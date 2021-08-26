NoCode入門 ～プログラムなしでシステム開発

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NoCode 2021年08月27日 株式会社ＫＩＳ 二見 孝一 NoCode 入門 プログラミングなしでシステム開発
NoCode 2/47 1.激変するビジネス環境 (1) 企業の時価総額ランキング推移 平成元年： 世界トップ50社に日本企業32社がランクイン 平成30年： トヨタ１社のみ 世界では時価総額が30年で10倍に。日本は・・・ 30年 平成 元年
NoCode 3/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (2) 日本の国際競争力は30位へ転落 平成を通じて、一貫して競争率が低下し続けている。 スイスIMDによる調査
NoCode 4/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (3) 科学技術論文でも日本は惨敗 理工系の151研究領域の重要論文をJSTが分析 アメリカ８０、中国７１ 二カ国でトップを独占 日本は151領域中 ３位が２つだけしかない 国立研究開発法人「科...
NoCode 5/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (4) 「日本がイケてない理由」を国が分析 ユーザー企業内のIT人材が圧倒的に 不足している！ IT企業に人材が偏り過ぎ。 2020年度の経済財政報告（経済財政白書）
NoCode 6/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (5) 人手不足到来か？ 入管法改正案を強行採決し、海外からの労働力の確保を図るが・・・・
NoCode 7/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (6) 人余りの時代に 三菱総研予測：2030年までに730万人の雇用が失われる AIなどの進化で自動化・無人化が進み、新産業で400万人の雇用が 生まれるが、差し引き330万人の雇用が失われる...
NoCode 8/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (7) しかし、エンジニアも人が余る 高度IT人材は不足するが、従来型 IT人材は2030年には10万人余る 経済産業省「平成30年度 IT人材需給に関する調査」 量産エンジニアの単価は数分の一...
NoCode 9/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (8) 日本の労働生産性は先進国最低 日本の時間あたり労働生産性を100とすると アメリカ：151, ドイツ148, フランス145, イタリア118 怠け者イメージのある イタリアやスペインよ...
NoCode 10/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (9) 大学入試に「情報」が追加された
NoCode 11/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (10) 広がるノンプログラミング１ アメリカのECシェア 1位：Amazon 2位：Shopify（ノーコード）
NoCode 12/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (11) 広がるノンプログラミング２ 米調査会社のガートナーによる予測 https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/3902331/low-code-develo...
NoCode 13/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (12) 広がるノンプログラミング３ P & S Intelligenceによる報告 https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/low-...
NoCode 14/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (13) これから起こること１ ITスキルがコモディティー化 ユーザー企業がIT人材を採用強化する IT業界から他業界へ人材が移動する 「IT業界に就職」という形ではなくなる 企業サービスその...
NoCode 15/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (14) これから起こること２ ■サーバー形態 オンプレミス 仮想化/コンテナ クラウド サーバーレス
NoCode 16/47 １.激変するビジネス環境 (15) これから起こること３ ■開発形態 ローコード ノーコード パッケージ SaaS フルスクラッチでのプログラミング
NoCode 17/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (1) ノーコード/ローコードとは？ No Code： まったくプログラムコードを書かずに システムを開発できる Low Code: わずかなプログラムコードを書くだけ でシステムを開発できる 両...
NoCode 18/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (2) ノーコードツールとは プログラムコードを書かず、GUI操作 等で、直観的にシステム開発できる。 Web作成やチャット、EC、動画・音声 系など、さまざまな種類がある。 コードを書いてカスタ...
NoCode 19/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (3) ノーコードツール各種 ノーコードツールと言われるものはたくさんある。(;^ω^) Airtable, Adalo, AppSheet, Bubble, Glide, shopify, We...
NoCode 20/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (4) メリット・デメリット 【メリット】 ①開発工数・コストの削減 ②新規サービスの検証リスクの低減 ③セキュリティリスクの低減 ④非エンジニアを開発戦力化できる ⑤DevOpsの推進 ⑥システ...
NoCode 21/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (5) ノーコードツール選定のポイント 開発は簡単だが、フルスクラッチでプ ログラムを書くのに比べ自由度は低い。 ツールの特性・制限を把握し、目的に 適合したツールを選定するのが成功の 鍵。 ツー...
NoCode 22/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (6) 【余談】車輪の再発明 既に確立された技術や解決方法がある にもかかわらず、それを知らずに、あ るいは意図的に無視して、一から同じ 様なものを発明してしまうこと。 既存の技術を知っていればそ...
NoCode 23/47 ２.ノーコードの基本 (7) テックジャイアントの動向 ビジネス統合プラットフォームにノー コードツールを投入（業務効率化） ■Google：AppSheet https://www.appsheet.com/ ■Mi...
NoCode 24/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (1) ノーコードでの構築例 その１ ■オリオンビール（Shopify） https://shop.orionbeer.co.jp/ ECに必須のカート機能、会員登録、お気に入り、サブスクリ プシ...
NoCode 25/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (2) ノーコードでの構築例 その２ ■HONDA F1キャンペーン（Webflow） https://honda-f1-history.webflow.io/ アニメーションが派手なF1のキャン...
NoCode 26/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (3) ノーコードでの構築例 その３ ■SPOTTO（Adalo） https://www.spotto.work/ オンライン就活のプラットフォーム 日本初のノーコード事業の買収で話題になった。
NoCode 27/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (4) ノーコードでの構築例 その４ ■あいホーム（Bubble） https://aihome-vr.com/ 不動産のバーチャル展示場
NoCode 28/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (5) ノーコードでの構築例 その５ ■未来の食券（STUDIO） https://lp.mirai-ticket.jp/ コロナ禍に苦しむ飲食店の支援アプリ レスポンシブ対応のSTUDIOで開発...
NoCode 29/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (6) ノーコードでの構築例 その６ ■Empty Dressy（Integromat） https://www.emptydressy.com/ LINEやスマートロックなどのアプリを連携させ、...
NoCode 30/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (7) ノーコードでの構築例 その７ ■SmartDish（Adalo） https://www.smartdish.jp/ モバイルオーダーシステム 2020年7月にAdaloで開発を始め202...
NoCode 31/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (8) ノーコードでの構築例 その８ ■中央大学サークルくらべ〜る（Glide） https://chuo-university.glideapp.io/ コロナで交流が減った新入生に向け、交流機...
NoCode 32/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (9) ノーコードでの構築例 その９ ■Husqvarna（AppSheet） https://solutions.appsheet.com/hubfs/_Case%20studies/AppSh...
NoCode 33/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (10) ノーコードでの構築例 その10 ■ Swiggy （Bubble） https://www.swiggy.com/ インドのフードデリバリーサービス UberEatsをインド市場から撤退...
NoCode 34/47 ３.ノーコードの事例 (11) ノーコードでの構築例 その11 ■ Moon Base ‘21 （Webflow） https://www.mbcamp.jp/ 今年10月開催予定のイベントWebサイト 友人（熊本在住...
NoCode 35/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (1) ノーコードのツール一覧 その１ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 1 Airtable https://www.airtable.co m/ コーディングなしで直感的にデータ ベース...
NoCode 36/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (2) ノーコードのツール一覧 その２ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 8 STUDIO https://studio.design/ja ブラウザからWebサイト制作ができ る、日本初の...
NoCode 37/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (3) ノーコードのツール一覧 その３ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 15 BASE https://thebase.in/ 無料で使える日本発のECサイトプ ラットフォーム 16 Am...
NoCode 38/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (4) ノーコードのツール一覧 その４ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 22 Integromat https://www.integromat. com/en Zapierと同じくアプリ...
NoCode 39/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (5) ノーコードのツール一覧 その５ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 29 Appgyver https://www.appgyver.c om/ スマートフォン向けのモバイルアプ リを...
NoCode 40/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (6) ノーコードのツール一覧 その６ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 36 Click https://lp.click.gmbh/ 日本発のスマホネイティブアプリ構 築ツール 37 d...
NoCode 41/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (7) ノーコードのツール一覧 その７ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 43 gusuku Customine https://customine.gusuk u.io/ ノーコードでki...
NoCode 42/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (8) ノーコードのツール一覧 その８ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 50 Platio https://plat.io/ja/ モバイルネイティブアプリ作成ツー ル 51 SmartD...
NoCode 43/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (9) ノーコードのツール一覧 その９ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 57 Trustpro https://ap4.tdc- asp.jp/kumade/ TDC ソフトのカスタマイズ...
NoCode 44/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (10) 代表的ノーコードツールを見てみる１ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 1 Airtable https://www.airtable.com/ コーディングなしで直感的にデータ ベ...
NoCode 45/47 ４.ノーコードの種類 (11)代表的ノーコードツールを見てみる２ No ノーコード名 サイトURL 特徴 8 STUDIO https://studio.design/ja ブラウザからWebサイト制作ができ る、日本...
NoCode 46/47 ５.ハンズオン (1) ノーコードツールを使ってみよう これから、実際にノーコードを使って簡単 な開発体験を行います。 講師の指示に従ってハンズオンをすすめま しょう。 【参考文献】 https://no-code.m...
NoCode 47/47 連絡先 資料内容にご意見などありましたら、 ご連絡いただければ幸いです。 https://www.facebook.com/koichi.futami 二見 孝一 futami@kis.co.jp kfutami@yb...
NoCode入門 ～プログラムなしでシステム開発

×