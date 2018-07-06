Our bodies sure can make some funny noises!Join these lovable characters as they count down ten sounds that you may hear coming from your own body! A fun and educational book that teaches numbers, introduces body sounds, and engages the imagination. This book can be enjoyed by children of all ages and the special *surprise* ending will have even the adults giggling along!**For even more fun, make up your own funny sounds as you read along**

Language : English

