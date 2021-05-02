[PDF]✔Download⚡ Injectable Fillers Facial Shaping and Contouring

Visit Link download : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/woow/1119046947 In the innovative field of cosmetic dermatology, the range of products and methods available to patients is expanding all the time. Prominent among these are facial fillers, which, when injected into and beneath the skin, help alleviate wrinkles and improve smoothness. However, the many fillers on offer have varying characteristics and effects, and practitioners must be properly trained in order to administer them safely and successfully. emInjectable Fillersem offers those performing these popular procedures an in-depth and far-reaching survey of current best practices, with a strong emphasis on safety. Covering everything from the science behind facial fillers to their appropriate means of application, the book places each product in context, demonstrating the pros and cons of the expanding range of hyaluronic acids and calcium hydroxylapatite microspheres, and exploring injectable submental fat reduction with sodium deoxycholate. This second edition broadens the scope of discussion to also include chin, mandible, temple, nose, brow, and forehead injections, as well as the use of ca Table of contents List of Contributors vii Foreword ix About the Companion Website xi 1 Injection Anatomy: Avoiding the Disastrous Complication 1emArthur Swift, Claudio DeLorenzi, and Krishnan M. Kapoorem 2 The Mathematics of Facial Beauty 29emArthur Swift and B. Kent Remingtonem 3 The Temple and Forehead 63emTatjana Pavicic, Ardalan Minokadeh and Sebastian Cotofanaem 4 The Eyebrow Revisited 77emB. Kent Remington and Arthur Swiftem 5 Periorbital Rejuvenation 93emArthur Swift and Herve Raspaldoem 6 The Midface and Cheeks 119emJeanette M. Black, Ardalan Minokadeh and Derek H. Jonesem 7 Injection Rhinoplasty 8211 Aesthetic Considerations and the Anatomical Basis for Safe Injection Techniques 131emWoffles T.L. Wuem 8 The Lips 149emShannon Humphreyem 9 The Mandible, Jawline, and Chin 165emAmir Moradi and Jeff Watsonem 10 Submental Contouring 175emFrederick C. Beddingfield III, Jeanette M. Black, Paul F. Lizzul, and Ardalan Minokadehem 11 Avoidance and Management of Complications 191emKatie Beleznay and Derek H. Jonesem