DESCRIPTION

Have you ever wondered what qualities a video needs to possess in order to captivate the great audience that is the internet? What does it need to reach the seemingly impossible goal of becoming a viral video? Well, you're in luck. Make Your Own Amazing YouTube Videos is a new guide for users to learn how to shoot and edit their own films using commonly used hand-held devices such as a cell phone. Once you've created your cinematic masterpiece, this book gives you step-by-step instructions and tips to help you how quickly and easily upload your project to YouTube while maintaining your video's quality. Grab your camera and a copy of Make Your Own Amazing YouTube Videos; it's sure to provide hours of fun and help you create great videos!

