MPERS 18 Intangible Assets

Jan. 19, 2022
How is an intangible asset accounted for?

The accounting for an intangible asset is to record the asset as a long-term asset and amortize the asset over its useful life, along with regular impairment reviews.

  1. 1. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 How to identify Intangible Assets? (MPERS 18)
  2. 2. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 What is Intangible assets ? It is an asset which is identifiable, non- monetary without physical substance.
  3. 3. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 What is Intangible assets ?  Identifiable can be separated when acquired  Non-monetary cannot convertible to cash easily  Without physical substance unable to touch
  4. 4. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Example of intangible assets  Patent  Copyright  Trademark  Brand  Software  Franchise agreements
  5. 5. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Recognition and measurement of Intangible Assets 1.Separate acquisition Measured at cost at the acquisition date Costs included:-  Purchase price  Import duties, non-refundable taxes, discount or rebate  Any directly attributable cost of preparing the asset for its intended use
  6. 6. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Recognition and measurement of Intangible Assets 2. Acquired as part of a business combination Measured at fair value at the acquisition date
  7. 7. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Measurement after Recognition Cost model Cost Less: accumulated amortisation Less: accumulated impairment losses
  8. 8. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Amortisation Period  Systematic basis over its useful life  Amortisation begins when the intangible asset is available for use  The amortisation charge shall be recognised as an expense
  9. 9. #AskKtpAud #AskThkAcc 19/01/22 Amortisation Method - Straight-line method or - Amortisation method that reflects the pattern in which it expects to consume the asset’s future economic benefits

