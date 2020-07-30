Successfully reported this slideshow.
メンバーズエッジにおける在宅勤務での働き方  2020/07/28 株式会社メンバーズ 川谷康輝
川谷 康輝（かわたに こうき）  株式会社メンバーズ メンバーズエッジカンパニー    2018年に株式会社メンバーズに入社    趣味：散歩、ランニング  自己紹介 
個人的な在宅勤務への理解度 
2020年2月から開始、最初は週1日から実施  - 問題なく業務を行えるかの確認  - 在宅での業務になれるため  いつから在宅勤務を開始したのかと頻度  2020年3月以降は週5日に変更 
理解度：在宅勤務に慣れてきた  新たな課題？ 在宅を開始する前後での 改善するべき最低限の課題が 分かってきた！ 過去 現在 未来 およそ半年
本日の流れ  1. メンバーズエッジにおける在宅業務での働き方  - 在宅業務の取り組み   - 在宅勤務での働き方・1日のスケジュール   - 利用しているコミュニケーションツール   2. 在宅勤務を体験して分かったこと  - 課題と工夫し...
メンバーズエッジにおける在宅業務での  取り組み・働き方 
メンバーズエッジとは
エンジニアが心豊かに働ける社会をつくる 
オフィス・拠点  ● オフィス  北海道・宮城・東京・福井・兵庫・福岡    ● フルリモート  新潟・愛媛・広島・鹿児島 
在宅勤務の取り組み・働き方 
在宅勤務の取り組み・働き方
全国各地のメンバーで構成されたチームでリモート開発  メンバーズエッジでの在宅勤務の取り組み  在宅中心の働き方 
在宅勤務の取り組み・働き方
コミュニケーションツールを利用することで、  場所に関係なくチーム開発  メンバーズエッジにおける在宅勤務の働き方  全国各地のメンバーで構成されたチームでリモート開発 
在宅勤務をする前と後での変化 
在宅勤務ではないとき  在宅勤務の時  在宅勤務を開始前後での1日の流れ 
● 通勤のための移動がなくなった  ● チームのメンバーとのコミュニケーションの取り方 在宅勤務によって変わったこと  2つの変わったこと 
利用しているコミュニケーションツール 
● ビデオ会議：Google Meet  ● チャット：Slack  利用しているコミュニケーションツール  主に2つのツールを使用 
1. メンバーズエッジにおける在宅業務での働き方  - 在宅業務の取り組み   - 在宅勤務での働き方・1日のスケジュール   - 利用しているコミュニケーションツール   2. 在宅勤務を体験して分かったこと  - 課題と工夫したこと  - ...
在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点、良かった点 
在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点、良かった点 
1. コミュニケーションの取り方  2. 作業環境の整理  3. 自宅の中で業務をしない空間・環境作り  在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点  3つ課題 
● 何かしらリアクション  ○ 「見ました」「確認します」など  ● リマインド  在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点  課題：コミュニケーションの取り方 
課題：作業環境の整理  在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点  ● 業務をしやすい環境の整備  ○ モニター  ○ ヘッドセット（イヤフォン） 
課題：自宅の中で業務をしない空間・環境  在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点  ● ビデオ会議のカメラ  ○ OnとOffを切り替えるタイミング…など  ● 気を休めることができる空間・環境 
在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点：まとめ  前提として、各個人の働く環境は異なってくるため、様々な事象で忙しい人 もいることを理解することが大切      そこでお互いに責め合うのではなく、助け合う働き方が重要 
在宅勤務の課題・工夫した点、良かった点 
在宅勤務の良かった点  ● 通勤での移動がなくなった  ● 時間の切り替えがすぐにできる  2つの良かったこと 
在宅勤務の良かった点：余談  青くライトアップされた伊達政宗騎馬像と、仙台市の夜景  
その他 
メンバーズエッジのブログ  https://www.membersedge.co.jp/blog/ URL
メンバーズエッジのブログで公開されている在宅勤務関連の記事  働き方  業務改善  ● 仕事術マニアが考える、業務改善の進め方  ● 子育てとリモートワークのこと  ● リモートワークを1年半続けてわかった7つのコツ  ● 化粧事情  など… 
ご視聴ありがとうございました！ 
×