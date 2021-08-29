Successfully reported this slideshow.
CÔ GIÁO VẬT LÝ MINH THU
MINH THU HỒ SƠ XEM TẠI KOLS.COM.VN/cogiaothuminh
LÝ LỊCH TRÍCH NGANG Tên đầy đủ: Trần Thị Minh Thu Năm sinh: 1997 Tuổi: 24 (tính đến năm 2021) Quê quán: Tp. Vinh Nơi sinh ...
CON SỐ KỶ LỤC HƠN 36.000 LƯỢT "THẢ TIM" VÀ 400.000 LƯỢT BÌNH LUẬN 1,2 TRIỆU LƯỢT XEM TRÊN FACEBOOK 12H ĐÊM, LƯỢT VIEW VẪN ...
LỜI KHEN “Con lắc dao động xung quanh vị trí cân bằng, còn em thì quanh quẩn trong tâm trí cô”, “Cô giáo đã xinh còn dạy h...
CHƯA TỐT NGHIỆP "Cái này thực chất là tai nạn vì Thu quên mất đăng ký tín chỉ của môn đấy, không may môn đấy phải đợi đến ...
SẾP LỚN FPT VÔ XEM Chủ tịch Hoàng Nam Tiến cũng xem cô giáo Minh Thu giảng bài: "Đến lúc này cô giáo là giỏi nhất, chưa th...
CHỦ TỊCH HOÀNG NAM TIẾN ĐÁNH GIÁ MỘT CÁCH CÔNG BẰNG VỀ SỰ THU HÚT TRONG BÀI GIẢNG CỦA CÔ GIÁO VẬT LÝ MINH THU: "Công bằng:...
XEM MỘT ĐOẠN
NGẮM VÀI ẢNH CÔ GIÁO HOT KOLS
KOLS.COM.VN
KOLS.COM.VN
CÁM ƠN BẠN ĐÃ THEO DÕI tạo hồ sơ tại kols.com.vn/tencuaban tìm kiếm dự án miễn phí đào tạo và hỗ trợ nội dung miễn phí
THANK YOU cám ơn các bạn
MỘT CÁCH CHUYÊN NGHIỆP DÀNH CHO KOLS Dễdàngmởhồsơtại Dễdàngmởhồsơtại kols.com.vn/taohoso kols.com.vn/taohoso Hotline:08881...
kols.com.vn MỘT CÁCH CHUYÊN NGHIỆP DÀNH CHO NHÃN HÀNG Dễdàngmởdựán Dễdàngmởdựán DễdàngtìmKOLsphùhợp DễdàngtìmKOLsphùhợp Dễ...
THAM GIA CÙNG CHÚNG TÔI Ngayhômnay Ngayhômnay
Education
Aug. 29, 2021
Hot KOLs - Cô giáo Vật lý Minh Thu

Education
Aug. 29, 2021
33 views

Hot KOLs - Cô giáo Vật lý Minh Thu

Hot KOLs - Cô giáo Vật lý Minh Thu

  1. 1. CÔ GIÁO VẬT LÝ MINH THU hotKOLs kols.com.vn
  2. 2. MINH THU HỒ SƠ XEM TẠI KOLS.COM.VN/cogiaothuminh
  3. 3. LÝ LỊCH TRÍCH NGANG Tên đầy đủ: Trần Thị Minh Thu Năm sinh: 1997 Tuổi: 24 (tính đến năm 2021) Quê quán: Tp. Vinh Nơi sinh sống: TP Vinh Facebook cá nhân: Minh Thu (Cằm chẻ) Fanpage: Cô giáo Minh Thu Kênh Tiktok: @cogiaominhthu
  4. 4. CON SỐ KỶ LỤC HƠN 36.000 LƯỢT "THẢ TIM" VÀ 400.000 LƯỢT BÌNH LUẬN 1,2 TRIỆU LƯỢT XEM TRÊN FACEBOOK 12H ĐÊM, LƯỢT VIEW VẪN HƠN 18.000
  5. 5. LỜI KHEN “Con lắc dao động xung quanh vị trí cân bằng, còn em thì quanh quẩn trong tâm trí cô”, “Cô giáo đã xinh còn dạy hay bảo sao học sinh đổ xô vào học”, “Nghe cô giảng mà muốn ôn thi lại môn Vật lý”
  6. 6. CHƯA TỐT NGHIỆP "Cái này thực chất là tai nạn vì Thu quên mất đăng ký tín chỉ của môn đấy, không may môn đấy phải đợi đến học kỳ I của năm sau mới mở lớp. Do đó, Thu phải đợi thời gian dài hơn để có lớp, hoàn thành môn và nhận bằng!"
  7. 7. SẾP LỚN FPT VÔ XEM Chủ tịch Hoàng Nam Tiến cũng xem cô giáo Minh Thu giảng bài: "Đến lúc này cô giáo là giỏi nhất, chưa thấy giáo viên nào làm được"
  8. 8. CHỦ TỊCH HOÀNG NAM TIẾN ĐÁNH GIÁ MỘT CÁCH CÔNG BẰNG VỀ SỰ THU HÚT TRONG BÀI GIẢNG CỦA CÔ GIÁO VẬT LÝ MINH THU: "Công bằng: - Cô giáo hình thức ổn, nhưng không phải nghiêng nước nghiêng thành. - Giọng giảng rõ nhưng không phải quá cuốn hút. - Không có bất kỳ chiêu trò nào. - Giảng và giao lưu chân thành, rõ ràng, không sa vào các comments không liên quan nội dung bài giảng. - Kiến thức - có thể do có xúc động - chưa uyên thâm. - Lúc cao có đến hơn 100 nghìn người nghe, lúc giảng vào sâu nội dung cũng có hơn 50 nghìn.
  9. 9. XEM MỘT ĐOẠN
  10. 10. NGẮM VÀI ẢNH CÔ GIÁO HOT KOLS
  11. 11. KOLS.COM.VN
  12. 12. KOLS.COM.VN
  13. 13. CÁM ƠN BẠN ĐÃ THEO DÕI tạo hồ sơ tại kols.com.vn/tencuaban tìm kiếm dự án miễn phí đào tạo và hỗ trợ nội dung miễn phí
  14. 14. THANK YOU cám ơn các bạn
  15. 15. MỘT CÁCH CHUYÊN NGHIỆP DÀNH CHO KOLS Dễdàngmởhồsơtại Dễdàngmởhồsơtại kols.com.vn/taohoso kols.com.vn/taohoso Hotline:0888111414 Hotline:0888111414 Hồsơchuyênnghiệp Hồsơchuyênnghiệp kols.com.vn/tencuaban kols.com.vn/tencuaban Videogiớithiệuvềbạn Videogiớithiệuvềbạn Tiếpcậnnhãnhàng Tiếpcậnnhãnhàng Làmviệctrựctiếp Làmviệctrựctiếp
  16. 16. kols.com.vn MỘT CÁCH CHUYÊN NGHIỆP DÀNH CHO NHÃN HÀNG Dễdàngmởdựán Dễdàngmởdựán DễdàngtìmKOLsphùhợp DễdàngtìmKOLsphùhợp DễdànglàmviệctrựctiếpKOLs DễdànglàmviệctrựctiếpKOLs KOLs.com.vn/moduan KOLs.com.vn/moduan KOLs.com.vn/hoso KOLs.com.vn/hoso Hotline:0888111414 Hotline:0888111414
  17. 17. THAM GIA CÙNG CHÚNG TÔI Ngayhômnay Ngayhômnay

Hot KOLs - Cô giáo Vật lý Minh Thu - Một sản phẩm của KOLs.com.vn

