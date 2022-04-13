Successfully reported this slideshow.

Ayurvedic Foot Massage's Health Benefits.

Apr. 13, 2022
Ayurvedic Foot Massage's Health Benefits.

Any massage is calming and provides a sense of calmness.Foot massage has long been thought to be beneficial to one's health and well-being by many health practitioners. Foot massage is a popular healing technique in the east.
Any massage is calming and provides a sense of calmness.Foot massage has long been thought to be beneficial to one's health and well-being by many health practitioners. Foot massage is a popular healing technique in the east.
Ayurvedic Foot Massage's Health Benefits.

  1. 1. Ayurvedic Foot Massage's Health Benefits
  2. 2. Any massage is calming and provides a sense of calmness. Foot massage has long been thought to be beneficial to one's health and well-being by many health practitioners. Foot massage is a popular healing technique in the east. Foot massage is not just done on adults in the east but also youngsters. Acupuncture and foot massage or reflexology function in the same way. Each foot portion corresponds to a different section of the body; therefore, massaging each part of the foot could help your liver, kidney, colon, stomach, and other organs. As a result, if you have constipation, a foot massage can help with your bowel movement issues.   Although the health benefits are not entirely verified, many people say  they work. Reflexology is supposed to help you get rid of toxins, enhance your circulation, and even boost your memory. By massaging your  feet, a trained foot reflexologist can even diagnose the health issues you're having. Unfortunately, massage of the feet can be excruciatingly  uncomfortable. This is especially true if you apply additional pressure.  It is not common for a patient in a foot massage establishment to scream   in pain. However, this shouldn't be a deterrent if you're thinking about   getting a foot massage. Inform the foot reflexologist about your limited   pain tolerance and request that the pressure exerted be adjusted.   A foot massage, if nothing else, can help you relax and unwind after a  long day. Throughout the day, your feet take the most punishment. They   must transport you to your destination while supporting your entire body  weight. People have a habit of overlooking their feet. Injured feet, on   the other hand, may render a person immobile. Foot massage has become   more prevalent in regions such as the United States as many new age  notions have made their way to the west. It's a natural way to unwind  after a long day at work. Although the health benefits may be debatable,  it never hurts to give it a shot and see what it may do for you. HOW TO DO AN AYURVEDIC FOOT MASSAGE FOR IMMEDIATE RESULTS? Ayurvedic Foot Massage (Padabhyanga) is a beautiful way to relax and  rejuvenate your body while maintaining good health. For thousands of years, foot massage has been used to promote a good night's sleep,  relieve daytime tension, and soothe the most upsetting emotional   turmoil. The fantastic thing about foot massage is that you can do it at  any time of year and with people of all ages. An ideal time to practice   foot massage is either first thing in the morning or right before   bedtime, and it is suitable for people of all body types. In addition,   this beneficial therapy is simple to administer at home.
  3. 3. AYURVEDIC FOOT MASSAGE'S HEALTH BENEFITS • The soles of the feet contain many marma points for the body's critical   organs and sense organs. Therefore, the foot massage stimulates all of  the body's organs.   • Nervousness, dryness, and numbness in the feet are reduced.  • Renew and energize the entire body.   • The abdomen, pelvis, and colon are energized by massaging the leg, which   improves circulation and infertility.   • It aids in producing Ojus (the essential essence of biological tissue).   In addition, regular foot massage can induce a state of relaxation,   resulting in a feeling of general wellness throughout the body.   • The sense organs are rejuvenated, vision is improved, and nervous  tension is relieved. HOW CAN YOU PERFORM AN AYURVEDIC FOOT MASSAGE AT HOME? • Put on a clean robe and wash your hands, face, and feet. Next, fill a  small basin with 1/4 cup of the proper oil and set it next to you. For  the foot massage, you can use sesame oil or coconut oil.    • Sit on a clean mat on the floor comfortably.    • Before starting your massage, close your eyes and sit in meditative  stillness for a few minutes.    • Lift the right leg carefully, place the right ankle on the left leg's  knee, and pour a small amount of oil on the right foot after consideration.    • Clasp the foot with both hands, with the thumb on the bottom of the foot  and the fingers on the top.   
  4. 4. • Beginning at the ankle and proceeding around the foot to the middle toe,  crimp the fingers and push firmly into the center top line of the foot.  At the same time, press your thumbs into the bottom of your foot,   starting at the heel and working your way around the inner and outer   borders. Synchronize both hands to move simultaneously, massaging the  top and bottom of the foot at the same time.    • Repeat this approach for five minutes, starting at the heel and working  your fingers and thumbs towards the toes. This will ensure that the   entire outer area of your foot has been massaged thoroughly.  • Move to the toes after releasing the foot. Starting with the big toe,  use your left hand's thumb and index finger to press on both sides of  the nail. Pull the toe gently, then massage the bottom firmly, starting  at the root. By rubbing this area, the brain is stimulated, and the site  is enhanced.  • After some time has passed, switch to your index toe and repeat the  process. Again, the lungs receive vitality from this toe.    • Toe by toe, continue in this manner. The big intestinal Meridian runs  through the middle toe and massaging it helps tone the colon. The kidney  meridian is located on the fourth toe; massaging helps to improve the  passage of vital energy to the kidneys. Finally, the heart meridian is  located on the small toe; rubbing it stimulates the heart and allows it  to pulse slowly and rhythmically.    • It is possible to repeat the whole message. But, first, press your thumb   firmly onto the four marma points indicated at the bottom of the foot,  as seen in the figure before changing feet.    • Reverse the legs' positions and repeat the technique with the left foot.    • After massaging both feet, use a dry towel to rub away any residual oil.  After you've washed your hands, take a few moments to meditate. Then,   prepare to face the day with delight or sleep peacefully at night.    • The feet carry tones of the body's active weight throughout the day.  Therefore, a foot massage at the start or end of the day is a terrific  way to show your appreciation for this movement organ.

