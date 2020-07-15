Dental Wax

Successfully reported this slideshow.
K O F I N T I B A F F O U R A B O A G Y E S U N D A Y N A N C Y E R E I B I DENTAL WAXES
INTRODUCTION • Waxes are thermoplastic materials which are normally solids at room temperature but melt, without decomposi...
• They are, essentially, soft substances with poor mechanical properties. • Their primary uses in dentistry are to form pa...
REQUIREMENTS OF WAX-PATTERN MATERIALS • The wax pattern must conform to the exact size, shape and contour of the appliance...
• The wax should be uniform when softened • The color should contrast with die materials or prepared teeth. • The wax shou...
COMPOSITION OF WAXES • Dental waxes are a blend of natural and synthetic materials. • Natural waxes may be of mineral, ani...
NATURAL COMPONENTS • Mineral: Paraffin wax and microcrystalline wax are hydrocarbons obtained from petroleum residues foll...
CLASSIFICATIONS • The wide variety of dental waxes can be classified into two groups, those used primarily in the clinic a...
CLASSIFICATIONS • Dental waxes can also be classified in one of three types • Pattern wax (inlay, casting, and baseplate t...
PROPERTIES OF WAXES Can be grouped mainly under thermal and mechanical properties. • Mechanical properties • Flow value: d...
• Brittleness: depending on the procedure, waxes may be brittle or tough. In some cases, for example denture waxes, toughn...
THERMAL PROPERTIES • Melting point: some waxes begin to melt at 37oC. Others melt above 40oC. Paraffin (40-70oC), microcry...
• Thermal conduction: Waxes are very poor thermal conductors and must be maintained above the solid-solid transition tempe...
• The low thermal conductivity values of the materials result in solidification of the surface layers of the wax well befo...
MANIPULATION OF INLAY WAXES • To manipulate inlay wax, dry heat is preferred to the use of a water bath. Using a water bat...
USES • Impression wax: used to create accurate representation of oral structures to help design and construct prostheses •...
• Sticky wax: It is used in the laboratory for a variety of applications where joining is required. For example, joining t...
This shows modelling wax being used to make a trial denture which the dentist can use for trying into the mouth of the pat...
The sheet casting wax is supplied in sheets which have been rolled to a precise thickness, according to the metal gauge re...
• In lay waxes: The composition of in lay wax is similar to that of modelling wax. They used for the preparation of in lay...
ADVANTAGES OF WAXES • Easily manipulated • Excesses easily removed by boiling or burning without leaving a residue • Does ...
DISADVANTAGES OF WAX • Poor thermal conduction and high coefficient of thermal expansion can lead to • High internal stres...
REFERENCES • Applied dental materials. – 9th ed. / J.F. McCabe, A.W.G. Walls. • Phillips’ science of dental materials / Ke...
×