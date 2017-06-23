Blastulation Dr. Komal Parmar
Fertilization  Fertilization normally occurs in the ampullary region of the uterine tube, probably within 24 hours of ovu...
Clevage  Cleavage consists of repeated mitotic divisions of the zygote, resulting in a rapid increase in the number of ce...
 Division of the zygote into blastomeres begins approximately 30 hours after fertilization.  Subsequent cleavage divisio...
 Cell division is asynchronous  Daughter cells may retain a cytoplasmic link through much of the immediately subsequent ...
 After the nine-cell stage, the blastomeres change their shape and tightly align themselves against each other to form a ...
Morula  Two-cell populations are formed in the 16-cell embryo that differ in phenotype (polar, apolar) and position (supe...
 After division to the 32 cells, the outer polar cells complete their differentiation into a functional epithelium, displ...
Blastocyst  The blastocyst ‘hatches’ from its zona pellucida at 6–7 days, possibly assisted by an enzyme similar to tryps...
 Implantation occurs during a period of 7–12 days postovulation.  Even at this early stage, cells of the inner cell mass...
Attachment to the uterine wall  Implantation includes the following stages:  Dissolution of the zona pellucida;  orient...
Formation Of Extraembryonic Tissues  Epiblast and amniotic cavity  closest to the implanting face of the trophoblast,  ...
 Hypoblast and yolk sac  Hypoblast is the term used to delineate the lower layer of cells of the early bilaminar disc. ...
 At the same time, a space appears between the parietal hypoblast (Heuser’s membrane) and the mural trophoblast that limi...
 After the formation of the secondary yolk sac, a diverticulum of the visceral hypoblast, the allantois, forms towards on...
Extraembryonic mesoblast  Extraembryonic tissues encompass all tissues that do not contribute directly to the future body...
 Later extraembryonic mesoblast populations mushroom beneath the cytotrophoblastic cells at the embryonic pole, forming t...
• Initially, the extraembryonic mesoblast connects the amnion to the chorion over a wide area. • Continued development and...
Clinical Correlates
MOSAICISM  If nondisjunction (failure of a chromosome pair to separate) occurs during an early cleavage division of a zyg...
PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC DIAGNOSIS  Can be carried out 3 to 5 days after IVF of the oocyte.  One or two cells (blastomere...
ABNORMAL EMBRYOS AND SPONTANEOUS ABORTIONS  Many zygotes, morulae, and blastocysts abort spontaneously.  Early implantat...
Ectopic implantation  The conceptus may be arrested at any point during its migration through the uterine tube and implan...
Abnormal Implantation within Uterus  Implantation near the internal os results in the condition of placenta praevia, with...
Twinning: Identical Twins
Staging and Study of Embryo
Embryology  The study of spatial and temporal developmental processes that take place within an embryo as it develops fro...
Embryonic Staging Fetal Staging  The embryonic period has been defined by Streeter as 8 weeks postfertilization, or 56 da...
Blastulation

About the formation of blastula and peri-implantation events. Also discusses Carneige staging for embryos.

Blastulation

