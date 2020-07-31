Successfully reported this slideshow.
みんなで「ひとり勉強会」

  1. 1. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. みんなで「ひとり勉強会」 ビジュアルレポート 2020.07.01 1
  2. 2. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ みんなで『ひとり勉強会』概要 ▼イベント名： みんなで『ひとり勉強会』 （オンライン de もくもく） ▼⽇時： 令和2年7⽉1⽇（⽕） 19:00-21:00 ▼場所： オンライン上（zoom使⽤） ▼参加⼈数： 7⼈ ▼参加費： 無料 ▼主催： Kochi Startup BASE® 〒781-0084 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90-1 ⾼知 蔦屋書店3F 2 ▼今回のイベント内容 はじめにコーディネーター・原さんからの企画の 説明が⾏われ、チェックインとして名前、本⽇期 待していること、本⽇のコンディション、勉強会 のテーマを発表を1⼈ずつ発表しました。その後、 1時間ほど各⾃作業をし、最後にそれぞれの成果を 共有し合いました。
  3. 3. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ はじめに、⾃⼰紹介として1⼈ずつ勉強会のテーマを発表しました。「教員採⽤試験の過去問を解く」「買ったのに読んでな い本を読む」「30秒スピーチを考える」など、みな異なるテーマを掲げ、参加意思を表明。その後、1時間ほどテーマについ て各⾃作業に向かいました。成果報告では、実際に作業したものを共有し、他者にアドバイスをもらう場⾯も。それぞれの成 果を⼝にしたり、⾒せたりすることで、⼈の興味関⼼に触れ、共通項も発⾒できる、楽しみながら学べる企画になったように 思います。 イベントの様⼦ 実際の作業を画⾯共有。 それぞれ本⽇のテーマを発表しました。 他者からアドバイスを受ける場⾯も。 3 まずは企画の説明から。
  4. 4. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ SNSアカウント Kochi Startup BASE® 〜⼀⼈ひとりがチェンジメーカーとして⾃分らしく⼀歩を進める場〜 Kochi Startup BASE®は、⾼知県初の共創型スタートアップ⽀援施設です。⾼ 知 蔦屋書店（https://store.tsite.jp/kochi/）内に開設され、新規事業創造セミ ナーや起業家育成プログラムのほか、 LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® メソッドを活 ⽤したワークショップ、キャリアアップを⽬的としたセミナーの開催、コワー キングスペースやイベントスペースの提供を⾏っています。また、⾃分らしい ⽣き⽅や働き⽅を実現できるきっかけづくりを⽬指した様々なプロジェクトを 展開しています。 住所 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90ー1 （⾼知 蔦屋書店３Fフロア内） 参照： https://www.facebook.com/kochitsutayabooks/ Twitter https://twitter.com/ksb_2018 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ksb_2018/ LINE@ @kochistartupbase Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KochiStartupBASE/ 4 note https://note.com/kochistartupbase
  5. 5. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ 問い合わせ エイチタス株式会社 ⾼知⽀社（担当：畠中） Kochi Startup BASE® TEL：088-802-6221 E-Mail：ksb@htus.jp ※本資料の無断での配布、外部組織や個⼈への配布・閲覧、及び⼆次使⽤は、固く禁⽌させて頂きま す。 5

