Aceite de jojoba. Óleo de Jojoba Bisabolol. Bisabolol Bálsamo Labial Omniplus FPS 15 Bálsamo labial Omniplus FPS 15 • Protege de los rayos UVA y UVB. Protege contra raios UVA e UVB • Ayuda a regenerar visiblemente los labios. Ajuda a regenerar visivelmente os lábios • Fórmula hidratante de textura suave y cremosa. Fórmula umectante com textura suave e cremosa Ingredientes Ingredientes Aceite de coco. Óleo de coco Manteca de murumuru y karité. Manteiga de murumuru e karité Delicioso aroma a fresa. Aroma delicioso morango 8 g (0.28 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 30 g (1 oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 58 OMNIPLUS CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL CUIDADO PERSONAL CUIDADO PESSOAL OMNIPLUS 59
  61. 61. H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i C a p i l a r
  62. 62. H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i C a p i l a r
  63. 63. Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para Cabello Débil Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para cabelo frágil • Fórmula con activos que promueven el crecimiento del cabello. Fórmula com ingredientes ativos que promovem o crescimento do cabelos • Fortalece el cabello débil. Fortalece o cabelo frágil Ingredientes Ingredientes Biotina. Biotina Extracto de guaraná. Extrato de guaraná Proteína hidrolizada. Proteína hidrolisada • Ideal para todo tipo de cabello. Ideal para todos os tipos cabelos • Brinda suavidad, vitalidad e hidratación. Oferece suavidade, vitalidade e hidratação • Proporciona brillo intenso. Proporciona brilho intenso Ingredientes Ingredientes Pantenol. Pantenol Proteína de trigo hidrolizada. Proteína de trigo hidrolisada Semilla de quinoa. Semente de quinoa Shampoo con Extractos Herbales de Origen Natural Shampoo com Extratos Vegetais de origem natural 240 ml (8 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 300 ml (10 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Acondicionador con Extractos Herbales de Origen Natural Condicionador com Extratos Vegetais de origem natural • Brinda acondicionamiento y cuidado diario a la fibra capilar. Fornece condicionamento e cuidados diários da fibra capilar • Fórmula hidratante que aporta vitalidad, brillo y suavidad. Fórmula umectante que traz vitalidade, brilho lustroso • Ideal para cabello sano, teñido o maltratado. Ideal para cabelos saudáveis, coloridos ou danificados Ingredientes Ingredientes Proteína de trigo. Proteína de trigo Extracto de Omniplus. Extrato de Omniplus 240 ml (8 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 63 CAPILAR CAPILAR 62 CAPILAR CAPILAR DIARIO DIÁRIO DIARIO DIÁRIO
  64. 64. Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para Cabello Débil Shampoo de Cuidado Especial para cabelo frágil • Fórmula con activos que promueven el crecimiento del cabello. Fórmula com ingredientes ativos que promovem o crescimento do cabelos • Fortalece el cabello débil. Fortalece o cabelo frágil Ingredientes Ingredientes Biotina. Biotina Extracto de guaraná. Extrato de guaraná Proteína hidrolizada. Proteína hidrolisada • Ideal para todo tipo de cabello. Ideal para todos os tipos cabelos • Brinda suavidad, vitalidad e hidratación. Oferece suavidade, vitalidade e hidratação • Proporciona brillo intenso. Proporciona brilho intenso Ingredientes Ingredientes Pantenol. Pantenol Proteína de trigo hidrolizada. Proteína de trigo hidrolisada Semilla de quinoa. Semente de quinoa Shampoo con Extractos Herbales de Origen Natural Shampoo com Extratos Vegetais de origem natural 240 ml (8 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche 300 ml (10 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Acondicionador con Extractos Herbales de Origen Natural Condicionador com Extratos Vegetais de origem natural • Brinda acondicionamiento y cuidado diario a la fibra capilar. Fornece condicionamento e cuidados diários da fibra capilar • Fórmula hidratante que aporta vitalidad, brillo y suavidad. Fórmula umectante que traz vitalidade, brilho lustroso • Ideal para cabello sano, teñido o maltratado. Ideal para cabelos saudáveis, coloridos ou danificados Ingredientes Ingredientes Proteína de trigo. Proteína de trigo Extracto de Omniplus. Extrato de Omniplus 240 ml (8 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite Uso Diário Dia e Noite 63 CAPILAR CAPILAR 62 CAPILAR CAPILAR DIARIO DIÁRIO DIARIO DIÁRIO
  65. 65. Complejo Multivitamínico Capilar Complexo multivitamínicos Capilar • Mejora la apariencia de las fibras capilares. Melhora a aparência das fibras capilares • Colabora con la disminución del frizz. Colabora com a redução de frizz • Tratamiento intensivo para el cabello reseco y maltratado. Tratamento intensivo para cabelos secos e maltratados Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas B5 y B6. Vitaminas B5 e B6 Semilla de melocotón. Semente de pêssego Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada 5 ampolletas/ 5 ampoules 10 ml (0.34 fl oz) cada una/each) Una a tres veces por semana Día y Noche Gel Fijador para el Cabello Gel de fixação para cabelos • Fórmula libre de alcohol. Fórmula livre de álcool • Con nutrientes que no maltratan el cuero cabelludo. Com nutrientes que não maltratam o couro cabeludo • No deja residuos. Não deixa resíduos Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de Omniplus. Extrato de Omniplus 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite 65 DIARIO DIÁRIO CAPILAR CAPILAR 64 CAPILAR CAPILAR DIARIO DIÁRIO
  66. 66. Complejo Multivitamínico Capilar Complexo multivitamínicos Capilar • Mejora la apariencia de las fibras capilares. Melhora a aparência das fibras capilares • Colabora con la disminución del frizz. Colabora com a redução de frizz • Tratamiento intensivo para el cabello reseco y maltratado. Tratamento intensivo para cabelos secos e maltratados Ingredientes Ingredientes Vitaminas B5 y B6. Vitaminas B5 e B6 Semilla de melocotón. Semente de pêssego Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada 5 ampolletas/ 5 ampoules 10 ml (0.34 fl oz) cada una/each) Una a tres veces por semana Día y Noche Gel Fijador para el Cabello Gel de fixação para cabelos • Fórmula libre de alcohol. Fórmula livre de álcool • Con nutrientes que no maltratan el cuero cabelludo. Com nutrientes que não maltratam o couro cabeludo • No deja residuos. Não deixa resíduos Ingredientes Ingredientes Extracto de Omniplus. Extrato de Omniplus 150 ml (5 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Uso Diário Dia e Noite Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite 65 DIARIO DIÁRIO CAPILAR CAPILAR 64 CAPILAR CAPILAR DIARIO DIÁRIO
  67. 67. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Mascarilla Reparadora Capilar Máscara de Reparação Capilar • Acondiciona intensamente el cabello. Condiciona intensamente o cabelos • Brinda un cabello sedoso, manejable y brillante. Deixa os cabelos sedosos, manuseáveis e brilhantes • Contribuye a restaurar las fibras capilares consiguiendo un aspecto saludable. Contribui para a restauração das fibras capilares obtendo uma aparência saudável Ingredientes Ingredientes Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada Extractos de algas. marinas. Extratos de algas marinhas Inula. Inula 250 ml (8.5 fl oz) Una a tres veces por semana Día y Noche Shampoo Color Protect Shampoo Color Protect • Formulado para fortalecer y reparar la cutícula capilar. Formulado para fortalecer e reparar a cutícula capilar • Promueve la duración del tinte. Promove a durabilidade do tingimento • Da a la cutícula capilar una apariencia saludable. Dá a cutícula capilar uma aparência saudável Ingredientes Ingredientes Melocotón. Pêssego Semilla de girasol. Semente de girassol 300 ml (10 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite 66 INTENSIVO INTENSIV0 COLOR COR CAPILAR CAPILAR 67 CAPILAR CAPILAR
  68. 68. Uso Diário Dia e Noite Mascarilla Reparadora Capilar Máscara de Reparação Capilar • Acondiciona intensamente el cabello. Condiciona intensamente o cabelos • Brinda un cabello sedoso, manejable y brillante. Deixa os cabelos sedosos, manuseáveis e brilhantes • Contribuye a restaurar las fibras capilares consiguiendo un aspecto saludable. Contribui para a restauração das fibras capilares obtendo uma aparência saudável Ingredientes Ingredientes Queratina hidrolizada. Queratina hidrolisada Extractos de algas. marinas. Extratos de algas marinhas Inula. Inula 250 ml (8.5 fl oz) Una a tres veces por semana Día y Noche Shampoo Color Protect Shampoo Color Protect • Formulado para fortalecer y reparar la cutícula capilar. Formulado para fortalecer e reparar a cutícula capilar • Promueve la duración del tinte. Promove a durabilidade do tingimento • Da a la cutícula capilar una apariencia saludable. Dá a cutícula capilar uma aparência saudável Ingredientes Ingredientes Melocotón. Pêssego Semilla de girasol. Semente de girassol 300 ml (10 fl oz) Uso Diario Día y Noche Duas vezes por semana Dia e Noite 66 INTENSIVO INTENSIV0 COLOR COR CAPILAR CAPILAR 67 CAPILAR CAPILAR
  69. 69. z a m i e z a m i e a n z a m a m i e e 8/00 Rubio Claro Light Blonde 6/7 Moka Mocha 6/00 Rubio Oscuro Dark Blonde 5/00 Castaño Claro Light brown 1/00 Negro Natural Black 3/00 Castaño Oscuro Dark brown 6/66 Rojo Red Tinte Permanente sin Amoniaco Permanent Dye Ammonia-Free • Fórmula de última generación que tiñe tu cabello sin dañarlo. State-of-the-art formula that colors your hair without damaging it • Pigmentos de alta calidad para un color intenso y radiante por más tiempo. High quality pigments that provide intense and radiant color for longer • Adicionado con activos reparadores y protectores, que colaboran en fortalecer el cabello devolviéndole su elasticidad y resistencia al quiebre. Added with repairing and protective actives, which collaborate in strengthening the hair, giving it back its elasticity and resistance to breakage • 100% libre de amoniaco. 100% ammonia free Ingredientes Ingredients Queratina hidrolizada. Hydrolyzed keratin Bisabolol. Bisabolol Una aplicación Día y Noche An application Day and Night 69 CAPILAR CAPILAR 68 CAPILAR CAPILAR
  70. 70. z a m i e z a m i e a n z a m a m i e e 8/00 Rubio Claro Light Blonde 6/7 Moka Mocha 6/00 Rubio Oscuro Dark Blonde 5/00 Castaño Claro Light brown 1/00 Negro Natural Black 3/00 Castaño Oscuro Dark brown 6/66 Rojo Red Tinte Permanente sin Amoniaco Permanent Dye Ammonia-Free • Fórmula de última generación que tiñe tu cabello sin dañarlo. State-of-the-art formula that colors your hair without damaging it • Pigmentos de alta calidad para un color intenso y radiante por más tiempo. High quality pigments that provide intense and radiant color for longer • Adicionado con activos reparadores y protectores, que colaboran en fortalecer el cabello devolviéndole su elasticidad y resistencia al quiebre. Added with repairing and protective actives, which collaborate in strengthening the hair, giving it back its elasticity and resistance to breakage • 100% libre de amoniaco. 100% ammonia free Ingredientes Ingredients Queratina hidrolizada. Hydrolyzed keratin Bisabolol. Bisabolol Una aplicación Día y Noche An application Day and Night 69 CAPILAR CAPILAR 68 CAPILAR CAPILAR
  71. 71. La colección de labiales mate KV. ofrece siete diferentes tonos que destacan por sus colores intensos de alta pigmentación, que brindan una aplicación precisa y cobertura completa gracias a su fórmula con ingredientes de origen natural ideales para la humectación de los labios. A coleção de batons matte KV oferece sete tonalidades diferentes que se destacam por suas cores intensas e altamente pigmentadas, que proporcionam precisão e cobertura completa graças a sua fórmula com ingredientes naturais ideais para hidratação natural dos lábios Beneficios Benefícios • Alta pigmentación. Alta pigmentação • Resistente al agua. Resistente à água • Larga duración. Longa duração • Alto poder cubriente. Alto poder de cobertura • Secado rápido. Secagem rápida • Acabado mate. Acabado em matte • Textura cremosa. Textura cremosa • Aroma delicioso. Aroma delicioso • Fórmula enriquecida con vitamina E y aceite de argán. Fórmula enriquecida com vitamina E e óleo de argão N a i r o b i S a m b u r u A t a c a m a K a l a h a r i G o b i M a s a i #MateKV #MateKV Paso 1: Aplica en tus labios de manera homogénea, iniciando en las comisuras de los labios y hacia el centro con movimientos cortos. Passo 1: Aplique em seus lábios de uma maneira homogênea, começando pelos cantos dos lábios e em direção ao centro com pequenos movimentos Paso 2: Evita juntar los labios hasta que seque completamente. Etapa 2: Evite juntar seus lábios até que seque completamente Paso 3: Reaplica si es necesario. Etapa 3: Reaplicar se necessário TIP: Es suficiente aplicar una cantidad pequeña de producto, esto ayudará a que tus labios sequen más rápido y logres un efecto duradero DICA: É suficiente aplicar uma pequena quantidade de produto, isto ajudará para fazer seus lábios secarem mais rápido e atingir um efeito duradouro 6 g (o.21 oz) B a t o m l í q u i d o m a t t e 72 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 73
  72. 72. La colección de labiales mate KV. ofrece siete diferentes tonos que destacan por sus colores intensos de alta pigmentación, que brindan una aplicación precisa y cobertura completa gracias a su fórmula con ingredientes de origen natural ideales para la humectación de los labios. A coleção de batons matte KV oferece sete tonalidades diferentes que se destacam por suas cores intensas e altamente pigmentadas, que proporcionam precisão e cobertura completa graças a sua fórmula com ingredientes naturais ideais para hidratação natural dos lábios Beneficios Benefícios • Alta pigmentación. Alta pigmentação • Resistente al agua. Resistente à água • Larga duración. Longa duração • Alto poder cubriente. Alto poder de cobertura • Secado rápido. Secagem rápida • Acabado mate. Acabado em matte • Textura cremosa. Textura cremosa • Aroma delicioso. Aroma delicioso • Fórmula enriquecida con vitamina E y aceite de argán. Fórmula enriquecida com vitamina E e óleo de argão N a i r o b i S a m b u r u A t a c a m a K a l a h a r i G o b i M a s a i #MateKV #MateKV Paso 1: Aplica en tus labios de manera homogénea, iniciando en las comisuras de los labios y hacia el centro con movimientos cortos. Passo 1: Aplique em seus lábios de uma maneira homogênea, começando pelos cantos dos lábios e em direção ao centro com pequenos movimentos Paso 2: Evita juntar los labios hasta que seque completamente. Etapa 2: Evite juntar seus lábios até que seque completamente Paso 3: Reaplica si es necesario. Etapa 3: Reaplicar se necessário TIP: Es suficiente aplicar una cantidad pequeña de producto, esto ayudará a que tus labios sequen más rápido y logres un efecto duradero DICA: É suficiente aplicar uma pequena quantidade de produto, isto ajudará para fazer seus lábios secarem mais rápido e atingir um efeito duradouro 6 g (o.21 oz) B a t o m l í q u i d o m a t t e 72 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 73
  73. 73. *Edición limitada Edição limitada Destaca tu propio brillo Destaque seu próprio brilho Kaus y Kuma son dos iluminadores cremosos elaborados con pigmentos luminosos que depositan pequeñas partículas de brillo en la piel que, a su vez, reflejan la luz de una forma radiante. Kaus e Kuma são dois iluminadores Cremosos, à base de pigmento que depositam pequenas quantidades de luz. partículas de brilho sobre a pele que, em seu tempo, eles refletem a luz de uma maneira radiante. Su cómoda presentación permite aplicarlas en el rostro y en todo el cuerpo para resaltar, estilizar y dar luminosidad de una forma natural. Sua apresentação agradável permite aplicá-los no rosto e em todo o corpo para destacar, dar estilo e dar luz natural Beneficios Benefícios Fácil aplicación. Fácil aplicação Brinda a la piel una apariencia radiante. Dá à pele uma aparência radiante Textura brillante, satinada y luminosa. Textura brilhante, acetinada e luminosa Delicioso aroma. Aroma delicioso Tono Beige Brillante (Kaus). Tonalidade Bege Brilhante (Kaus) Tono Rose Gold (Kuma). Tonalidade Rosa Gold Shade (Kuma) Fórmula enriquecida con vitamina E y aceite de jojoba. Fórmula enriquecida com vitamina E e óleo de jojoba Kuma Kaus #IluminaKV Te aconsejamos aplicarlo en:. Aconselhamos que você a aplique: • Arco de las cejas, para ampliar la mirada y levantar el párpado. No arco da sobrancelha, para ampliar o visual e levantar sua pálpebra • En el exterior del lagrimal, si lo que deseas es desviar la atención de las ojeras. Na parte externa do duto lacrimal, se o que você quer é desviar a atenção das olheiras • En la parte superior de los pómulos, en forma diagonal, para definir y afinar los rasgos. Na parte de cima das maçãs do rosto, em forma diagonal, para definir e refinar as características • En el centro de la frente, tabique, barbilla y la V de los labios para definir puntos, resaltarlos y afinarlos. No centro da testa, septo, queixo e o V dos lábios para definir pontos, realçá-los e refiná-los • Aplica en clavículas y escote para agregar luminosidad. Aplica-se a colarinhos e decote • para maior clareza 6 g (o.21 oz) barras Ilumina d o ras 74 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 75
  74. 74. *Edición limitada Edição limitada Destaca tu propio brillo Destaque seu próprio brilho Kaus y Kuma son dos iluminadores cremosos elaborados con pigmentos luminosos que depositan pequeñas partículas de brillo en la piel que, a su vez, reflejan la luz de una forma radiante. Kaus e Kuma são dois iluminadores Cremosos, à base de pigmento que depositam pequenas quantidades de luz. partículas de brilho sobre a pele que, em seu tempo, eles refletem a luz de uma maneira radiante. Su cómoda presentación permite aplicarlas en el rostro y en todo el cuerpo para resaltar, estilizar y dar luminosidad de una forma natural. Sua apresentação agradável permite aplicá-los no rosto e em todo o corpo para destacar, dar estilo e dar luz natural Beneficios Benefícios Fácil aplicación. Fácil aplicação Brinda a la piel una apariencia radiante. Dá à pele uma aparência radiante Textura brillante, satinada y luminosa. Textura brilhante, acetinada e luminosa Delicioso aroma. Aroma delicioso Tono Beige Brillante (Kaus). Tonalidade Bege Brilhante (Kaus) Tono Rose Gold (Kuma). Tonalidade Rosa Gold Shade (Kuma) Fórmula enriquecida con vitamina E y aceite de jojoba. Fórmula enriquecida com vitamina E e óleo de jojoba Kuma Kaus #IluminaKV Te aconsejamos aplicarlo en:. Aconselhamos que você a aplique: • Arco de las cejas, para ampliar la mirada y levantar el párpado. No arco da sobrancelha, para ampliar o visual e levantar sua pálpebra • En el exterior del lagrimal, si lo que deseas es desviar la atención de las ojeras. Na parte externa do duto lacrimal, se o que você quer é desviar a atenção das olheiras • En la parte superior de los pómulos, en forma diagonal, para definir y afinar los rasgos. Na parte de cima das maçãs do rosto, em forma diagonal, para definir e refinar as características • En el centro de la frente, tabique, barbilla y la V de los labios para definir puntos, resaltarlos y afinarlos. No centro da testa, septo, queixo e o V dos lábios para definir pontos, realçá-los e refiná-los • Aplica en clavículas y escote para agregar luminosidad. Aplica-se a colarinhos e decote • para maior clareza 6 g (o.21 oz) barras Ilumina d o ras 74 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 75
  75. 75. BURDEOS: Notas: Frambuesas cristalizadas, flor de manzano y rosa damascena. Família Olfativa: Framboesas cristalizadas, flor de maçã e rosa damasceno PARÍS: Notas: Manzana, peonia fresca, flor de tiare y ambrox. Família Olfativa: Maçã, peônia fresca, flor de tiare e ambrox CANNES: Notas: Magnolia, peonia y fressia. Família olfativa: Magnólia, peônia e fressia Refinada y suave bruma especialmente formulada para cuerpo y cabello con ingredientes de origen natural que humectan, refrescan y envuelven con una delicada fragancia. Refinada e suave mistura, especialmente formulada para corpo e cabelo com ingredientes naturais que hidratam, refrescam e envolvem com uma delicada fragrância Beneficios Benefícios • Adicionada con extractos de origen natural como portulaca y flor de loto. Com extratos de origem natural como portulaca e flor de lótus • Proporcionan humectación e hidrata a la piel y cabello. Proporciona umectação e hidratação para a pele e o cabelo • Brinda una sensación de frescura. Proporciona uma sensação de frescor • Delicioso y delicado aroma. Aroma delicioso e delicado #AromaKV Uso corporal: Rociar en el cuerpo después del baño o ducha. Retocar durante el día cuantas veces sea necesario. Uso corporal: Pulverizar no corpo após o banho. Retocar durante o dia sempre que necessário Uso en el cabello: Rociar sobre el cabello húmedo o seco. Retocar durante el día cuantas veces sea necesario. Pulverizar no cabelo úmido ou seco. 83 ml (3.fl oz) *Edición limitada París *Edição limitada Paris Lociones Loções 76 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 77
  76. 76. BURDEOS: Notas: Frambuesas cristalizadas, flor de manzano y rosa damascena. Família Olfativa: Framboesas cristalizadas, flor de maçã e rosa damasceno PARÍS: Notas: Manzana, peonia fresca, flor de tiare y ambrox. Família Olfativa: Maçã, peônia fresca, flor de tiare e ambrox CANNES: Notas: Magnolia, peonia y fressia. Família olfativa: Magnólia, peônia e fressia Refinada y suave bruma especialmente formulada para cuerpo y cabello con ingredientes de origen natural que humectan, refrescan y envuelven con una delicada fragancia. Refinada e suave mistura, especialmente formulada para corpo e cabelo com ingredientes naturais que hidratam, refrescam e envolvem com uma delicada fragrância Beneficios Benefícios • Adicionada con extractos de origen natural como portulaca y flor de loto. Com extratos de origem natural como portulaca e flor de lótus • Proporcionan humectación e hidrata a la piel y cabello. Proporciona umectação e hidratação para a pele e o cabelo • Brinda una sensación de frescura. Proporciona uma sensação de frescor • Delicioso y delicado aroma. Aroma delicioso e delicado #AromaKV Uso corporal: Rociar en el cuerpo después del baño o ducha. Retocar durante el día cuantas veces sea necesario. Uso corporal: Pulverizar no corpo após o banho. Retocar durante o dia sempre que necessário Uso en el cabello: Rociar sobre el cabello húmedo o seco. Retocar durante el día cuantas veces sea necesario. Pulverizar no cabelo úmido ou seco. 83 ml (3.fl oz) *Edición limitada París *Edição limitada Paris Lociones Loções 76 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 77
  77. 77. Teléfono Gratuito Telefone Gratuito Desde España / Para Espanha 900 210 168 Desde Italia / Para Itália 00 956 528 Países Europeos y Extracomunitarios Países europeus e Extracomunitários Tel. +0034 91 400 8590 Madrid Tel. +0034 91 400 8438 Fax. +0034 91 574 7168 Calle Jorge Juan 127 LB, Barrio Salamanca, C.P. 28009 Madrid, España. creoeuropa@omnilife.com Nota: comunícate con nosotros para guiarte en cómo hacer tus pedidos al Centro de Distribución de España desde cualquier país de la Unión Europea. Nota: contate-nos para guiá-lo em como fazer os seus pedidos no Centro de Distribuição da Espanha desde qualquer país da União Europeia. 78 79 CEDIS Centros de Distribución contacto@seytu.com Centros de Distribuição Notas PARA INFORMES, COMPRAS Y AFILIACIÓNES ESCRIBENOS POR WHATSAPP O POR NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES PARA INFORMAÇÃO, COMPRAS E FILIAÇÕES ESCREVA-NOS ATRAVÉS DO WHATSAPP OU DAS NOSSAS REDES SOCIAIS DISTRIBUIDORA INDEPENDIENTE +51 982-458-761 www.sebellaytu.com sebellaytu
  78. 78. Teléfono Gratuito Telefone Gratuito Desde España / Para Espanha 900 210 168 Desde Italia / Para Itália 00 956 528 Países Europeos y Extracomunitarios Países europeus e Extracomunitários Tel. +0034 91 400 8590 Madrid Tel. +0034 91 400 8438 Fax. +0034 91 574 7168 Calle Jorge Juan 127 LB, Barrio Salamanca, C.P. 28009 Madrid, España. creoeuropa@omnilife.com Nota: comunícate con nosotros para guiarte en cómo hacer tus pedidos al Centro de Distribución de España desde cualquier país de la Unión Europea. Nota: contate-nos para guiá-lo em como fazer os seus pedidos no Centro de Distribuição da Espanha desde qualquer país da União Europeia. 78 79 CEDIS Centros de Distribución contacto@seytu.com Centros de Distribuição Notas PARA INFORMES, COMPRAS Y AFILIACIÓNES ESCRIBENOS POR WHATSAPP O POR NUESTRAS REDES SOCIALES PARA INFORMAÇÃO, COMPRAS E FILIAÇÕES ESCREVA-NOS ATRAVÉS DO WHATSAPP OU DAS NOSSAS REDES SOCIAIS DISTRIBUIDORA INDEPENDIENTE +51 982-458-761 www.sebellaytu.com sebellaytu

