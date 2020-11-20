Successfully reported this slideshow.
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. いろんな映像MediaLiveにつないでみた ～誰でも簡単に使えるクラウドプロダクションに向けた第一歩～【AWS編】 Founder&CEO,XceluxDesign,Inc. email:koji@x...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. 自己紹介 ► 名前: おおやまこうじ @Koji_Oyama (a.k.a.ROSSO) ◆ 趣味:世界中🚗で走る、クラフト🍺🥃、スパイス🍛、月一🥁、HamRadio ◆ 経歴に興味ある方はLinked...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. なに目指してる？ ► コロナ禍でも営業できるバーチャル活動環境 ◆ オンライン会議のプレゼンでは伝わらない!! → 👨「実際動くの？」「画質がいいのかわからないね…」 →実際に使って違いを感じてもらおう...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. InterBEE2020Onlineでのバーチャルブース(ライブデモ配信環境) 4 AWS(Cloud) 2110Network ST2110Egress (最大4Kp60) PCWorkstation...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#1.AWSElementalLink+iPad ► 実はHDMI出力できるカメラが手元にないことに気づく・・・ →昔のiPadを見つけた 5 HDMI(1080p60)...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#2. AWSElementalLink+BMPCC4K ► ちょっと一味違う映像配信できないかな・・・ →BMPCC4K11/18に届く 6 HDMI(1080p60)...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#3.ST2110ネットワーク機器+OBSStudio 7 PCWorkstation ST2110Network ST2110Egress (最大4Kp60) NVID...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#3.ST2110ネットワーク機器+OBSStudio(Cont’d) ► カラーバー:4Kp60 8 ► Sonyハンディカム(2006年製):1080p60
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#4. RaspberryPi3+FFMPEGを接続する ► RaspberryPi3+USBWebcam(720p10) ◆ SetagayaSkyLive:https...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. まとめ ► 「コロナ禍でも営業できるバーチャル活動環境」を目指し、いろいろな映像 ソースをAWSにつながる実験をした ► めざすシステム開発は道半ば ► おもしろそうと感じた人や、一緒にやってみたいとい...
(C)XceluxDesign,Inc. Technology is the only way to make things simpler Thankyou 11
2020.11.19(木)にMedia-JAWSで発表したLTの資料です

  1. 1. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. いろんな映像MediaLiveにつないでみた ～誰でも簡単に使えるクラウドプロダクションに向けた第一歩～【AWS編】 Founder&CEO,XceluxDesign,Inc. email:koji@xceluxdesign.com http://www.facebook.com/XceluxDesign KojiOyama(大山浩司)November19th,2020 Director,BusinessDevelopment,M3LInc. Media-JAWS#7
  2. 2. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. 自己紹介 ► 名前: おおやまこうじ @Koji_Oyama (a.k.a.ROSSO) ◆ 趣味:世界中🚗で走る、クラフト🍺🥃、スパイス🍛、月一🥁、HamRadio ◆ 経歴に興味ある方はLinkedInへ→https://www.linkedin.com/in/koji-oyama/ ► 株式会社エクセラクス 代表取締役 ◆ コンサルティング業→コロナ禍→海外に行けず「やばいぞ!」 ◆ 現在:クラウドプロダクション向けのプロトタイプ開発 ► 株式会社メディアリンクスエルエスアイラボ (M3LInc.) ◆ 川崎にある独立系のFPGA/LSI用の設計資産（IPコア）を開発・販売する会社 ◼ 大山の役割：営業・マーケティング、ビジネス開発 →SMPTE,VSFメンバ(個人AESメンバ) 2
  3. 3. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. なに目指してる？ ► コロナ禍でも営業できるバーチャル活動環境 ◆ オンライン会議のプレゼンでは伝わらない!! → 👨「実際動くの？」「画質がいいのかわからないね…」 →実際に使って違いを感じてもらおう! →リアルタイムにデモを見せよう→画質は重要 →十分な配信設備ない→ AWS上でソフトで作れない?（素人考え😅） ► キーワード： 高画質、複数拠点、簡単に移動できる、ワンオペ・少人数チーム ◆ かつ、ユーザは高価な機材購入の必要がない、営業担当が簡単につかえる →いま道半ば 3 できんじゃね？ 怖いもの知らず…
  4. 4. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. InterBEE2020Onlineでのバーチャルブース(ライブデモ配信環境) 4 AWS(Cloud) 2110Network ST2110Egress (最大4Kp60) PCWorkstation SWMixer /Switcher /Encoder (OBSStudio) NVIDIAMellanox ConnectX-5 ST2110 over25GbE AWSElementalLink RTMP(4Kp30) Control/Monitor LaptopPC PublicInternet Monitor(Video/Audio/Data) Control 12G+3G-SDI overST2110 L2/L3Switcher NVIDIAMellanox SN2010 Rooftop@ SetagayaTokyo YouTube Live Public Internet ContentsDeliveryNetwork Management …… Viewers RTMP(1080p60)HDMI(1080p60) B1F @ SetagayaTokyo CloudProduction (underdevelopment) M3L製品 ST2059Master 信号発生器 (最大4Kp60) Clock HDMI to SDI HDMI (1080p60) HLS(4Kp30) NVIDIAQuadroRTX4000 USB2.0(720p60) 3G-SDI (1080p60) USB2.0 Analog MediaLive (SWSwitch) (Nginx/HLSServer) Public Internet RTMP (4Kp30)
  5. 5. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#1.AWSElementalLink+iPad ► 実はHDMI出力できるカメラが手元にないことに気づく・・・ →昔のiPadを見つけた 5 HDMI(1080p60) Audio InserterAnalog Audio iPad Camera RODEWirelessGo Receiver AWSElementalLink HDMIto3G-SDI Converter HDMI (1080p60) 3G-SDI (1080p60) ATMOSShinobi Monitor 3G-SDI (1080p60) ToInternetRouter &Gateway
  6. 6. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#2. AWSElementalLink+BMPCC4K ► ちょっと一味違う映像配信できないかな・・・ →BMPCC4K11/18に届く 6 HDMI(1080p60) Audio Inserter AnalogAudio RODEWirelessGo Receiver AWSElementalLink HDMISplitter HDMI (1080p60) ATMOSShinobi Monitor ToInternetRouter &Gateway HDMI (1080p60) HDMI (1080p60)
  7. 7. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#3.ST2110ネットワーク機器+OBSStudio 7 PCWorkstation ST2110Network ST2110Egress (最大4Kp60) NVIDIAMellanoxConnectX-5 25GbEx2NICCard 12G-SDI(4Kp60) +3G-SDI(1080p60) +ST2059PTP8HzonST2110over25GbE MouseComputerCM02 ST2059Master 信号発生器 (最大4Kp60) Clock HDMI(1080i60) USB2.0(720p60) L2/L3Switcher NVIDIAMellanox SN2010 SonyHandycam HDR-HC3 Blackmagic ATEMMiniPro Switcher BlackmagicTeranex HDMIto12G-SDI Converter HDMI(1080p60) 3G-SDI (1080p60) XilinxKintexUltraScale+ KCU116EvaBoard M3LST2110/2059IPCores BlueYetiMicrophone 12G-SDIoverST2110(4Kp60) 3G-SDIoverST2110 (1080p60) PTPv2 (ST2059Profile) USB2.0 25GBASE-SR(最大70m(OM3)/100m(OM4)) 25GBASE-LR(最大10Km(OS2)) SWMixer/Switcher/Encoder(OBSStudio)
  8. 8. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#3.ST2110ネットワーク機器+OBSStudio(Cont’d) ► カラーバー:4Kp60 8 ► Sonyハンディカム(2006年製):1080p60
  9. 9. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. MediaLiveにつないでみた#4. RaspberryPi3+FFMPEGを接続する ► RaspberryPi3+USBWebcam(720p10) ◆ SetagayaSkyLive:https://youtu.be/YL8yxh_zQq4 9 USB2.0 (720p) WiMAXWirelessMobileNetworkWi-FiLAN RTMP(720p) WiMAXMobileTerminal RaalVNCを使いRaspberryPi3にリモートログイン可能 → 配信先を自由に変更可能 (実験用には最高) Raspberry Pi 3の設定参照サイト: https://iot-plus.net/make/raspi/raspbian-buster- streaming-server-using-ffmpeg-rtmp-nginx/
  10. 10. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. まとめ ► 「コロナ禍でも営業できるバーチャル活動環境」を目指し、いろいろな映像 ソースをAWSにつながる実験をした ► めざすシステム開発は道半ば ► おもしろそうと感じた人や、一緒にやってみたいという方はぜひ連絡ください ◆ Twitter:@Koji_Oyama ◆ E-mail: koji@xceluxdesign.com ► 明日11/20(金)15:00～InterBEEOnlineサーヴァンツブースでライブ配信3回目やります ◆ よかったらみにきてください https://www.inter-bee.com/ja/online/exhibition/detail/?id=442 10
  11. 11. (C)XceluxDesign,Inc. Technology is the only way to make things simpler Thankyou 11

