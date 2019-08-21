New Release ~ In This World of Wonders: Memoir of a Life in Learning ~



by Nicholas Wolterstorff

World-renowned Christian philosopher. Beloved professor. Author of the classic?Lament for a Son. Nicholas Wolterstorff is all of these and more. His memoir,?In This World of Wonders,?opens a remarkable new window into the life and thought of this remarkable man.Written not as a complete life story but as a series of vignettes, Wolterstorff?s memoir moves from his humble beginnings in a tiny Minnesota village to his education at Calvin College and Harvard University, to his career of teaching philosophy and writing books, to the experiences that prompted some of his writing?particularly his witnessing South African apartheid and Palestinian oppression firsthand.In This World of Wonders?is the story of a thoughtful and grateful Christian whose life has been shaped by many loves?love of philosophy, love of family, love of art and architecture, love of nature and gardening, and more. It?s a lovely, wonderful story. .

