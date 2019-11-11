Successfully reported this slideshow.
  The Guide to Oilwell Fishing Operations: Tools, Techniques, and Rules of Thumb Details of Book Author : Joe P. DeGeare Publisher : Gulf Professional Publishing ISBN : 0750677023 Publication Date : 2003-5-21 Language : Pages : 200
  No fishing job is a welcome operation, but this new edition of a classic reference helps you do the job efficiently and economically. This practical guide is packed with illustrations and descriptions of fishing equipment and tools to help you solve just about any fishing problem. Foremen, engineers, and superintendents who write procedures, make drilling decisions, and supervise operations will find this handy book invaluable, and trainees will find it an excellent learning manual.Oilwell Fishing Operations tells how to free stuck pipe, part the pipe string, and repair casing. It describes the various types of catching tools, jars, mills, junk, baskets, and hydrostatic and rotating bailers, along with washover operations, wireline fishing, fishing in cavities, and fishing in high angle deviated and horizontal wells. The author's tips and warnings are sure to save you time and money in avoided misruns, downtime, and lost equipment.* Currently, there is no other book on the market focused only on oilwell fishing operations.* Covers all of the best practices for oilwell fishing operations and all of the latest equipment.* The first book in the "Gulf Drilling Guides" series, the first, last, and only stop for the drilling engineer with a problem to solve.
