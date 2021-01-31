Seytú España - Unión Europea Catálogo 2020 (ENG-IT) V3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
In SEYTÚ we help you to release all your potential, we support you in every step and every idea that arises in your mind. ...
m i e n t a n z a m h i n n n c h i n Eyelash Mascara Mascara per ciglia • Waterproof. Resistente all'acqua • Light form...
M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k e u p M a k e u p
6 7 MAQUILLAJE MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Creamy Natural Golden Beige Simply Natural Natural Beige Nude Beige Pale Foun...
FOUNDATION BASE FOUNDATION BASE Medium Natural Light Fair 2 in 1 Makeup 2 in 1 Make up compatto • Average coverage. Coper...
Moisturizing Lipstick Rossetto Idratante • Intense colors with excellent hold. Colori intensi con tenuta eccellente • Mois...
EYES OCCHI Eyebrow Liner Kit Kit compatto per sopracciglia • Smooth and creamy texture. Struttura morbida e cremosa • Exce...
EYES OCCHI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Eyeliner Penliner Eyeliner a pennarello Eyeliner Pencil Matita Occhi Feline Felin...
p M a k a k e u p ACCESSORIES ACCESSORI Makeup Bag Borsa per cosmetici • Practical and ergonomic design. Design pratico ed...
S i s t y s t e m s t e m s s t e m s s t e m s t e m S y s t e m s R o u t i n e
u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face ...
o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l ANTIEDAD 3 Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Facial Serum Siero Viso di idratazione Prof...
a i l y D C a r e D a i l y r e C l 7 Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con estratto di ginseng • Apply to wet ...
n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Benefits Vantaggi Our Essential Anti-Aging Care system provides vitality and l...
n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Anti-Aging System: Complete Anti-Invecchiamento Complete Benefits Vantaggi • G...
n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l SPOT CONTROL CONTROLLO DELLE MACCHIE Spot Control System Benefits Vantaggi • I...
F a c i a c i a l a c i a l a c i a l c F a c i a l V i s o
Eye Makeup Remover Struccante per gli occhi Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Removes impurities from ...
Moisturizing Toner Tonico idratante Facial Mask Maschera Viso Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con Estratto di...
Uso Giornaliero Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Helps fade skin spots, especially those caused by the sun. Aiuta a...
Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Facial Day Cream Crema viso con protezione solare • Helps maintain skin elas...
Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Prolonged deep skin moisturization. Idratazione profonda ...
Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per la pelle mat...
Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Gel Scrub for Combination-Oily Skin Gel esfoliante per...
B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B B o d y C o r p o
Body Scrub Esfoliante Corpo Refreshing Facial and Body Gel Gel rinfrescante per viso e corpo • Ideal for deep cleansing of...
Toning Cream Crema corpo pelle a buccia d'arancia • Ideal for treating and preventing areas with cellulite. Ideale per la...
Hand Cream Crema per le mani • Eliminates bacteria from hands by 99.99%. Rimuove il 99.99% dei batteri dalle mani • 100%...
n i p l u s O m m n i p l m n i p l n i p l u s n i O m n i p l u s
Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte OMNIPLUS Gel Premium OMNIPLUS Gel Premium • Helps improve s...
H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i H a i r C a p e l l i
Special Care Shampoo for Weak Hair Shampoo speciale per capelli deboli • Formula with active ingredients that promote hai...
Multivitamin Hair Complex Complesso multivitaminico per i capelli • Improves the appearance of hair fibers. Migliora l'as...
Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Deep Repair Hair Mask Maschera per la riparazione dei capelli • Intensely conditions the h...
n c h i n n c h i a u n c h c h i n n 8/00 Light Blonde Biondo Chiaro 6/7 Mocha Moka 6/00 Dark Blonde Biondo Scuro 5/00 Li...
The KV Matte Lip Collection offers seven different shades that stand out for their intense, highly pigmented colors, which...
* Limited edition Edizione limitata Bring out your own shine In evidenza il tuo splendore Kaus and Kuma are two creamy hig...
BURDEOS: Notes: Crystallized raspberries, apple blossom and Damascene rose. Note: Lamponi cristallizzati, fiori di melo e ...
Toll Free Telephone Numero gratuito 900 210 168 Spain - Spagna Telephone Telefono 800 956 528 Italy - Italia European Coun...
Sweet almond oil Olio di mandorle dolci : Excellent emollient to treat skin dryness, leaving it smooth, soft, young and ra...
  1. 1. In SEYTÚ we help you to release all your potential, we support you in every step and every idea that arises in your mind. Reinvent yourself again and again and never stop your creativity. We want you to express all that you are, to achieve your dreams... to show your best proudly. A SEYTÚ ti aiutiamo a esprimere tutto il tuo potenziale, ti accompagnamo in ogni passo ed ogni idea che ti venga in mente. Reinventati ogni volta e non frenare mai la tua creatività. Vogliamo che diventi tutto quello che vuoi essere, che realizzi i tuoi sogni... mostrando con orgoglio la tua versione migliore All SEYTÚ products have the following benefits: Tutti i prodotti SEYTÚ contano dei seguente benefici: Index Indice 2 Make-Up Make-up Foundation. Base Lips. Labbra Eyes. Occhi 18 Systems Routine Daily Care System Essential. Cura giornaliera essenziale Daily Care System Complete. Cura giornaliera completa Anti-Aging System: Essential. Anti- invecchiamento essenziale Anti-Aging System: Complete. Anti- invecchiamento completo Spot Control System. Controllo delle macchie 32 Facial Care Cura del Viso Cleansing. Pulizia Spot control. Controllo delle macchie Normal skin. Cute normale Normal to dry skin. Cute normale o secca Sensitive skin. Cute sensibile Mixed to oily skin. Cute mista-grassa Mature skin. Cute matura 48 Body Care Cura del corpo Personal. Personale 56 Omniplus 60 Hair Care Cura dei capelli Daily. Giornaliero Intensive. Intensivo Color. Colore 70 KENYAVERGARA 78 CEDIS Glossary. Glossario
  2. 2. In SEYTÚ we help you to release all your potential, we support you in every step and every idea that arises in your mind. Reinvent yourself again and again and never stop your creativity. We want you to express all that you are, to achieve your dreams... to show your best proudly. A SEYTÚ ti aiutiamo a esprimere tutto il tuo potenziale, ti accompagnamo in ogni passo ed ogni idea che ti venga in mente. Reinventati ogni volta e non frenare mai la tua creatività. Vogliamo che diventi tutto quello che vuoi essere, che realizzi i tuoi sogni... mostrando con orgoglio la tua versione migliore All SEYTÚ products have the following benefits: Tutti i prodotti SEYTÚ contano dei seguente benefici: Index Indice 2 Make-Up Make-up Foundation. Base Lips. Labbra Eyes. Occhi 18 Systems Routine Daily Care System Essential. Cura giornaliera essenziale Daily Care System Complete. Cura giornaliera completa Anti-Aging System: Essential. Anti- invecchiamento essenziale Anti-Aging System: Complete. Anti- invecchiamento completo Spot Control System. Controllo delle macchie 32 Facial Care Cura del Viso Cleansing. Pulizia Spot control. Controllo delle macchie Normal skin. Cute normale Normal to dry skin. Cute normale o secca Sensitive skin. Cute sensibile Mixed to oily skin. Cute mista-grassa Mature skin. Cute matura 48 Body Care Cura del corpo Personal. Personale 56 Omniplus 60 Hair Care Cura dei capelli Daily. Giornaliero Intensive. Intensivo Color. Colore 70 KENYAVERGARA 78 CEDIS Glossary. Glossario
  3. 3. m i e n t a n z a m h i n n n c h i n Eyelash Mascara Mascara per ciglia • Waterproof. Resistente all'acqua • Light formula with added natural oils. Formula leggera con aggiunta di oli naturali • Maximum elongation and volume. Allungamento e volume massimo • Intense black with high pigmentation. Nero intenso con elevata pigmentazione • Innovative spherical brush, specially designed for precise application, which curls and separates lashes perfectly without leaving lumps. Innovativa spazzola sferica, progettata per un'applicazione precisa, che arriccia e separa le ciglia senza lasciare grumi • With actives that help strengthen the eyelashes. Con sostenze attive che aiutano a rafforzare le ciglia 6.5 g (0.2 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 2 3 Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  4. 4. m i e n t a n z a m h i n n n c h i n Eyelash Mascara Mascara per ciglia • Waterproof. Resistente all'acqua • Light formula with added natural oils. Formula leggera con aggiunta di oli naturali • Maximum elongation and volume. Allungamento e volume massimo • Intense black with high pigmentation. Nero intenso con elevata pigmentazione • Innovative spherical brush, specially designed for precise application, which curls and separates lashes perfectly without leaving lumps. Innovativa spazzola sferica, progettata per un'applicazione precisa, che arriccia e separa le ciglia senza lasciare grumi • With actives that help strengthen the eyelashes. Con sostenze attive che aiutano a rafforzare le ciglia 6.5 g (0.2 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 2 3 Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  5. 5. M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k e u p M a k e u p
  6. 6. M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k a k e u a k e u p a k e u p k e u p k e M a k e u p M a k e u p
  7. 7. 6 7 MAQUILLAJE MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Creamy Natural Golden Beige Simply Natural Natural Beige Nude Beige Pale Foundation Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Liquid Foundation UP+ Make up liquido UP+ • Waterproof. Formula a prova di acqua • Complete coverage. Copertura completa • With anti-aging ingredients. Con ingredienti anti-età Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico 30 ml (1 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Base 6 7 FOUNDATION BASE FOUNDATION BASE
  8. 8. 6 7 MAQUILLAJE MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Creamy Natural Golden Beige Simply Natural Natural Beige Nude Beige Pale Foundation Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Liquid Foundation UP+ Make up liquido UP+ • Waterproof. Formula a prova di acqua • Complete coverage. Copertura completa • With anti-aging ingredients. Con ingredienti anti-età Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico 30 ml (1 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Base 6 7 FOUNDATION BASE FOUNDATION BASE
  9. 9. FOUNDATION BASE FOUNDATION BASE Medium Natural Light Fair 2 in 1 Makeup 2 in 1 Make up compatto • Average coverage. Copertura media • Intelligent 2-in-1 formula that provides a creamy, base type finish by pre-wetting the included sponge. Formula intelligente 2 in 1 che fornisce una consistenza cremosa e di tipo base, applicare inumidendo la apposita spugnetta • Con ingredientes minerales. Con ingredienti minerali 8.5 g (0.3 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Compact Blush Fard Compatto Petal Nectar • Natural and luminous finish. Finitura naturale e luminosa • Long-term formula. Formula a lunga durata • Ultra silky texture. Struttura ultra setosa • Innovative case with mirror, brush and blending pad. Innovativo astuccio con specchio, spazzola e spugnetta per applicarl 4.5 g (0.16 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 8 9 MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  10. 10. FOUNDATION BASE FOUNDATION BASE Medium Natural Light Fair 2 in 1 Makeup 2 in 1 Make up compatto • Average coverage. Copertura media • Intelligent 2-in-1 formula that provides a creamy, base type finish by pre-wetting the included sponge. Formula intelligente 2 in 1 che fornisce una consistenza cremosa e di tipo base, applicare inumidendo la apposita spugnetta • Con ingredientes minerales. Con ingredienti minerali 8.5 g (0.3 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Compact Blush Fard Compatto Petal Nectar • Natural and luminous finish. Finitura naturale e luminosa • Long-term formula. Formula a lunga durata • Ultra silky texture. Struttura ultra setosa • Innovative case with mirror, brush and blending pad. Innovativo astuccio con specchio, spazzola e spugnetta per applicarl 4.5 g (0.16 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 8 9 MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  11. 11. Moisturizing Lipstick Rossetto Idratante • Intense colors with excellent hold. Colori intensi con tenuta eccellente • Moisturizing formula. Formula idratante • Light and creamy texture. Struttura leggera e cremosa Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin E. Vitamina E Castor oil. Olio di ricino Shea butter. Burro di Karité 3.7 g (0.13 oz) Daily use Day and night Lips C o c o a R o s e y P u r e R e d W i n e B e r r y R a s p b e r r y S i l v e r R o s e *Shade used in the model Funky Pink Lipstick. Tono utilizzato nel modello Funky Pink Lip Gloss Lip Gloss Lucidalabbra Red Passion Watermelon Punch Juicy Apple Funky Pink Cotton Candy Very Berry • Moisturizing and light formula. Formula leggera e idratante • Includes mirror and light. Include specchio e luce • With delicious aromas. Con aromi deliziosi Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin E. Vitamina E Castor oil. Olio di ricino 7.8 g (0.28 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Labbra LIPS LABBRA LIPS LABBRA 10 11 MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  12. 12. Moisturizing Lipstick Rossetto Idratante • Intense colors with excellent hold. Colori intensi con tenuta eccellente • Moisturizing formula. Formula idratante • Light and creamy texture. Struttura leggera e cremosa Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin E. Vitamina E Castor oil. Olio di ricino Shea butter. Burro di Karité 3.7 g (0.13 oz) Daily use Day and night Lips C o c o a R o s e y P u r e R e d W i n e B e r r y R a s p b e r r y S i l v e r R o s e *Shade used in the model Funky Pink Lipstick. Tono utilizzato nel modello Funky Pink Lip Gloss Lip Gloss Lucidalabbra Red Passion Watermelon Punch Juicy Apple Funky Pink Cotton Candy Very Berry • Moisturizing and light formula. Formula leggera e idratante • Includes mirror and light. Include specchio e luce • With delicious aromas. Con aromi deliziosi Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin E. Vitamina E Castor oil. Olio di ricino 7.8 g (0.28 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Labbra LIPS LABBRA LIPS LABBRA 10 11 MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  13. 13. EYES OCCHI Eyebrow Liner Kit Kit compatto per sopracciglia • Smooth and creamy texture. Struttura morbida e cremosa • Excellent coverage. Ottima copertura Practical Set includes: Il Kit include: Tweezers. Pinzette Applicator. Applicatore Eyebrow Brush. Spazzola per sopracciglia Mirror. Specchio 4.2 g (1.5 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Washable Mascara Mascara a base d'acqua Eyes Eyebrow • Maximum lengthening. Allungamento massimo • Natural finish. Finitura naturale • Lump-free. Senza grumi • Fast drying. Asciugatura rapida Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamins A y E. Vitamine A ed E Keratin. Cheratina Panthenol. Pantenolo 7.5 g (0.26 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Occhi Sopracciglia 13 12 EYES OCCHI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  14. 14. EYES OCCHI Eyebrow Liner Kit Kit compatto per sopracciglia • Smooth and creamy texture. Struttura morbida e cremosa • Excellent coverage. Ottima copertura Practical Set includes: Il Kit include: Tweezers. Pinzette Applicator. Applicatore Eyebrow Brush. Spazzola per sopracciglia Mirror. Specchio 4.2 g (1.5 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Washable Mascara Mascara a base d'acqua Eyes Eyebrow • Maximum lengthening. Allungamento massimo • Natural finish. Finitura naturale • Lump-free. Senza grumi • Fast drying. Asciugatura rapida Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamins A y E. Vitamine A ed E Keratin. Cheratina Panthenol. Pantenolo 7.5 g (0.26 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Occhi Sopracciglia 13 12 EYES OCCHI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  15. 15. EYES OCCHI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Eyeliner Penliner Eyeliner a pennarello Eyeliner Pencil Matita Occhi Feline Felino Basic Basico Daily Giornaliero Classic Classico Drama Drammatico Greek Greco Pin up Pin up Bold Audace TypesO f E y e l i n i n g Tipi di def inizione Liquid EyeLiner Eyeliner liquido per Occhi • Waterproof Formula. Formula resistente all'acqua • Matte finish. Finitura matte • Marker-like tip. Punta a pennello 2.5 ml (0.084 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Waterproof Formula. Formula resistente all'acqua • Long duration. Lunga durata • Marker-type tip. Punta tipo pennarello Ingredients Ingredienti Formaldehyde free. Senza formaldeide 1.2 ml (0.04 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Easy to apply creamy texture. Consistenza cremosa e facile da applicare • Waterproof. Resistente all'acqua • Includes pencil. Include temperamatite Ingredients Ingredienti Free of mineral oil and paraffin. Senza olio minerale e paraffina 1.2 g (0.04 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 15 14 EYES OCCHI
  16. 16. EYES OCCHI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP Eyeliner Penliner Eyeliner a pennarello Eyeliner Pencil Matita Occhi Feline Felino Basic Basico Daily Giornaliero Classic Classico Drama Drammatico Greek Greco Pin up Pin up Bold Audace TypesO f E y e l i n i n g Tipi di def inizione Liquid EyeLiner Eyeliner liquido per Occhi • Waterproof Formula. Formula resistente all'acqua • Matte finish. Finitura matte • Marker-like tip. Punta a pennello 2.5 ml (0.084 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Waterproof Formula. Formula resistente all'acqua • Long duration. Lunga durata • Marker-type tip. Punta tipo pennarello Ingredients Ingredienti Formaldehyde free. Senza formaldeide 1.2 ml (0.04 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Easy to apply creamy texture. Consistenza cremosa e facile da applicare • Waterproof. Resistente all'acqua • Includes pencil. Include temperamatite Ingredients Ingredienti Free of mineral oil and paraffin. Senza olio minerale e paraffina 1.2 g (0.04 oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 15 14 EYES OCCHI
  17. 17. p M a k a k e u p ACCESSORIES ACCESSORI Makeup Bag Borsa per cosmetici • Practical and ergonomic design. Design pratico ed ergonomico • Adaptable internal compartment. Scomparto interno adattabile • Take your products everywhere!. Porta i tuoi prodotti ovunque! Retractable Brush Spazzola retrattile • Compact brush ideal for applying powdered products. Pennello compatto ideale per l'applicazione di prodotti in polvere • Retractable design keeps your brush clean. Il design retrattile mantiene la spazzola libera dallo sporco • Ultra soft synthetic bristles. Setole sintetiche ultra morbide Set of professional brushes Set di pennelli professionali • 9 brushes and specialized brushes to be used with your SEYTÚ products.. 9 pennelli e spazzolini speciali da utilizzare con i tuoi prodotti SEYTÚ • Synthetic bristles.. Setole sintetiche • Includes case. Include l'astuccio 16 17 ACCESSORIES ACCESSORI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  18. 18. p M a k a k e u p ACCESSORIES ACCESSORI Makeup Bag Borsa per cosmetici • Practical and ergonomic design. Design pratico ed ergonomico • Adaptable internal compartment. Scomparto interno adattabile • Take your products everywhere!. Porta i tuoi prodotti ovunque! Retractable Brush Spazzola retrattile • Compact brush ideal for applying powdered products. Pennello compatto ideale per l'applicazione di prodotti in polvere • Retractable design keeps your brush clean. Il design retrattile mantiene la spazzola libera dallo sporco • Ultra soft synthetic bristles. Setole sintetiche ultra morbide Set of professional brushes Set di pennelli professionali • 9 brushes and specialized brushes to be used with your SEYTÚ products.. 9 pennelli e spazzolini speciali da utilizzare con i tuoi prodotti SEYTÚ • Synthetic bristles.. Setole sintetiche • Includes case. Include l'astuccio 16 17 ACCESSORIES ACCESSORI MAKEUP MAKE UP MAKEUP MAKE UP
  19. 19. S i s t y s t e m s t e m s s t e m s s t e m s t e m S y s t e m s R o u t i n e
  20. 20. S i s t y s t e m s t e m s s t e m s s t e m s t e m S y s t e m s R o u t i n e
  21. 21. u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 2 Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso di giorno 3 Facial Night Cream Crema Notte Viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 20 21 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA Daily Care System - Essential Cura Giornaliera Essenziale • - The daily care system essential- will collaborate with the basic care of your skin providing it with the essential nutrients it needs. Il nostro sistema essenziale di Cura Giornaliera darà alla tua pelle le sostanze nutritive essenziali di cui ha bisogno Benefits Vantaggi
  22. 22. u i d a d o D i a r i o i d a r i o C u d o 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 2 Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso di giorno 3 Facial Night Cream Crema Notte Viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 20 21 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA Daily Care System - Essential Cura Giornaliera Essenziale • - The daily care system essential- will collaborate with the basic care of your skin providing it with the essential nutrients it needs. Il nostro sistema essenziale di Cura Giornaliera darà alla tua pelle le sostanze nutritive essenziali di cui ha bisogno Benefits Vantaggi
  23. 23. o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l ANTIEDAD 3 Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Facial Serum Siero Viso di idratazione Profonda con Aloe Vera • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended for use in the morning and at night. Consigliato per l'uso di giorno e notte 2 Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Eye Serum Siero Contorno Occhi Idratazione Profonda con Aloe Vera • Apply to clean and dry contour eye area. Applicare sul contorno occhi pulito e asciutto • It is recommended for use in the morning and at night. Consigliato per l'uso di giorno e notte 4 Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso al mattino 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 22 23 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA Daily Care Benefits Vantaggi • Take care of your skin with our daily care routine -complete-, added with vitamins and extracts of natural origin that will improve the appearance of your skin, while protecting it from environmental aggressions. Questa routine completa giornaliera, arricchita con vitamine ed estratti di origine naturale, migliorerà l'aspetto della tua pelle mentre la protegge dai danni ambientali System - Complete Cura Giornaliera Completa • • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte Night Cream Crema Notte Viso 5 Facial
  24. 24. o n t r o l d M a n c h n t c h a s o l ANTIEDAD 3 Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Facial Serum Siero Viso di idratazione Profonda con Aloe Vera • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended for use in the morning and at night. Consigliato per l'uso di giorno e notte 2 Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Eye Serum Siero Contorno Occhi Idratazione Profonda con Aloe Vera • Apply to clean and dry contour eye area. Applicare sul contorno occhi pulito e asciutto • It is recommended for use in the morning and at night. Consigliato per l'uso di giorno e notte 4 Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso al mattino 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 22 23 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA Daily Care Benefits Vantaggi • Take care of your skin with our daily care routine -complete-, added with vitamins and extracts of natural origin that will improve the appearance of your skin, while protecting it from environmental aggressions. Questa routine completa giornaliera, arricchita con vitamine ed estratti di origine naturale, migliorerà l'aspetto della tua pelle mentre la protegge dai danni ambientali System - Complete Cura Giornaliera Completa • • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte Night Cream Crema Notte Viso 5 Facial
  25. 25. a i l y D C a r e D a i l y r e C l 7 Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con estratto di ginseng • Apply to wet face with a gentle circular massage for 1 or 2 minutes. Applicare sul viso bagnato e massaggiare delicatamente con un movimento circolare per 1 o 2 minuti • Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water until it is completely removed. Sciacquare perfettamente con abbondante acqua fino a completa rimozione • It is recommended to use it once or twice a week. Si consiglia di utilizzare 1 o 2 volte a settimana 8 Facial Mask Maschera Viso • Apply to clean skin, in a thin, even layer over the entire face. Applicare sulla pelle pulita in uno strato sottile e uniforme su tutto il viso • Avoid the eye and lip area. Evitare la zona degli occhi e delle labbra • Leave on until dry or maximum 10 minutes. Lasciare asciugare o al massimo 10 minuti • Rinse with plenty of water. Sciacquare con abbondante acqua 6 Moisturizing Toner Tonico idratante • Apply after cleansing. Applicare dopo la pulizia • Apply a small amount with a cotton pad to the entire face and neck. Applicare una piccola quantità con cotone in tutto il viso e il collo • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 24 25 DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  26. 26. a i l y D C a r e D a i l y r e C l 7 Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con estratto di ginseng • Apply to wet face with a gentle circular massage for 1 or 2 minutes. Applicare sul viso bagnato e massaggiare delicatamente con un movimento circolare per 1 o 2 minuti • Rinse thoroughly with plenty of water until it is completely removed. Sciacquare perfettamente con abbondante acqua fino a completa rimozione • It is recommended to use it once or twice a week. Si consiglia di utilizzare 1 o 2 volte a settimana 8 Facial Mask Maschera Viso • Apply to clean skin, in a thin, even layer over the entire face. Applicare sulla pelle pulita in uno strato sottile e uniforme su tutto il viso • Avoid the eye and lip area. Evitare la zona degli occhi e delle labbra • Leave on until dry or maximum 10 minutes. Lasciare asciugare o al massimo 10 minuti • Rinse with plenty of water. Sciacquare con abbondante acqua 6 Moisturizing Toner Tonico idratante • Apply after cleansing. Applicare dopo la pulizia • Apply a small amount with a cotton pad to the entire face and neck. Applicare una piccola quantità con cotone in tutto il viso e il collo • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si raccomanda l'uso quotidiano di giorno e notte 24 25 DAILY CARE CURA GIORNALIERA SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  27. 27. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Benefits Vantaggi Our Essential Anti-Aging Care system provides vitality and lumi- nosity to your skin, providing the essential ingredients and ideal hydration required by your skin type. Un sistema di cura anti-invec- chiamento essenziale, per garantire vitalità e luminosità alla tua pelle, apportando gli ingredienti e l'idratazi- one di cui ha bisogno. Anti-Aging System: Essential 2 Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Si raccomanda di utilizzare al Giorno 3 Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per Pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare Anti-invecchiamento Essenziale 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Uso quotidiano consigliato di giorno e notte sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 27 26 ANTI-AGING ANTI-INVECCHIAMENTO SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  28. 28. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Benefits Vantaggi Our Essential Anti-Aging Care system provides vitality and lumi- nosity to your skin, providing the essential ingredients and ideal hydration required by your skin type. Un sistema di cura anti-invec- chiamento essenziale, per garantire vitalità e luminosità alla tua pelle, apportando gli ingredienti e l'idratazi- one di cui ha bisogno. Anti-Aging System: Essential 2 Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Si raccomanda di utilizzare al Giorno 3 Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per Pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare Anti-invecchiamento Essenziale 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Uso quotidiano consigliato di giorno e notte sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 27 26 ANTI-AGING ANTI-INVECCHIAMENTO SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  29. 29. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Anti-Aging System: Complete Anti-Invecchiamento Complete Benefits Vantaggi • Give your face the nutrition and hydration it needs with our Anti-Aging System Complete, which helps to reduce the signs of aging, providing firmness and elasticity to your skin. Dai al tuo viso la nutrizione e l'idratazione di cui ha bisogno con la nostra Routine Completa Anti-invecchiamento, che aiuta a ridurre i segni dell'invecchiamento, donando compattezza ed elasticità alla tua pelle 2 Intensive Care Eye Cream Crema per la cura intensiva del Contorno Occhi • Apply to clean, dry eye contour area. Applicare sul contorno occhi pulito e asciutto • It is recommended to use in the morning and at night. Raccomandata per l'uso al di giorno e notte 4 Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per Pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandato per l'uso di giorno 3 Revitalizing Concentrate Serum Siero concentrato rigenerante • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning and at night. Raccomandato per l'uso di giorno e notte 5 Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. L'uso quotidiano è raccomandato di giorno e notte 29 28 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE ANTI-AGING ANTI-INVECCHIAMENTO
  30. 30. n t i E d a A n t i E d t i i E d a d d a d Anti-Aging System: Complete Anti-Invecchiamento Complete Benefits Vantaggi • Give your face the nutrition and hydration it needs with our Anti-Aging System Complete, which helps to reduce the signs of aging, providing firmness and elasticity to your skin. Dai al tuo viso la nutrizione e l'idratazione di cui ha bisogno con la nostra Routine Completa Anti-invecchiamento, che aiuta a ridurre i segni dell'invecchiamento, donando compattezza ed elasticità alla tua pelle 2 Intensive Care Eye Cream Crema per la cura intensiva del Contorno Occhi • Apply to clean, dry eye contour area. Applicare sul contorno occhi pulito e asciutto • It is recommended to use in the morning and at night. Raccomandata per l'uso al di giorno e notte 4 Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per Pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandato per l'uso di giorno 3 Revitalizing Concentrate Serum Siero concentrato rigenerante • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning and at night. Raccomandato per l'uso di giorno e notte 5 Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per pelli mature • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • Recommended for use at night. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte 1 Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. L'uso quotidiano è raccomandato di giorno e notte 29 28 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE ANTI-AGING ANTI-INVECCHIAMENTO
  31. 31. n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l SPOT CONTROL CONTROLLO DELLE MACCHIE Spot Control System Benefits Vantaggi • Improve the appearance of spots on your face and hands with our night care and control products, while protecting them from sun damage during the day. Migliora l'aspetto delle macchie sul viso e sulle mani con i nostri prodotti notturni di controllo e cura, proteggendo la pelle dai danni provocati dal sole durante il giorno Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si consiglia l'uso quotidiano al mattino e alla sera Sunscreen Cream SPF50 Protezione solare SPF 50 • Apply to clean, dry face 20 minutes before exposure to the sun, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto 20 minuti prima dell'esposizione solare, massaggiando delicatamente fino al completo assorbimento • Recommended for use during the day. Consigliato per l'uso durante il giorno Controlo Delle Macchie Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso al mattino Hand cream Crema per le mani • Apply a generous amount of cream to the hands. Applicare una generosa quantità di crema sulle mani • Give a light massage, until it is completely absorbed. Fate un leggero massaggio, fino a quando non è completamente assorbimento Facial Lightening Cream Crema schiarente per il viso • Apply on clean and dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use it at night and to remove it in the morning. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte e ritirarla al mattino • It is necessary to reapply your Facial Cream during the day to protect your skin. L'uso di un SPF 50 durante il giorno è necessario per ottenere risultati ottimali To unify the natural tone of your face you can apply the product in a general way, in case of treating a specific area the ideal way is to focus the application on the spot. Per unificare il tono naturale del viso è possibile applicare il prodotto in modo generale, nel caso di trattamento di una zona specifica è ideale concentrare l'applicazione sulla zona a trattare 30 31 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  32. 32. n t r o l d M a n c h C o n c h a s t r o l SPOT CONTROL CONTROLLO DELLE MACCHIE Spot Control System Benefits Vantaggi • Improve the appearance of spots on your face and hands with our night care and control products, while protecting them from sun damage during the day. Migliora l'aspetto delle macchie sul viso e sulle mani con i nostri prodotti notturni di controllo e cura, proteggendo la pelle dai danni provocati dal sole durante il giorno Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Apply to a moist face with a gentle circular massage for a few seconds and remove perfectly with plenty of water. Applicare sul viso bagnato, massaggiando delicatamente con un movimento circolare per alcuni secondi e rimuovere perfettamente con abbondante acqua • Recommended for daily use in the morning and evening. Si consiglia l'uso quotidiano al mattino e alla sera Sunscreen Cream SPF50 Protezione solare SPF 50 • Apply to clean, dry face 20 minutes before exposure to the sun, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto 20 minuti prima dell'esposizione solare, massaggiando delicatamente fino al completo assorbimento • Recommended for use during the day. Consigliato per l'uso durante il giorno Controlo Delle Macchie Facial Day Cream Crema viso • Apply to a clean, dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use in the morning. Raccomandata per l'uso al mattino Hand cream Crema per le mani • Apply a generous amount of cream to the hands. Applicare una generosa quantità di crema sulle mani • Give a light massage, until it is completely absorbed. Fate un leggero massaggio, fino a quando non è completamente assorbimento Facial Lightening Cream Crema schiarente per il viso • Apply on clean and dry face, massaging gently until completely absorbed. Applicare sul viso pulito e asciutto e massaggiare delicatamente fino a completo assorbimento • It is recommended to use it at night and to remove it in the morning. Si consiglia di utilizzare di notte e ritirarla al mattino • It is necessary to reapply your Facial Cream during the day to protect your skin. L'uso di un SPF 50 durante il giorno è necessario per ottenere risultati ottimali To unify the natural tone of your face you can apply the product in a general way, in case of treating a specific area the ideal way is to focus the application on the spot. Per unificare il tono naturale del viso è possibile applicare il prodotto in modo generale, nel caso di trattamento di una zona specifica è ideale concentrare l'applicazione sulla zona a trattare 30 31 SYSTEMS ROUTINE SYSTEMS ROUTINE
  33. 33. F a c i a c i a l a c i a l a c i a l c F a c i a l V i s o
  34. 34. F a c i a c i a l a c i a l a c i a l c F a c i a l V i s o
  35. 35. Eye Makeup Remover Struccante per gli occhi Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Removes impurities from the skin. Rimuove le impurità dalla pelle • Ideal for daily skin cleansing. Ideale per la pulizia quotidiana della pelle • Formula that provides hydration and softness to the skin. Formula che offre idratazione e morbidezza Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera extract. Estratto di Aloe vera Moringa extract. Estratto di Moringa 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Facial Cleansing Cream Crema detergente per il viso • Easily and gently removes makeup. Rimuove facilmente e delicatamente il trucco • Deeply cleanses the skin of the face. Deterge in profondità la pelle del viso • Conditions and moisturizes the skin. Ammorbidisce e idrata la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Chamomile extract. Estratto di camomilla Vitamin E. Vitamina E 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Ideal formula for removing makeup from the delicate eye area. Formula ideale per rimuovere il trucco dalla zona del contorno occhi • Eliminates makeup, even if it is water resistant. Rimuove il trucco resistente all'acqua • Free from oily sensation. Libero da sensazioni oleose Ingredients Ingredienti Cucumber extract. Estratto di cetriolo Aloe vera. Aloe vera Portulaca extract. Estratto di Portulaca 80 ml (2.7 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 35 FACIAL VISO 34 FACIAL VISO CLEANSING PULIZIA CLEANSING PULIZIA
  36. 36. Eye Makeup Remover Struccante per gli occhi Facial Cleansing Foam Mousse detergente per il viso • Removes impurities from the skin. Rimuove le impurità dalla pelle • Ideal for daily skin cleansing. Ideale per la pulizia quotidiana della pelle • Formula that provides hydration and softness to the skin. Formula che offre idratazione e morbidezza Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera extract. Estratto di Aloe vera Moringa extract. Estratto di Moringa 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Facial Cleansing Cream Crema detergente per il viso • Easily and gently removes makeup. Rimuove facilmente e delicatamente il trucco • Deeply cleanses the skin of the face. Deterge in profondità la pelle del viso • Conditions and moisturizes the skin. Ammorbidisce e idrata la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Chamomile extract. Estratto di camomilla Vitamin E. Vitamina E 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night • Ideal formula for removing makeup from the delicate eye area. Formula ideale per rimuovere il trucco dalla zona del contorno occhi • Eliminates makeup, even if it is water resistant. Rimuove il trucco resistente all'acqua • Free from oily sensation. Libero da sensazioni oleose Ingredients Ingredienti Cucumber extract. Estratto di cetriolo Aloe vera. Aloe vera Portulaca extract. Estratto di Portulaca 80 ml (2.7 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 35 FACIAL VISO 34 FACIAL VISO CLEANSING PULIZIA CLEANSING PULIZIA
  37. 37. Moisturizing Toner Tonico idratante Facial Mask Maschera Viso Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con Estratto di Ginseng • Promotes the elimination of dead cells. Promuove l'eliminazione delle cellule morte • Provides hydration, smoothness and freshness . Dona idratazione, morbidezza e freschezza Ingredients Ingredienti Papain. Papaina Oatmeal extract. Estratto di avena Seaweed extract. Estratto di alghe marine 90 ml (3 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night • Formula for all skin types. Formula per tutti i tipi di pelle • Granular texture allowing exfoliation by removing dead cells. Struttura granulare che permette un'esfoliazione profonda, rimuovendo le cellule morte Ingredients Ingredienti • Ginseng extract. Estratto di ginseng • Witch-hazel. Amamelide 90 ml (3 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night • Helps balance the skin's natural hydration. Aiuta a bilanciare l'idratazione naturale della pelle • Rapid absorption formula. Formula di assorbimento rapido Ingredients Ingredienti Cucumber. Cetriolo Witch-hazel . Amamelide Aloe vera. Aloe vera 147 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 37 36 CLEANSING PULIZIA CLEANSING PULIZIA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  38. 38. Moisturizing Toner Tonico idratante Facial Mask Maschera Viso Facial Scrub with Ginseng Extract Scrub Viso con Estratto di Ginseng • Promotes the elimination of dead cells. Promuove l'eliminazione delle cellule morte • Provides hydration, smoothness and freshness . Dona idratazione, morbidezza e freschezza Ingredients Ingredienti Papain. Papaina Oatmeal extract. Estratto di avena Seaweed extract. Estratto di alghe marine 90 ml (3 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night • Formula for all skin types. Formula per tutti i tipi di pelle • Granular texture allowing exfoliation by removing dead cells. Struttura granulare che permette un'esfoliazione profonda, rimuovendo le cellule morte Ingredients Ingredienti • Ginseng extract. Estratto di ginseng • Witch-hazel. Amamelide 90 ml (3 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night • Helps balance the skin's natural hydration. Aiuta a bilanciare l'idratazione naturale della pelle • Rapid absorption formula. Formula di assorbimento rapido Ingredients Ingredienti Cucumber. Cetriolo Witch-hazel . Amamelide Aloe vera. Aloe vera 147 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 37 36 CLEANSING PULIZIA CLEANSING PULIZIA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  39. 39. Uso Giornaliero Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Helps fade skin spots, especially those caused by the sun. Aiuta ad attenuare le macchie cutanee, soprattutto quelle causate dal sole • Moisturizes, conditions and softens the skin. Idrata, lenisce e dona morbidezza alla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Glycolic acid. Acido glicolico Extracts of uva ursi and green tea. Estratti di uva ursi e tè verde Vitamins C and E. Vitamine C ed E Facial Lightening Cream Crema schiarente per il viso Facial Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin Crema Viso Idratante per pelli sensibili • Formula designed for the specific needs of a sensitive skin. Formula studiata per le esigenze specifiche delle pelli sensibili • Provides deep hydration and prevents skin irritation. Assicura un'idratazione profonda e previene le irritazioni cutanee • Gives a smoother and brighter appearance to the face. Dà al viso un aspetto più morbido e luminoso Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed elastin. Elastina idrolizzata Vitamins A and E. Vitamine A ed E Bisabolol. Bisabololo *Last edition. Ultima edizione 90 ml (3 fl oz) Daily Use Night 48 g (1.7 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 38 39 SENSITIVE SKIN CUTE SENSIBILE BLEMISH CONTROL CONTROLLO DELLE MACCHIE FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  40. 40. Uso Giornaliero Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Helps fade skin spots, especially those caused by the sun. Aiuta ad attenuare le macchie cutanee, soprattutto quelle causate dal sole • Moisturizes, conditions and softens the skin. Idrata, lenisce e dona morbidezza alla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Glycolic acid. Acido glicolico Extracts of uva ursi and green tea. Estratti di uva ursi e tè verde Vitamins C and E. Vitamine C ed E Facial Lightening Cream Crema schiarente per il viso Facial Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin Crema Viso Idratante per pelli sensibili • Formula designed for the specific needs of a sensitive skin. Formula studiata per le esigenze specifiche delle pelli sensibili • Provides deep hydration and prevents skin irritation. Assicura un'idratazione profonda e previene le irritazioni cutanee • Gives a smoother and brighter appearance to the face. Dà al viso un aspetto più morbido e luminoso Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed elastin. Elastina idrolizzata Vitamins A and E. Vitamine A ed E Bisabolol. Bisabololo *Last edition. Ultima edizione 90 ml (3 fl oz) Daily Use Night 48 g (1.7 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 38 39 SENSITIVE SKIN CUTE SENSIBILE BLEMISH CONTROL CONTROLLO DELLE MACCHIE FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  41. 41. Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Facial Day Cream Crema viso con protezione solare • Helps maintain skin elasticity. Aiuta a mantenere l'elasticità della pelle • Provides prolonged moisturization. Offre una duratura idratazione • Formula that protects the skin from free radicals. Formula che protegge la pelle dai radicali liberi Ingredients Ingredienti Shea butter. Burro di Karité Proteins and hydrolyzed extracts of: Proteine ed estratti idrolizzati di: -Wheat. Frumento -Soy. Soia -Corn. Mais -Oatmeal. Avena Facial Night Cream Crema Notte Viso • Formula that promotes elasticity maintenance on the skin. Formula che promuove l'elasticità • Ingredients that provide softness and hydration to the face during the night. Ingredienti che conferiscono morbidezza e idratazione al viso durante la notte Ingredients Ingredienti B-Complex Vitamins. Vitamine del gruppo B Green tea leaf extract. Estratto di foglie di tè verde 50 g (1.75 oz) Daily Use Day 50 g (1.75 oz) Daily Use Night 41 40 CUTIS NORMAL CUTE NORMALE NORMAL SKIN CUTE NORMALE FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  42. 42. Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Facial Day Cream Crema viso con protezione solare • Helps maintain skin elasticity. Aiuta a mantenere l'elasticità della pelle • Provides prolonged moisturization. Offre una duratura idratazione • Formula that protects the skin from free radicals. Formula che protegge la pelle dai radicali liberi Ingredients Ingredienti Shea butter. Burro di Karité Proteins and hydrolyzed extracts of: Proteine ed estratti idrolizzati di: -Wheat. Frumento -Soy. Soia -Corn. Mais -Oatmeal. Avena Facial Night Cream Crema Notte Viso • Formula that promotes elasticity maintenance on the skin. Formula che promuove l'elasticità • Ingredients that provide softness and hydration to the face during the night. Ingredienti che conferiscono morbidezza e idratazione al viso durante la notte Ingredients Ingredienti B-Complex Vitamins. Vitamine del gruppo B Green tea leaf extract. Estratto di foglie di tè verde 50 g (1.75 oz) Daily Use Day 50 g (1.75 oz) Daily Use Night 41 40 CUTIS NORMAL CUTE NORMALE NORMAL SKIN CUTE NORMALE FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  43. 43. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Prolonged deep skin moisturization. Idratazione profonda e prolungata della pelle • Soft and light texture. Struttura morbida e leggera • lmprove skin firmness and elasticity. Migliorare la fermezza e l'elasticità della pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Peptides. Peptidi Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Aloe vera. Aloe vera Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Facial Serum Siero Viso idratazione profonda con Aloe Vera Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Eye Serum Siero Idratante Concentrato Contotno Occhi con Aloe Vera • Ideal for eye area. Ideale per la cura della zona perioculare • Diminishes the dark shade of dark circles under the eyes. Diminuisce la tonalità scura delle occhiaie sotto gli occhi • Helps reducing expression lines. Aiuta a ridurre le linee sottili • Provides greater hydration. Fornisce maggiore idratazione e fermezza Ingredients Ingredients Soy protein. Proteine di soia Cucumber. Cetriolo Peptides. Peptidi 30 ml (1 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 14 ml (0.47 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 42 43 NORMAL TO DRY SKIN CUTE NORMALE O SECCA MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  44. 44. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte • Prolonged deep skin moisturization. Idratazione profonda e prolungata della pelle • Soft and light texture. Struttura morbida e leggera • lmprove skin firmness and elasticity. Migliorare la fermezza e l'elasticità della pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Peptides. Peptidi Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Aloe vera. Aloe vera Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Facial Serum Siero Viso idratazione profonda con Aloe Vera Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Eye Serum Siero Idratante Concentrato Contotno Occhi con Aloe Vera • Ideal for eye area. Ideale per la cura della zona perioculare • Diminishes the dark shade of dark circles under the eyes. Diminuisce la tonalità scura delle occhiaie sotto gli occhi • Helps reducing expression lines. Aiuta a ridurre le linee sottili • Provides greater hydration. Fornisce maggiore idratazione e fermezza Ingredients Ingredients Soy protein. Proteine di soia Cucumber. Cetriolo Peptides. Peptidi 30 ml (1 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 14 ml (0.47 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 42 43 NORMAL TO DRY SKIN CUTE NORMALE O SECCA MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  45. 45. Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per la pelle matura • Intensive night repair for your skin. Riparazione notturna intensiva per la pelle • Helps to delay expression lines, loss of firmness and dull skin. Aiuta a ritardare le linee di espressione, perdita di fermezza e pelle opaca Ingredients Ingredienti Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Shea butter. Burro di Karité Ceramides. Ceramidi Vitamin C and E. Vitamine C ed E Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per pelli mature • Combats the main signs of apparent skin ageing. Combatte i principali segni dell'invecchiamento cutaneo • Provides prolonged hydration. Fornisce un'idratazione di lunga durata • Promotes a soft, smooth and luminous appearance. Promuove un aspetto morbido e liscio sulla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Soy and green tea extracs. Estratti di soia e tè verde Vitamin A, E and C. Vitamine A, E e C Revitalizing Concentrate Serum Siero Concentrato Rivitalizzante • Collaborates with repairing the appearance of the skin. Aiuta a riparare l'aspetto della pelle • Helps refine the expression lines of mature complexion. Aiuta ad affinare le linee di espressione della pelle matura • Provides continuous and prolonged hydration to the skin. Offre un'idratazione continua e prolungata Ingredients Ingredienti Peptides. Peptides Ginseng extract. Estratto di Ginseng Intensive Care Eye Cream Crema Intensiva Contorno Occhi • Improves skin elasticity and suppleness. Migliora l'elasticità e la flessibilità della pelle • Formula that revitalizes and softens the skin around the eyes. Formula che rivitalizza e ammorbidisce la pelle del contorno occhi • Hydrates and tones the skin. Idrata e tonifica la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Jojoba oil. Olio di jojoba Vitamin E. Vitamina E 30 ml (1 Fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 14.2 g (0.5 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 43 g (1.5 oz) Daily Use Night 45 g (1.6 oz) Daily Use Day Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 45 44 MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  46. 46. Uso Giornaliero Giorno Uso Giornaliero Notte Nourishing Night Cream for Mature Skin Crema notte nutriente per la pelle matura • Intensive night repair for your skin. Riparazione notturna intensiva per la pelle • Helps to delay expression lines, loss of firmness and dull skin. Aiuta a ritardare le linee di espressione, perdita di fermezza e pelle opaca Ingredients Ingredienti Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Shea butter. Burro di Karité Ceramides. Ceramidi Vitamin C and E. Vitamine C ed E Nourishing Day Cream for Mature Skin Crema da giorno nutriente per pelli mature • Combats the main signs of apparent skin ageing. Combatte i principali segni dell'invecchiamento cutaneo • Provides prolonged hydration. Fornisce un'idratazione di lunga durata • Promotes a soft, smooth and luminous appearance. Promuove un aspetto morbido e liscio sulla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Soy and green tea extracs. Estratti di soia e tè verde Vitamin A, E and C. Vitamine A, E e C Revitalizing Concentrate Serum Siero Concentrato Rivitalizzante • Collaborates with repairing the appearance of the skin. Aiuta a riparare l'aspetto della pelle • Helps refine the expression lines of mature complexion. Aiuta ad affinare le linee di espressione della pelle matura • Provides continuous and prolonged hydration to the skin. Offre un'idratazione continua e prolungata Ingredients Ingredienti Peptides. Peptides Ginseng extract. Estratto di Ginseng Intensive Care Eye Cream Crema Intensiva Contorno Occhi • Improves skin elasticity and suppleness. Migliora l'elasticità e la flessibilità della pelle • Formula that revitalizes and softens the skin around the eyes. Formula che rivitalizza e ammorbidisce la pelle del contorno occhi • Hydrates and tones the skin. Idrata e tonifica la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Coenzyme Q10. Coenzima Q10 Jojoba oil. Olio di jojoba Vitamin E. Vitamina E 30 ml (1 Fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 14.2 g (0.5 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 43 g (1.5 oz) Daily Use Night 45 g (1.6 oz) Daily Use Day Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 45 44 MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA MATURE SKIN CUTE MATURA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  47. 47. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Gel Scrub for Combination-Oily Skin Gel esfoliante per Pelle Misto-Grassa Cleansing Gel for Combination-Oily Skin Gel detergente per pelli miste e grasse • Cleanses deeply while gently exfoliating the skin. Deterge in profondità mentre esfolia delicatamente la pelle • With fine rice grains that help remove impurities. Con chicchi di riso a grana fine che aiutano a rimuovere le impurità Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin C. Vitamina C Ginger extract. Estratto di zenzero Vitamin E. Vitamina E Green tea extract. Estratto di tè verde • Formula rich in antioxidants. Formula ricca in antiossidanti • Tones and moisturizes while providing a deep cleansing. Tonifica e idrata mentre purifica • Removes impurities from the face. Rimuove le impurità Ingredients Ingredienti Salicylic acid. Acido salicilico Cucumber extract. Estratto di cetriolo Vitamin E and C. Vitamine E e C 147 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 225 g (8 oz) Twice a Week Day and Night 46 47 MIXED TO OILY SKIN CUTE MISTO-GRASSA MIXED TO OILY SKIN CUTE MISTO-GRASSA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  48. 48. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Gel Scrub for Combination-Oily Skin Gel esfoliante per Pelle Misto-Grassa Cleansing Gel for Combination-Oily Skin Gel detergente per pelli miste e grasse • Cleanses deeply while gently exfoliating the skin. Deterge in profondità mentre esfolia delicatamente la pelle • With fine rice grains that help remove impurities. Con chicchi di riso a grana fine che aiutano a rimuovere le impurità Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin C. Vitamina C Ginger extract. Estratto di zenzero Vitamin E. Vitamina E Green tea extract. Estratto di tè verde • Formula rich in antioxidants. Formula ricca in antiossidanti • Tones and moisturizes while providing a deep cleansing. Tonifica e idrata mentre purifica • Removes impurities from the face. Rimuove le impurità Ingredients Ingredienti Salicylic acid. Acido salicilico Cucumber extract. Estratto di cetriolo Vitamin E and C. Vitamine E e C 147 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 225 g (8 oz) Twice a Week Day and Night 46 47 MIXED TO OILY SKIN CUTE MISTO-GRASSA MIXED TO OILY SKIN CUTE MISTO-GRASSA FACIAL VISO FACIAL VISO
  49. 49. B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B B o d y C o r p o
  50. 50. B o o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B o d y B B o d y C o r p o
  51. 51. Body Scrub Esfoliante Corpo Refreshing Facial and Body Gel Gel rinfrescante per viso e corpo • Ideal for deep cleansing of the whole body. ideale per la pulizia profonda di tutto il corpo • Remove dead cells without damaging the skin. Rimuove le cellule morte senza danneggiare la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Caffeine. Caffeina Papain. Papaina Shea butter. Burro di Karité Almond oil. Olio di mandorle • Provides hydration and freshness. Regala idratazione e freschezza • Ideal after prolonged sun exposure. Ideale per l'esposizione al sole e dopo la depilazione Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera. Aloe vera Witch-hazel. Hamamelis Calendula. Calendula Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Body Cream Crema corpo idratazione profonda con Aloe Vera • Immediate hydration. Idratazione immediata • Fast absorption. Assorbimento rapido Ideal texture for a relaxing massage. Struttura ideale per un massaggio rilassante Ingredients Ingredienti Chamomile extract. Estratto di camomilla Vitamins A and E. Vitamine A ed E Rosemary. Rosmarino 150 ml (5 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 51 50 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO BODY CORPO
  52. 52. Body Scrub Esfoliante Corpo Refreshing Facial and Body Gel Gel rinfrescante per viso e corpo • Ideal for deep cleansing of the whole body. ideale per la pulizia profonda di tutto il corpo • Remove dead cells without damaging the skin. Rimuove le cellule morte senza danneggiare la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Caffeine. Caffeina Papain. Papaina Shea butter. Burro di Karité Almond oil. Olio di mandorle • Provides hydration and freshness. Regala idratazione e freschezza • Ideal after prolonged sun exposure. Ideale per l'esposizione al sole e dopo la depilazione Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera. Aloe vera Witch-hazel. Hamamelis Calendula. Calendula Aloe Vera Deep Moisturizing Body Cream Crema corpo idratazione profonda con Aloe Vera • Immediate hydration. Idratazione immediata • Fast absorption. Assorbimento rapido Ideal texture for a relaxing massage. Struttura ideale per un massaggio rilassante Ingredients Ingredienti Chamomile extract. Estratto di camomilla Vitamins A and E. Vitamine A ed E Rosemary. Rosmarino 150 ml (5 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 51 50 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO BODY CORPO
  53. 53. Toning Cream Crema corpo pelle a buccia d'arancia • Ideal for treating and preventing areas with cellulite. Ideale per lavorare e prevenire le aree con cellulite • Light consistency formula. Formula leggera, ad assorbimento rapido • Moisturizes and softens the skin. Idrata e ammorbidisce la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti L-carnitine. L-carnitina Caffeine. Caffeina Shea butter. Burro di Karité 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Stretch Mark Gel Gel per smagliature • Helps prevent and improve the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. Aiuta a prevenire e migliorare l'aspetto della pelle con smagliature • Provides elasticity and moisture to the skin. Dona elasticità e idratazione alla pelle • Can be used during pregnancy. Può essere utilizzato durante la gravidanza Ingredients Ingredients Arginine. Arginina Moringa. Moringa Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato Cucumber. Cetriolo 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 Crema protettiva solare SPF 50 • Waterproof. Formula resistente all'acqua • Ideal for protection against UVA / UVB rays. Ideale per la protezione UVA/UVB • Alcohol free. Senza alcool Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera. Aloe Vera Green tea extract. Estratto di tè verde Allantoin. Allantoina 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day Uso Giornaliero Giorno 52 53 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO BODY CORPO
  54. 54. Toning Cream Crema corpo pelle a buccia d'arancia • Ideal for treating and preventing areas with cellulite. Ideale per lavorare e prevenire le aree con cellulite • Light consistency formula. Formula leggera, ad assorbimento rapido • Moisturizes and softens the skin. Idrata e ammorbidisce la pelle Ingredients Ingredienti L-carnitine. L-carnitina Caffeine. Caffeina Shea butter. Burro di Karité 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Stretch Mark Gel Gel per smagliature • Helps prevent and improve the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. Aiuta a prevenire e migliorare l'aspetto della pelle con smagliature • Provides elasticity and moisture to the skin. Dona elasticità e idratazione alla pelle • Can be used during pregnancy. Può essere utilizzato durante la gravidanza Ingredients Ingredients Arginine. Arginina Moringa. Moringa Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato Cucumber. Cetriolo 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Sunscreen Cream SPF 50 Crema protettiva solare SPF 50 • Waterproof. Formula resistente all'acqua • Ideal for protection against UVA / UVB rays. Ideale per la protezione UVA/UVB • Alcohol free. Senza alcool Ingredients Ingredienti Aloe vera. Aloe Vera Green tea extract. Estratto di tè verde Allantoin. Allantoina 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day Uso Giornaliero Giorno 52 53 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO BODY CORPO
  55. 55. Hand Cream Crema per le mani • Eliminates bacteria from hands by 99.99%. Rimuove il 99.99% dei batteri dalle mani • 100% alcohol free. 100% senza alcool • Provides moisture and nutrition to the hands. Regala idratazione e nutrimento per le mani Ingredients Ingredienti Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Shea butter. Burro di Karité Panthenol. Pantenolo -Vanilla Vaniglia -Apple-Pear Mela-pera -Melon-Watermelon Anguria-Melone 60 ml (2 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Hand Lotion Crema per le mani • It collaborates in the restoration of elasticity and firmness of the skin. Aiuta a ripristinare l'elasticità e la compattezza della pelle • Enriched with active ingredients that help prevent and reduce hand spots. Arricchita con principi attivi che contribuiscono alla prevenzione e alla riduzione di le macchie sulle mani Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin C. Vitamina C Grape seed extract. Estratto di semi d'uva Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato 90 ml (3 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 54 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO 55 BODY CORPO
  56. 56. Hand Cream Crema per le mani • Eliminates bacteria from hands by 99.99%. Rimuove il 99.99% dei batteri dalle mani • 100% alcohol free. 100% senza alcool • Provides moisture and nutrition to the hands. Regala idratazione e nutrimento per le mani Ingredients Ingredienti Hyaluronic acid. Acido ialuronico Shea butter. Burro di Karité Panthenol. Pantenolo -Vanilla Vaniglia -Apple-Pear Mela-pera -Melon-Watermelon Anguria-Melone 60 ml (2 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Hand Lotion Crema per le mani • It collaborates in the restoration of elasticity and firmness of the skin. Aiuta a ripristinare l'elasticità e la compattezza della pelle • Enriched with active ingredients that help prevent and reduce hand spots. Arricchita con principi attivi che contribuiscono alla prevenzione e alla riduzione di le macchie sulle mani Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin C. Vitamina C Grape seed extract. Estratto di semi d'uva Hydrolyzed collagen. Collagene idrolizzato 90 ml (3 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 54 PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE BODY CORPO 55 BODY CORPO
  57. 57. n i p l u s O m m n i p l m n i p l n i p l u s n i O m n i p l u s
  58. 58. n i p l u s O m m n i p l m n i p l n i p l u s n i O m n i p l u s
  59. 59. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte OMNIPLUS Gel Premium OMNIPLUS Gel Premium • Helps improve skin elasticity and suppleness. Aiuta a migliorare l'elasticità e la flessibilità della pelle • Provides hydration and a healthy appearance. Offre idratazione e un aspetto sano • Promotes a soft, smooth and healthy texture on the skin. Promuove una texture morbida, liscia e sana sulla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Extracts from: Estratti da: Yeast. Lievito Olive leaf. Foglia d'ulivo Arnica. Arnica Wild fruits. Frutti selvatici Aloe vera. Aloe vera Jojoba oil. Olio di jojoba Bisabolol. Bisabololo Lip Balm Omniplus SPF 15 Balsamo per labbra Omniplus SPF 15 • Protects against UVA and UVB. Protegge dai raggi UVA e UVB • Helps visibly regenerate the lips. Aiuta a rigenerare visibilmente le labbra • Soft and creamy textured moisturizing formula. Formula idratante dalla texture liscia e cremosa Ingredients Ingredienti Coconut oil. Olio di cocco Murumuru and shea butterr. Murumuru e burro di karité Delicious strawberry aroma. Aroma delizioso alla fragola 8 g (0.28 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 30 g (1 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 59 OMNIPLUS 58 OMNIPLUS PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE
  60. 60. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte OMNIPLUS Gel Premium OMNIPLUS Gel Premium • Helps improve skin elasticity and suppleness. Aiuta a migliorare l'elasticità e la flessibilità della pelle • Provides hydration and a healthy appearance. Offre idratazione e un aspetto sano • Promotes a soft, smooth and healthy texture on the skin. Promuove una texture morbida, liscia e sana sulla pelle Ingredients Ingredienti Extracts from: Estratti da: Yeast. Lievito Olive leaf. Foglia d'ulivo Arnica. Arnica Wild fruits. Frutti selvatici Aloe vera. Aloe vera Jojoba oil. Olio di jojoba Bisabolol. Bisabololo Lip Balm Omniplus SPF 15 Balsamo per labbra Omniplus SPF 15 • Protects against UVA and UVB. Protegge dai raggi UVA e UVB • Helps visibly regenerate the lips. Aiuta a rigenerare visibilmente le labbra • Soft and creamy textured moisturizing formula. Formula idratante dalla texture liscia e cremosa Ingredients Ingredienti Coconut oil. Olio di cocco Murumuru and shea butterr. Murumuru e burro di karité Delicious strawberry aroma. Aroma delizioso alla fragola 8 g (0.28 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 30 g (1 oz) Daily Use Day and Night 59 OMNIPLUS 58 OMNIPLUS PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE PERSONAL CARE CURA PERSONALE
  61. 61. H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i H a i r C a p e l l i
  62. 62. H a i a i r H a i r H a i a i r H a i r H a i H a i r C a p e l l i
  63. 63. Special Care Shampoo for Weak Hair Shampoo speciale per capelli deboli • Formula with active ingredients that promote hair growth. Formula con principi attivi che promuovono la crescita dei capelli • Helps strengthen weak hair. Rafforza i capelli deboli Ingredients Ingredienti Biotin. Biotina Guaraná extract. Estratto di guaranà Hydrolyzed protein. Proteina idrolizzata • Ideal for all hair types. Ideale per tutti i tipi di capelli • Provides softness, vitality and hydration to the hair. Regala morbidezza, vitalità e idratazione • Gives hair an intense shine. Offre un'elevata brillantezza Ingredients Ingredienti Panthenol. Pantenolo Hydrolyzed wheat protein. Proteina di grano idrolizzata Quinoa seed. Semi di quinoa Natural Herbal Extracts Shampoo Shampoo con estratti di erbe di origine naturale 240 ml (8 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 300 ml (10 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Natural Herbal Extracts Hair Conditioner Balsamo con estratti di erbe di origine naturale • Provides daily conditioning and care for hair fiber. Costituisce il trattamento quotidiano e la cura della fibra capillare • Moisturizing formula for vitality, shine and smoothness. Formula idratante che dona vitalità, lucentezza e morbidezza Ingredients Ingredienti Wheat protein. Proteine del grano Omniplus extract. Estratto di Omniplus 240 ml (8 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 63 HAIR CAPELLI 62 HAIR CAPELLI DAILY GIORNALIERO DAILY GIORNALIERO
  64. 64. Special Care Shampoo for Weak Hair Shampoo speciale per capelli deboli • Formula with active ingredients that promote hair growth. Formula con principi attivi che promuovono la crescita dei capelli • Helps strengthen weak hair. Rafforza i capelli deboli Ingredients Ingredienti Biotin. Biotina Guaraná extract. Estratto di guaranà Hydrolyzed protein. Proteina idrolizzata • Ideal for all hair types. Ideale per tutti i tipi di capelli • Provides softness, vitality and hydration to the hair. Regala morbidezza, vitalità e idratazione • Gives hair an intense shine. Offre un'elevata brillantezza Ingredients Ingredienti Panthenol. Pantenolo Hydrolyzed wheat protein. Proteina di grano idrolizzata Quinoa seed. Semi di quinoa Natural Herbal Extracts Shampoo Shampoo con estratti di erbe di origine naturale 240 ml (8 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night 300 ml (10 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Natural Herbal Extracts Hair Conditioner Balsamo con estratti di erbe di origine naturale • Provides daily conditioning and care for hair fiber. Costituisce il trattamento quotidiano e la cura della fibra capillare • Moisturizing formula for vitality, shine and smoothness. Formula idratante che dona vitalità, lucentezza e morbidezza Ingredients Ingredienti Wheat protein. Proteine del grano Omniplus extract. Estratto di Omniplus 240 ml (8 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte 63 HAIR CAPELLI 62 HAIR CAPELLI DAILY GIORNALIERO DAILY GIORNALIERO
  65. 65. Multivitamin Hair Complex Complesso multivitaminico per i capelli • Improves the appearance of hair fibers. Migliora l'aspetto delle fibre dei capelli • Collaborates with frizz decrease. Aiuta a ridurre l'effetto crespo • Intensive treatment for dry and damaged hair. Trattamento intensivo per capelli secchi e danneggiati r Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin B5 and B6. Vitamine B5 e B6 Peach seed. Semi di pesca Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata 5 ampoules/ 5 fiale 10 ml (0.34 fl oz) each/ciascuno) Twice a Week Day and Night Hair Gel Gel per capelli • Alcohol-free formula. Formula senza alcool • With nutrients that do not mistreat the scalp. Con sostanze nutritive che non danneggiano il cuoio capelluto • Leaves no residue. Non lascia residui Ingredients Ingredienti Omniplus extract. Estratto di Omniplus 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte 65 INTENSIVE INTENSIVO HAIR CAPELLI 64 HAIR CAPELLI DAILY GIORNALIERO
  66. 66. Multivitamin Hair Complex Complesso multivitaminico per i capelli • Improves the appearance of hair fibers. Migliora l'aspetto delle fibre dei capelli • Collaborates with frizz decrease. Aiuta a ridurre l'effetto crespo • Intensive treatment for dry and damaged hair. Trattamento intensivo per capelli secchi e danneggiati r Ingredients Ingredienti Vitamin B5 and B6. Vitamine B5 e B6 Peach seed. Semi di pesca Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata 5 ampoules/ 5 fiale 10 ml (0.34 fl oz) each/ciascuno) Twice a Week Day and Night Hair Gel Gel per capelli • Alcohol-free formula. Formula senza alcool • With nutrients that do not mistreat the scalp. Con sostanze nutritive che non danneggiano il cuoio capelluto • Leaves no residue. Non lascia residui Ingredients Ingredienti Omniplus extract. Estratto di Omniplus 150 ml (5 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte 65 INTENSIVE INTENSIVO HAIR CAPELLI 64 HAIR CAPELLI DAILY GIORNALIERO
  67. 67. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Deep Repair Hair Mask Maschera per la riparazione dei capelli • Intensely conditions the hair. Ammorbidisce notevolmente i capelli • Provides silky, manageable, shiny hair. Regala capelli setosi, maneggevoli e lucenti • Contributes to restoring hair fibers to achieve a healthy appearance. Contribuisce a ripristinare le fibre dei capelli per un aspetto sano Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Seaweed extracts. Estratti di alghe marine Inula. Inula 250 ml (8.5 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night Shampoo Color Protect Shampoo per la protezione del colore • Formulated to strengthen and repair the hair cuticle. Formulato per rinforzare e riparare la cuticola dei capelli • Promotes dye duration. Promuove la longevità della tintura • Gives the hair cuticle a healthy appearance. Dà alla cuticola dei capelli un aspetto sano Ingredients Ingredienti Peach. Peach Sunflower seed. Semi di girasole 300 ml (10 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte 66 67 INTENSIVE INTENSIVO COLOR COLORE HAIR CAPELLI HAIR CAPELLI
  68. 68. Uso Giornaliero Giorno e Notte Deep Repair Hair Mask Maschera per la riparazione dei capelli • Intensely conditions the hair. Ammorbidisce notevolmente i capelli • Provides silky, manageable, shiny hair. Regala capelli setosi, maneggevoli e lucenti • Contributes to restoring hair fibers to achieve a healthy appearance. Contribuisce a ripristinare le fibre dei capelli per un aspetto sano Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Seaweed extracts. Estratti di alghe marine Inula. Inula 250 ml (8.5 fl oz) Twice a Week Day and Night Shampoo Color Protect Shampoo per la protezione del colore • Formulated to strengthen and repair the hair cuticle. Formulato per rinforzare e riparare la cuticola dei capelli • Promotes dye duration. Promuove la longevità della tintura • Gives the hair cuticle a healthy appearance. Dà alla cuticola dei capelli un aspetto sano Ingredients Ingredienti Peach. Peach Sunflower seed. Semi di girasole 300 ml (10 fl oz) Daily Use Day and Night Due Volte a Settimana Giorno e Notte 66 67 INTENSIVE INTENSIVO COLOR COLORE HAIR CAPELLI HAIR CAPELLI
  69. 69. n c h i n n c h i a u n c h c h i n n 8/00 Light Blonde Biondo Chiaro 6/7 Mocha Moka 6/00 Dark Blonde Biondo Scuro 5/00 Light brown Castano Chiaro 1/00 Black Nero 3/00 Dark brown Castano Scuro 6/66 Red Rosso Permanent Dye Ammonia-Free Tinta permanente senza ammoniaca • State-of-the-art formula that colors your hair without damaging it. Formula all'avanguardia che non danneggia i capelli • High quality pigments that provide intense and radiant color for longer . Pigmenti di alta qualità per un colore intenso e radioso di lunga durata • Added with repairing and protective actives, which collaborate in strengthening the hair, giving it back its elasticity and resistance to breakage. Arricchita con i principi attivi di riparazione e di protezione, • che aiutano a rinforzare i capelli restituendo elasticità e resistenza alla rottura • 100% ammonia free. 100% senza ammoniaca Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Bisabolol. Bisabololo An application Day and Night Un applicazione Giorno e Notte 68 69 HAIR CAPELLI HAIR CAPELLI
  70. 70. n c h i n n c h i a u n c h c h i n n 8/00 Light Blonde Biondo Chiaro 6/7 Mocha Moka 6/00 Dark Blonde Biondo Scuro 5/00 Light brown Castano Chiaro 1/00 Black Nero 3/00 Dark brown Castano Scuro 6/66 Red Rosso Permanent Dye Ammonia-Free Tinta permanente senza ammoniaca • State-of-the-art formula that colors your hair without damaging it. Formula all'avanguardia che non danneggia i capelli • High quality pigments that provide intense and radiant color for longer . Pigmenti di alta qualità per un colore intenso e radioso di lunga durata • Added with repairing and protective actives, which collaborate in strengthening the hair, giving it back its elasticity and resistance to breakage. Arricchita con i principi attivi di riparazione e di protezione, • che aiutano a rinforzare i capelli restituendo elasticità e resistenza alla rottura • 100% ammonia free. 100% senza ammoniaca Ingredients Ingredienti Hydrolyzed keratin. Cheratina idrolizzata Bisabolol. Bisabololo An application Day and Night Un applicazione Giorno e Notte 68 69 HAIR CAPELLI HAIR CAPELLI
  71. 71. The KV Matte Lip Collection offers seven different shades that stand out for their intense, highly pigmented colors, which provide precise application and complete coverage thanks to its formula with natural ingredients, ideal for moisturizing the lips. The KV Matte La collezione di rossetti matte KV offre sette diverse tonalità che si distinguono per i loro colori intensi e altamente pigmentati, che forniscono un'applicazione precisa e una copertura completa grazie alla loro formula con ingredienti naturali, ideali per idratare le labbra in modo naturale Benefits Vantaggi • High pigmentation. Alta pigmentazione • Waterproof. Resistenza all'acqua • Long lasting. Lunga durata • High coverage capacity. Alto potere coprente • Fast drying. Asciugatura rapida • Matte finish.Finitura matte • Creamy texture. Struttura cremosa • Formula enriched with vitamin E and argan oil. Formula arricchita con vitamina E e olio di argan N a i r o b i S a m b u r u K a l a h a r i M a s a i #MateKV #MateKV Step 1: Apply evenly to your lips, starting at the corners of the lips and working towards the center with short movements.Fase 1: Applica sulle labbra in modo uniforme, partendo dagli angoli della bocca e lavorando verso il centro con brevi tratti Step 2: Avoid putting your lips together until it is completely dry. Fase 2: Evita di chiudere le labbra fino a completa asciugatura Step 3: Reapply if necessary. Fase 3: Riapplica se necessario TIP: It is enough to apply a small amount of product; this will help your lips dry faster and achieve a lasting effect CONSIGLIO: Basta applicare una piccola quantità di prodotto, questo aiuterà per far asciugare le labbra più velocemente e ottenere un effetto duraturo 6 g ( o . 2 1 o z ) R o s s e t t o L i q u i d o M a t e 72 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 73
  72. 72. The KV Matte Lip Collection offers seven different shades that stand out for their intense, highly pigmented colors, which provide precise application and complete coverage thanks to its formula with natural ingredients, ideal for moisturizing the lips. The KV Matte La collezione di rossetti matte KV offre sette diverse tonalità che si distinguono per i loro colori intensi e altamente pigmentati, che forniscono un'applicazione precisa e una copertura completa grazie alla loro formula con ingredienti naturali, ideali per idratare le labbra in modo naturale Benefits Vantaggi • High pigmentation. Alta pigmentazione • Waterproof. Resistenza all'acqua • Long lasting. Lunga durata • High coverage capacity. Alto potere coprente • Fast drying. Asciugatura rapida • Matte finish.Finitura matte • Creamy texture. Struttura cremosa • Formula enriched with vitamin E and argan oil. Formula arricchita con vitamina E e olio di argan N a i r o b i S a m b u r u K a l a h a r i M a s a i #MateKV #MateKV Step 1: Apply evenly to your lips, starting at the corners of the lips and working towards the center with short movements.Fase 1: Applica sulle labbra in modo uniforme, partendo dagli angoli della bocca e lavorando verso il centro con brevi tratti Step 2: Avoid putting your lips together until it is completely dry. Fase 2: Evita di chiudere le labbra fino a completa asciugatura Step 3: Reapply if necessary. Fase 3: Riapplica se necessario TIP: It is enough to apply a small amount of product; this will help your lips dry faster and achieve a lasting effect CONSIGLIO: Basta applicare una piccola quantità di prodotto, questo aiuterà per far asciugare le labbra più velocemente e ottenere un effetto duraturo 6 g ( o . 2 1 o z ) R o s s e t t o L i q u i d o M a t e 72 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 73
  73. 73. * Limited edition Edizione limitata Bring out your own shine In evidenza il tuo splendore Kaus and Kuma are two creamy highlighters made with luminous pigments that deposit small particles of brightness on the skin, which in turn reflect the light in a radiant way. Kaus e Kuma sono due stick illuminanti cremosi realizzati con pigmenti luminosi che depositano sulla pelle piccole particelle di lucentezza che, a loro volta, riflettono la luce in modo radioso Their convenient presentation allows them to be applied on the face and the whole body to highlight, stylize and give luminosity in a natural way . La loro comoda presentazione permette di applicarli sul viso e su tutto il corpo per evidenziare, stilizzare e dare luminosità in modo naturale Benefits Vantaggi Easy to apply. Facile applicazione Gives the skin a radiant appearance. Dona alla pelle un aspetto radioso Glossy, satin and luminous texture. Struttura brillante, satinata e luminosa Delicious aroma. Aroma delizioso Shiny Beige Shade (Kaus). Tono Beige Brillante (Kaus) Rose Gold Shade (Kuma). Tono Rose Gold (Kuma) Formula enriched with vitamin E and argan oil. Formula arricchita con vitamina E e olio di jojoba Kuma Kaus #HighlightKV #IlluminaKV We advise you to apply it on:. Ti consigliamo di applicarlo in queste aree: • Brow bone, to enlarge the look and lift the eyelid. Arco delle sopracciglia, per allargare lo sguardo e alzare la palpebra • On the inner corner of the eye, if what you want is to divert attention from dark circles. All'esterno del condotto lacrimale, se si vuole distogliere l'attenzione dalle occhiaie sotto gli occhi • Diagonally at the top of the cheekbones, to define and refine the features. Nella parte superiore degli zigomi, in diagonale, per definire e perfezionare i tratti somatici • In the center of the forehead, septum, chin and philtrum to define, highlight and refine them. Al centro della fronte, setto, mento e la V delle labbra per definire p vari punti, evidenziare e rifinire • Apply to the neck and décolletage area to add luminosity. Si applica a clavicole e scollature per una maggiore luminositá 6 g (o.21 oz) Highlightin g Sticks Stick Illumin anti 74 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 75
  74. 74. * Limited edition Edizione limitata Bring out your own shine In evidenza il tuo splendore Kaus and Kuma are two creamy highlighters made with luminous pigments that deposit small particles of brightness on the skin, which in turn reflect the light in a radiant way. Kaus e Kuma sono due stick illuminanti cremosi realizzati con pigmenti luminosi che depositano sulla pelle piccole particelle di lucentezza che, a loro volta, riflettono la luce in modo radioso Their convenient presentation allows them to be applied on the face and the whole body to highlight, stylize and give luminosity in a natural way . La loro comoda presentazione permette di applicarli sul viso e su tutto il corpo per evidenziare, stilizzare e dare luminosità in modo naturale Benefits Vantaggi Easy to apply. Facile applicazione Gives the skin a radiant appearance. Dona alla pelle un aspetto radioso Glossy, satin and luminous texture. Struttura brillante, satinata e luminosa Delicious aroma. Aroma delizioso Shiny Beige Shade (Kaus). Tono Beige Brillante (Kaus) Rose Gold Shade (Kuma). Tono Rose Gold (Kuma) Formula enriched with vitamin E and argan oil. Formula arricchita con vitamina E e olio di jojoba Kuma Kaus #HighlightKV #IlluminaKV We advise you to apply it on:. Ti consigliamo di applicarlo in queste aree: • Brow bone, to enlarge the look and lift the eyelid. Arco delle sopracciglia, per allargare lo sguardo e alzare la palpebra • On the inner corner of the eye, if what you want is to divert attention from dark circles. All'esterno del condotto lacrimale, se si vuole distogliere l'attenzione dalle occhiaie sotto gli occhi • Diagonally at the top of the cheekbones, to define and refine the features. Nella parte superiore degli zigomi, in diagonale, per definire e perfezionare i tratti somatici • In the center of the forehead, septum, chin and philtrum to define, highlight and refine them. Al centro della fronte, setto, mento e la V delle labbra per definire p vari punti, evidenziare e rifinire • Apply to the neck and décolletage area to add luminosity. Si applica a clavicole e scollature per una maggiore luminositá 6 g (o.21 oz) Highlightin g Sticks Stick Illumin anti 74 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 75
  75. 75. BURDEOS: Notes: Crystallized raspberries, apple blossom and Damascene rose. Note: Lamponi cristallizzati, fiori di melo e rosa di Damasco PARÍS: Notes: Apple, fresh peony, tiare flower and ambrox. Note: Mela, peonia fresca, fiore di tiaré e ambrosia CANNES: Notes: Magnolia, peony and fressia. Note: Magnolia, peonia e fresia Refined and soft mist specially formulated for body and hair with natural ingredients that moisturize, refresh and cover with a delicate fragrance. Acqua profumata raffinata e morbida appositamente formulata per il corpo e i capelli con ingredienti naturali che idratano, rinfrescano e avvolgono con un profumo delicato Benefits Vantaggi • Added with natural extracts such as portulaca and lotus flower. Arricchita con estratti di origine naturale come la portulaca e il fiore di loto • Moisturizes and hydrates skin and hair. Regalano idratazione e nutrimento alla pelle e ai capelli • Provides a fresh sensation. Dà un senso di freschezza • Delicious and delicate aroma. Aroma delizioso e delicato #KVScent #AromaKV Body use: Spray on the body after bathing or showering. Reapply during the day as often as necessary. Uso per il corpo: Spruzzare sul corpo dopo il bagno o la doccia. Ritoccare durante il giorno tutte le volte che è necessario Hair use: Spray on wet or dry hair. Uso sui capelli: Spruzzare sui capelli bagnati o asciutti. Ritoccare durante il giorno tutte le volte che è necessario 83 ml (3. fl oz) *Limited Edition Paris Edizione limitata Paris Lotions Lozioni 76 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 77
  76. 76. BURDEOS: Notes: Crystallized raspberries, apple blossom and Damascene rose. Note: Lamponi cristallizzati, fiori di melo e rosa di Damasco PARÍS: Notes: Apple, fresh peony, tiare flower and ambrox. Note: Mela, peonia fresca, fiore di tiaré e ambrosia CANNES: Notes: Magnolia, peony and fressia. Note: Magnolia, peonia e fresia Refined and soft mist specially formulated for body and hair with natural ingredients that moisturize, refresh and cover with a delicate fragrance. Acqua profumata raffinata e morbida appositamente formulata per il corpo e i capelli con ingredienti naturali che idratano, rinfrescano e avvolgono con un profumo delicato Benefits Vantaggi • Added with natural extracts such as portulaca and lotus flower. Arricchita con estratti di origine naturale come la portulaca e il fiore di loto • Moisturizes and hydrates skin and hair. Regalano idratazione e nutrimento alla pelle e ai capelli • Provides a fresh sensation. Dà un senso di freschezza • Delicious and delicate aroma. Aroma delizioso e delicato #KVScent #AromaKV Body use: Spray on the body after bathing or showering. Reapply during the day as often as necessary. Uso per il corpo: Spruzzare sul corpo dopo il bagno o la doccia. Ritoccare durante il giorno tutte le volte che è necessario Hair use: Spray on wet or dry hair. Uso sui capelli: Spruzzare sui capelli bagnati o asciutti. Ritoccare durante il giorno tutte le volte che è necessario 83 ml (3. fl oz) *Limited Edition Paris Edizione limitata Paris Lotions Lozioni 76 KENYAVERGARA KENYAVERGARA 77
  77. 77. Toll Free Telephone Numero gratuito 900 210 168 Spain - Spagna Telephone Telefono 800 956 528 Italy - Italia European Countries Paesi Europei Tel. +0034 91 400 8590 Madrid Tel. +0034 91 400 8438 Calle Jorge Juan 127 LB, Barrio Salamanca, C.P. 28009 Madrid, España. creoeuropa@omnilife.com Note: Contact us to guide you on how to place your orders to the Distribution Center in Spain from any country of the European Union Nota: Contattaci per guidarti su come effettuare gli ordini al Centro di distribuzione in Spagna da qualsiasi paese dell'Unione Europea 78 79 DISTRIBUTION CENTERS CENTRI DI DISTRIBUZIONE Distribution Centers contacto@seytu.com Centri di distribuzione Notes / Note FOR INFORMATION, ORDERS AND AFFILIATIONS WRITE US BY WHATSAPP OR OUR SOCIAL NETWORKS PER INFORMAZIONI, ACQUISTI E ISCRIZIONI, SCRIVETECI A WHATSAPP O ATTRAVERSO I NOSTRI SOCIAL NETWORK INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR / INCARICATO ALLE VENDITE +51 982-458-761 www.sebellaytu.com sebellaytu
  78. 78. Toll Free Telephone Numero gratuito 900 210 168 Spain - Spagna Telephone Telefono 800 956 528 Italy - Italia European Countries Paesi Europei Tel. +0034 91 400 8590 Madrid Tel. +0034 91 400 8438 Calle Jorge Juan 127 LB, Barrio Salamanca, C.P. 28009 Madrid, España. creoeuropa@omnilife.com Note: Contact us to guide you on how to place your orders to the Distribution Center in Spain from any country of the European Union Nota: Contattaci per guidarti su come effettuare gli ordini al Centro di distribuzione in Spagna da qualsiasi paese dell'Unione Europea 78 79 DISTRIBUTION CENTERS CENTRI DI DISTRIBUZIONE Distribution Centers contacto@seytu.com Centri di distribuzione Notes / Note FOR INFORMATION, ORDERS AND AFFILIATIONS WRITE US BY WHATSAPP OR OUR SOCIAL NETWORKS PER INFORMAZIONI, ACQUISTI E ISCRIZIONI, SCRIVETECI A WHATSAPP O ATTRAVERSO I NOSTRI SOCIAL NETWORK INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR / INCARICATO ALLE VENDITE +51 982-458-761 www.sebellaytu.com sebellaytu
  79. 79. Sweet almond oil Olio di mandorle dolci : Excellent emollient to treat skin dryness, leaving it smooth, soft, young and radiant. Ottimo emolliente per trattare la pelle secca, lasciandola liscia, morbida, giovane e luminosa. Jojoba oil Olio di Jojoba: Helps facilitate the processes of cell regeneration and collaborates with the increase of elasticity, firmness and skin softness. Aiuta a facilitare i processi di rigenerazione cellulare e aiuta ad aumentare l'elasticità, la compattezza e la morbidezza della pelle. Lavender oil Olio di lavanda: Contributes to active tissue regeneration, improving the appearance of the skin. Provides extra hydration. Contribuisce alla rigenerazione attiva del tessuto, migliorando l'aspetto della pelle. Offre un'idratazione extra. Corn oil Olio di mais: Rich in oleic and linoleic fatty acids, in addition to vitamin E. Its composition makes it a great ally against free radicals and skin aging. It has emolliant and moisturizing properties.Ricco di acidi grassi oleici e linoleici, più vitamina E. La sua composizione lo rende un ottimo alleato contro i radicali liberi e l'invecchiamento della pelle. Ha proprietà idratanti ed emollienti. Castor oil Olio di ricino: Powerful moisturizer rich in fatty acids which help prevent dry lips, provides softness and a younger appearance. Potente idratante ricco di acidi grassi che aiuta a prevenire la secchezza delle labbra, dona morbidezza e conferisce un aspetto più giovane. Glycolic acid Acido glicolico: Auxiliary in the elimination of dead cells promoting the regeneration of new ones. Contribuisce all'eliminazione delle cellule morte promuovendo la rigenerazione di nuove cellule. Salicylic acid Acido salicilico: Anti- acne agent and skin conditioner. Agente antiacne e balsamo per la pelle. Allantoin Allantoina: Contributes to reducing the time of cutaneous cicatrization as it promotes its regeneration.Contribuisce a ridurre il tempo di cicatrizzazione cutanea perché ne favorisce la rigenerazione. Aloe vera Aloe vera: Excellent moisturizer for the skin, making it smoother and more flexible due to its great ability to retain water. Ottimo idratante per la pelle che la rende più liscia e flessibile grazie alla sua grande capacità di trattenere l'acqua. Antioxidant Antiossidante: Chemical compound used by the body to eliminate excess free radicals. Un composto chimico che il corpo utilizza per eliminare i radicali liberi in eccesso. Arginine Arginina: Metabolic amino acid that collaborates to improve the appearance of the skin.Amminoacido metabolico che aiuta a migliorare l'aspetto della pelle. Biotin Biotina: Promotes hair strengthening and its regeneration. Favorisce il rafforzamento e la rigenerazione dei capelli. Bisabolol Bisabololo: Essential collaborator to ensure the care of the area where it is applied, avoiding skin irritation. Partner essenziale per garantire la cura della zona in cui viene applicato, evitando irritazioni cutanee. Caffeine Caffeina: Helps improve circulation. Aiuta a migliorare la circolazione. Gotu kola Centella asiatica: Auxiliary in skin regeneration, as it contains a series of agents that help improve circulation and natural production of collagen. Contains high doses of antioxidants, which collaborate in maintaining cells protected from attacks caused by free radicals. Aiuta nella rigenerazione della pelle, poiché contiene una serie di principi attivi che aiutano a migliorare la circolazione e la produzione naturale di collagene. Centella asiatica contiene alte dosi di antiossidanti, che aiutano a mantenere le cellule protette dagli attacchi prodotti dai radicali liberi. Ceramides Ceramidi: Contributes to maintain the skin hydrated thanks to its barrier effect. Aiuta a mantenere la pelle idratata grazie al suo effetto barriera. Zinc citrate Zinco citrato: Bactericide. Battericida. Hydrolyzed collagen Collagene idrolizzato : Promotes the appearance of the skin by keeping it moisturized, soft and elastic. Promuove l'aspetto della pelle che si mostra idratata, morbida ed elastica. Hydrolyzed elastin Elastina idrolizzata: Provides flexibility and elasticity to the skin, preventing tissues from breaking, in addition to providing firmness. Offre flessibilità ed elasticità alla pelle, aiutando a prevenire la rottura dei tessuti, oltre a garantire la fermezza. Emollient Emolliente: Its main function is to soften swollen or hardened areas. ILa sua funzione principale è quella di ammorbidire una zona rigonfia o indurita. Seaweed extract Estratto di alghe marine: Contributes with the tonification, rebuilding, 81 GLOSSARY GLOSSARIO Glossary Glossario Glossario

×